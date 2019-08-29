Log in
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD

(600808)
Maanshan Iron & Steel : SUMMARY OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

08/29/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

SUMMARY OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

1. IMPORTANT NOTICE

  1. This summary of 2019 interim results announcement is from the full text of the interim report. To fully understand the business performance, financial position and future outlook of the Company, investors should read the full text of the interim report for details, which is also published on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the websites designated by China Securities Regulatory Commission, including the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
  2. The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report, and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in the interim report.
  3. All members of the Board of the Company attended the board meeting.
  4. The interim report of the Company is unaudited, but is reviewed by the audit committee.
  5. Profit distribution plan or plan for the capitalization of capital reserve of the reporting period considered by the Board: None.

1

2. COMPANY PROFILE

2.1 Company Information

Types of shares

Place of listing

Stock abbreviation

Stock code

A Share

The Shanghai Stock Exchange

Magang stock

600808

H Share

The Stock Exchange of

Maanshan Iron & Steel

00323

Hong Kong Limited

Contact people

Company Secretary,

and details

Joint Company Secretary

Joint Company Secretary

Name

He Hongyun

Rebecca Chiu

Telephone

86-555-2888158/2875252

(852) 2155 2649

Office address

No. 8, Jiuhuaxi Road,

Room 1204-16, 12/F, The Chinese

Maanshan City,

Bank Building, 61-65 Des Voeux

Anhui Province, PRC

Road, Central

Email address

mggfdms@magang.com

rebeccachiu@chiuandco.com

2.2 The Company's major financial data

Unit: RMB

Increase/

decrease

at the reporting

period and as

End of the

End

compared to

reporting

of the previous

the previous

period

year

year end

(%)

Total assets

81,963,554,234

76,871,999,293

6.62

Net assets attributable to owners of the parent

26,945,085,961

28,173,623,272

-4.36

Increase/

decrease at

the reporting

period as

compared

Corresponding

to the

Reporting

period of

corresponding

period

the previous

period of the

(Jan to Jun)

year

previous year

(%)

Net cash flows from operating activities

2,973,012,782

4,232,710,351

-29.76

Revenue

37,026,693,821

40,063,041,443

-7.58

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent

1,144,660,011

3,428,518,933

-66.61

Net profit excluding non-recurring gains or losses

840,593,124

attributable to owners of the parent

3,056,663,763

-72.50

decreased by

3.98

9.41 percentage

Return on net assets (weighted average) (%)

13.39

points

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.1486

0.4452

-66.62

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.1486

0.4452

-66.62

2

2.3 Holdings of top ten shareholders

Number of ordinary shareholders by the end of the reporting period (Accounts)

218,314

Holdings of top ten shareholders

Unit: Share

No. of

No. of

shares under

shares at

restricted

Pledged or frozen

the end

condition

situations share status

Shareholders' names

Shareholder's nature

Percentage

of period

for sales

Share status

Number

(%)

Magang (Group) Holding Co., Limited (the "Holding")

State-owned shareholder

45.54

3,506,467,456

-

None

-

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company (Nominees) Limited

Unknown

22.29

1,716,398,800

-

Unknown

Unknown

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited

Unknown

3.33

256,509,996

-

Unknown

Unknown

Central Huijin Investment Ltd.

State-owned shareholder

1.85

142,155,000

-

Unknown

Unknown

Agricultural Bank of China Limited - CSI 500 ETF

Unknown

0.47

35,876,749

-

Unknown

Unknown

Tibet Futongda Investment Co., Ltd.

Unknown

0.38

29,610,600

-

Unknown

Unknown

Li Xiaozhong

Unknown

0.22

16,759,455

-

Unknown

Unknown

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.

Unknown

0.20

15,508,890

-

Unknown

Unknown

Beijing Haoqing Fortune Investment and Management Co., Ltd.

