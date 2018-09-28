Maanshan Iron & Steel : Reply Slip for 2018 Second Extraordinary General Meeting

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 00323)
Reply Slip for 2018 Second Extraordinary General Meeting
Name(s) of Shareholder(s) (Note 1):
Number of shares held (Note 2):
H-SharesContact telephone number:
I/we intend to attend, or appoint a proxy (proxies) (Note 3) to attend the 2018 Second Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at the Magang Office Building, No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 21 November 2018.
Notes:
-
1. Please insert the full name(s) as shown in the register of members in block letters.
-
2. Please insert the number of shares registered under your name(s).
-
3. Please delete as appropriate.
-
4. The duly completed and signed reply slip must be delivered to the Company's registered address by
-
hand, post or fax on or before Wednesday, 31 October 2018.
Signature(s):
Date:
2018
Disclaimer
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:46:07 UTC