Unknown

0.19

14,351,912

-

Unknown

Unknown

- Steady Haoqing Value No. 8 Investment Fund

Wells Fargo Fund - Agricultural Bank - China Pacific Life Insurance -

Unknown

0.18

13,705,500

-

Unknown

Unknown

China Pacific Life Insurance Dividend Products (Dividends)

Entrusted Investment

Note on the above shareholders' affiliated relation or concerted action

Magang (Group) Holding Co., Limited has no affiliated relation with any of the other foregoing shareholders, nor is it a person acting in concerted action; however, it is not in the knowledge of the Company whether there is any affiliated relation among other foregoing shareholders and whether they are persons acting in concerted action.

  1. During the reporting period, there was no change of controlling shareholder or actual controller.
  2. During the reporting period, the Company does not have undue and overdue corporate bonds.

3

3. DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ON OPERATION

3.1 Discussion and analysis on operation

3.1.1 Production and operation of the Company

During the reporting period, faced with the severe situation of falling steel prices and rapid rise in raw material prices, the Company enhanced "effectiveness and efficiency", focused on changes and breakthroughs, concentrated on value creation, comprehensively proceeded with lean operation, optimized dynamic balance and tried to alleviate the adverse effects caused by rising costs and the shortage of molten iron resources, so that the overall production remained stable, but the operating performance declined as compared with the same period of last year.

During the reporting period, the Group produced 8.74 million tonnes of pig iron, 9.48 million tonnes of crude steel and 8.91 million tonnes of steel, down by 4.69%, 5.11% and 6.41% respectively as compared with the same period of last year, primarily due to a decrease in the production capacity of pig iron and crude steel in the reporting period as a result of the Company's permanent shutdown of two 420-cubic-meter blast furnaces in April 2018 and two 40-tonne converters in October 2018 as well as the overhaul of a 2,500-cubic-meter blast furnace from January to February this year. The Group's revenue amounted to approximately RMB37.027 billion, representing a decrease of 7.58%, primarily due to the decrease in steel sales volume and prices of the Company during the reporting period. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately RMB1.145 billion, representing a decrease of 66.61%, primarily due to the decrease in revenue and the increase in the costs of some raw materials of the Company during the reporting period.

During the reporting period, the Company's principal activities included:

  • Comprehensively built lean plants so that the system's coordinated production was stable. With a focus on the overall requirements for "zero as target, creation and cultivating people, sustainable improvement, building and sharing together", the Company continued to "pilot units take the lead, share their experience with other units and achieve mutual promotion" for gradually improving the promotion system. It formulated a work plan for building lean plants, refined the measures for implementing this plan, integrated the general ironmaking plant and established a sound, new iron-making, steel making and rolling production model after capacity reduction. Major technical and economic indicators improved in the first half year. For example, the comprehensive energy consumption per tonne of steel decreased by 3.6 kgce/ t as compared with last year, the overall efficiency of equipment increased by 2.54 percentage points compared with the same period of last year, and the proportion of unscheduled materials decreased by 1.65 percentage points compared with the same period of last year.

4

  • Steadily increased the assured capacity of supply chain. The Company continuously enhanced its market research and transformation capabilities, adjusted its procurement strategy in a timely manner and proactively dealt with various adverse factors such as Vale's dam break in Brazil and hurricanes in Australia, optimized the proportion of procurement of ore traded under long-term contracts and spot ore, and ensured the safety of supply chain for raw materials and fuel.
  • Continuously improved the marketing system and sped up the market response. The Company continued to optimize customer channels so that the direct supply ratio increased by 5 percentage points year-on-year to 63.4%. APQP and EVI service models were further improved to continuously enhance customer satisfaction. In the first half of the year, the Group sold a total of 8.87 million tonnes of steel products, including 4.36 million tonnes of long steel products, 4.4 million tonnes of plates and 0.11 million tons of wheels and axles.
  • Continuously optimized product mix. The Company carried out its operation based on the principle of maximizing efficiency, committed more resources to the production lines and products with strong profitability, and aggressively carried out product certification. In the first half of the year, the proportion of specialty steel was 56.5%, up 2.5 percentage points compared with the same period of last year; sales volume of auto sheets was approximately
    1. million tonnes, down 2.1% compared with the same period of last year, which was
    1. percentage points lower than the decline in nationwide automobile production during the same period. 22 steel grades were certified by various main engine plants such as SAIC Volkswagen, SAIC-GM, Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën, Dongfeng Trucks and CRCC.
  • Aimed at high-end technological innovation. The Company intensively carried out the "base+" technology innovation model, collaborated with Tsinghua University on establishing a joint research center for iron-based new materials, and collaborated with the University of Science and Technology Beijing, and Shanghai Baosight Software Co., Ltd. on implementing 43 smart manufacturing projects. The establishment of the National and Local Joint Engineering Research Center for Advanced Manufacturing Technology for Key Components of Rail Transit was approved by the National Development and Reform Commission.

5

3.1.2 The environment for production and operation and coping strategies

The international situation will remain complex and volatile in the second half of the year. Both the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have lowered their global economic growth projections for 2019. With increased downside pressure on the Chinese domestic economy, China will continue to stick to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and apply a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy.

The iron and steel industry is encountering various issues such as the arduous task of consolidating the achievements of capacity reduction, high prices of raw materials and environmental protection. Guided by the "differentiated management and control" policy of rewarding the good and punishing the bad, the iron and steel industry will improve its weakness in various areas such as energy conservation, environmental protection and intelligent manufacturing so as to boost green development and promote high quality development.

Guided by various national strategies, the Company will continue to create "effectiveness and efficiency", focus on breakthroughs and changes, concentrate on value creation, conform to the general trend, strengthen coordination and constantly carry out high quality development. The Company will accomplish the following tasks primarily:

Firstly, by learning from advanced strategic thinking, development concepts and management experience, the Company will adapt to changes in the situation, plan ahead, strengthen the coordination of related factors and enhance development potential;

Secondly, the Company will focus on improving the safety culture of each position, strengthen the safety management of relevant parties, accelerate the implementation of the "blue sky, clear water and clean soil" projects, and continue to build itself into an enterprise which is intrinsically safe and environmental friendly;

Thirdly, the Company will accelerate the construction of various key projects such as Heavy-dutyH-beam Project, Environmental Upgrade and Intelligent Renovation Project for Magang's raw materials store yard, as well as wires and bars deep processing projects for the parts used in high- end automobiles and rail transit, and carry out its quality and intelligent strategy;

6

Fourthly, the Company will strengthen the operation of the markets on both ends, analyze markets accurately, optimize procurement strategies, expand sales channels and step up the management of customer relationship;

Fifthly, the Company will raise system's economic operation level, ensure the long-term stable and smooth operation of the pre-iron making process, have the post-steel making process guided by marginal benefits, and coordinate efficient production and structural adjustment;

Sixthly, the Company will build lean plants intensively, optimize top-level design, strengthen process control, carry out all-staff improvement and focus on an approach guided by typical examples.

3.1.3 Financial position and exchange rate risks

As of 30 June 2019, the total loans of the Group amounted to RMB15,368 million, including short- term loans of RMB10,987 million and long-term loans of RMB4,381 million. Among loans of the Group, there were loans amounting to US$404 million (of which US$353 million was import deposit) and Euro 5 million, and all other loans were denominated in Renminbi. Among the Renminbi-denominated loans of the Group, loans amounting to RMB7,112 million carried fixed interest rates and loans amounting to RMB5,438 million carried floating interest rates. Among the foreign currency loans, loans amounting to US$393 million carried fixed interest rates and US$11 million carried floating interest rates. Euro denominated loans all carried fixed interest rates.

The short-term commercial paper totaling RMB1 billion issued in June 2018 dued with payment completed in June 2019. The Group's magnitude of loans and borrowings varies along with the scale of production and construction projects and there were no overdue loans in the current period. At the end of the reporting period, the Group's asset-liability ratio was 62.78%, representing an increase of 4.40 percentage points as compared with 58.38% at the end of 2018.

At present, the Group finance its capital projects primarily via its own funds. As at the end of the reporting period, banking facilities available to the Group amounted to approximately RMB48,600 million, of which RMB24,545 million was unutilized.

7

As of 30 June 2019, the Group's cash and bank balances amounted to RMB9,046 million and notes receivable amounted to RMB9,996 million, the majority of which derived from sales proceeds.

In response to US dollar borrowings, the Group hedges the adverse effects of exchange rate changes by reasonably controlling the size of US dollar assets and US dollar interest-bearing liabilities; and properly solidifies the total cost of US dollar financing by timely conducting forward foreign exchange transactions. In addition, the Group's import of raw materials was mainly settled in US dollar, while purchase of equipment and spare parts was settled in Euro or Japanese Yen, and export of products was settled in US dollar. During the reporting period, the Company's purchase of equipment in Europe and Japan was not significant and, as a result, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on procurement payment was relatively immaterial.

3.1.4 Operating results

Unit: RMB

Amount of the

Amount of the

same period of

Accounts

current period

last year

Change

(%)

Revenue

37,026,693,821

40,063,041,443

-7.58

Cost of sales

33,672,424,605

34,002,350,727

-0.97

Selling expenses

431,513,432

465,095,326

-7.22

General and administrative expenses

711,335,104

698,585,993

1.82

Financial expenses

390,006,931

574,785,327

-32.15

R&D expenses

354,535,705

381,791,868

-7.14

Net profit attributable to owners

of the parent

1,144,660,011

3,428,518,933

-66.61

  • The revenue decreased by 7.58% compared with the same period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in steel sales price and sales volume in the current period.
  • The cost of sales decreased by 0.97% compared with the same period of last year, mainly due to the increase in procurement price of raw materials and fuels, and meantime the decrease in sales volume in the current period.
  • The selling expenses decreased by 7.22% compared with the same period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in transportation costs in the current period.
  • The general and administrative expenses increased by 1.82% compared with the same period of last year, mainly due to the increase in salary and office expenses in the current period.
  • The financial expenses decreased by 32.15% compared with the same period of last year, mainly due to the increase in interest income and decrease in foreign exchange loss in the current period.

8

  • The R&D expenses decreased by 7.14% compared with the same period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in new product development volume in the current period and the reduction in expendable equipment expenses.
  • The net profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 66.61% compared with the same period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in the gross margin of the steel products resulted from the decrease in steel sales volume and price and the increase in procurement price of certain raw materials and fuels in the current period.

3.1.5 Internal control and risk management

The Company has an internal auditing system. Our regulatory auditing department audits and supervises the financial revenue, expenditure and economic activities of the Company. The Company has established an internal control system for every aspect of production, operation and management, including internal environment, risk assessment, social responsibilities, information and communication, internal supervision, human resources, funds management, procurement, asset management, sales, research and development, projects, guarantees, outsourcing, financial reports, comprehensive budget, contract management and information systems. We pay extra attention to high-risk areas, e.g. procurement risks, operational risks, financial risks and risks related to the control over subsidiaries. This system acts as a guideline for the Company's operation, helping the Company effectively recognize and control its major risks.

The Audit Committee reviewed the 2018 internal audit work report of the Company on 23 January 2019, and agreed the internal audit work arrangements for 2019 and submitted it to the Board for consideration.

The Board reviewed and approved the "2018 Internal Control Assessment Report" on 21 March 2019. The report confirms that the Company implemented an effective internal control over all important aspects pursuant to the enterprises internal control norms system and other relevant requirements. The Company appointed Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as our auditor to audit the effectiveness of our internal control related to financial report as at 31 December 2018 who has issued a standard unqualified internal control audit report. During the reporting period, the Company enhanced control measures to improve the internal control policy and continued to improve the internal control system to ensure that its internal control always remains effective.

The hearing of "2018 Risk Supervision and Evaluation Report" by the Board of Directors was made on 21 March 2019, confirming that the Company took appropriate control measures for strategic risks, financial risks, market risks, operational risks, legal risks and environmental risks, etc. in 2018 and the risks were under control.

9

3.2 Alert and explanation on a possible accumulative net loss or a significant change of the company's profit for the period starting from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period

For the first three quarters of 2018, the net profit attributable to owners of the parent of the Group was RMB5.584 billion. In the first half of 2019, the net profit attributable to owners of the parent of the Group was RMB1.145 billion. At present, although the price rise of iron ore slowed down, the main raw materials prices are still high. The Company's production and operation are under pressure. Accordingly, it is expected that net profit of the Company for the period starting from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period would possibly has significant decrease compared to the same period of last year.

4. RELEVANT MATTERS INVOLVING FINANCIAL REPORT

  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and accounting methods compared with the previous period, with reasons for the changes and their impact
    During the reporting period, except for the adoption of new accounting standards effective from 1 January 2019, no change was made to the Group's accounting policy.
    For details, please refer to Note 1.3 to the financial statements of this interim results announcement.
  2. During the reporting period, the Company does not have significant accounting errors that need to be retrospectively restated.
  3. Change of consolidation scope as compared with that of the financial settlements of last year
    On 12 June 2019, approved by the 21st meeting of the 9th Board of Directors of the Company, the Company established Masteel Hongfei Electricity Power Co., Ltd. ("Masteel Hongfei") together with Anhui Hongfei New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Feimazhike Automation and Information Technology Co., Ltd., which is a subsidiary of the Holding. The registered capital of Masteel Hongfei is RMB100 million and the Company holds 51% of its equity interest. As of 30 June 2019, Masteel Hongfei has completed its registration, but the Company has not yet injected capital to it. The Group has consolidated Masteel Hongfei since the date of its establishment.
    Saved as the above changes, there is no change in the scope of consolidation of the financial statements as compared to the last year's financial statements.

10

5. OTHER EVENTS

  1. Work of Audit Committee
    During the reporting period, the Audit Committee of the board of directors held three meetings. All members of the Audit Committee, including independent directors Ms. Zhu Shaofang, Ms. Zhang Chunxia and Mr. Wang Xianzhu, attended all meetings. Main agenda of the meetings were: Review of 2018 internal audit work report, review of 2018 audited financial report, hearing of 2018 internal control work report, review of 2018 internal control evaluation report, review of audit summary on the 2018 annual audit work by accounting firm, review of 2018 remuneration and renewal of engagement with auditors and review of unaudited financial report of the first quarter of 2019, etc.
  2. Purchase, sale or redemption of listed securities of the Company
    During the reporting period, the Company did not redeem any of its listed stocks, nor did the Company and its affiliated companies purchase or resale any of the listed stocks.
  3. Pre-emptiverights
    According to Chinese laws and the Articles of Association of the Company, it is not required that the current shareholders shall purchase new shares based on their holding shares before the Company issues news shares.
  4. Code on corporate governance practices
    During the reporting period, the Company has complied with all the code provisions of the Code on Corporate Governance Practices set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. No deviation behavior from the code was found.
  5. Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers
    During the reporting period, the Company had complied with the requirements stipulated by the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers in Appendix 10 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. No deviation behavior from the code was found.
  6. Shareholders' rights
    Any shareholder who holds shares carrying 10% or more of the voting rights in the Company, either individually or jointly, has the right to demand an extraordinary general meeting or any other type of general meetings according to Article 88 of the Articles of Association. When the Company convenes Annual General Meeting, any shareholder who meets the conditions specified in Article 60 of the Articles of Association is entitled to file a new bill with the Company in writing. Shareholders may send inquiries or comments to the Board by mail to the Company's office in Maanshan, Anhui (No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC).

11

CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

ASSETS

Notes

Group

Group

Company

Company

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and bank balances

9,045,908,246

9,762,844,718

5,715,490,493

5,993,538,669

Financial assets held for trading

2,013,174,319

2,084,414,075

14,466,511

-

Trade receivables

4

1,237,844,195

1,121,768,976

2,235,767,272

2,460,866,900

Financing receivables

5

9,996,373,810

4,970,113,847

8,608,605,466

4,692,435,408

Prepayments

6

649,466,090

712,340,548

709,660,725

997,856,384

Other receivables

252,101,927

147,965,534

206,396,136

63,844,132

Inventories

11,515,468,174

11,053,918,748

7,980,285,732

7,108,599,357

Financial assets purchased under agreements

to resell

199,454,377

2,432,279,109

-

-

Loans and advances to customers

5,703,566,034

2,845,298,103

-

-

Non-current assets due within one year

51,302,205

101,201,184

-

-

Other current assets

2,887,172,154

3,173,122,975

304,232,960

272,152,842

Total current assets

43,551,831,531

38,405,267,817

25,774,905,295

21,589,293,692

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Long-term equity investments

3,007,031,216

2,809,063,381

9,836,057,414

10,146,271,956

Other equity instruments investments

264,667,164

263,122,364

264,667,164

263,122,364

Investment properties

65,617,636

55,804,755

65,417,522

55,593,723

Property, plant and equipment

30,696,182,408

31,545,176,835

23,355,131,718

23,828,190,594

Construction in progress

1,829,563,471

1,662,672,077

1,550,933,890

1,382,508,379

Right-of-use asset

431,128,508

-

378,826,617

-

Intangible assets

1,860,731,274

1,855,265,330

971,735,096

987,387,010

Deferred tax assets

256,801,026

275,626,734

167,084,024

192,801,687

Total non-current assets

38,411,722,703

38,466,731,476

36,589,853,445

36,855,875,713

TOTAL ASSETS

81,963,554,234

62,364,758,740

76,871,999,293

58,445,169,405

12

CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

LIABILITIES AND

2019

2018

2019

2018

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Notes

Group

Group

Company

Company

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deposits and balances from banks and

other financial institutions

500,213,889

900,366,111

-

-

Customer deposits

7,746,869,667

4,915,309,311

-

-

Repurchase agreements

1,285,032,037

1,133,772,377

-

-

Short-term loans

7

10,986,627,110

10,917,293,181

7,580,574,050

6,570,000,000

Financial liabilities held for trading

-

8,012,670

-

8,012,670

Notes payable

6,998,754,849

2,638,271,437

5,110,343,475

1,022,148,850

Trade payable

8

7,445,083,046

7,703,736,542

9,831,446,901

10,288,909,379

Advances from customers

3,676,458,851

3,572,594,400

2,395,144,578

2,382,469,502

Payroll and employee benefits payable

390,845,491

563,642,908

289,758,783

428,093,317

Taxes payable

609,957,899

1,325,517,987

300,526,839

479,009,037

Other payables

5,306,673,942

3,530,746,914

4,944,788,204

2,967,729,141

Non-current liabilities due within one year

1,636,709,676

1,470,868,462

2,363,053,017

1,345,513,152

Contingent liabilities

30,290,993

29,997,521

-

-

Other current liabilities

-

1,026,897,260

-

1,026,897,260

Total current liabilities

46,613,517,450

39,737,027,081

32,815,635,847

26,518,782,308

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term loans

9

2,890,868,796

3,596,387,552

4,890,868,796

6,296,387,552

Lease liabilities

419,478,118

-

370,339,861

-

Long-term employee benefits payable

143,217,190

157,371,474

116,858,609

130,803,630

Deferred revenue

1,368,917,400

1,364,795,555

707,096,637

721,934,242

Deferred tax liabilities

22,783,318

24,066,311

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

4,845,264,822

5,142,620,892

6,085,163,903

7,149,125,424

Total liabilities

51,458,782,272

38,900,799,750

44,879,647,973

33,667,907,732

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

7,700,681,186

7,700,681,186

7,700,681,186

7,700,681,186

Capital reserve

8,352,287,192

8,352,287,192

8,358,017,477

8,358,017,477

Other comprehensive income

(114,881,624)

(112,702,163)

14,730,780

12,906,467

Special reserve

47,230,430

31,037,123

27,207,591

9,496,082

Surplus reserve

4,571,901,256

4,571,901,256

3,735,114,669

3,735,114,669

General reserve

224,841,404

224,841,404

-

-

Retained earning

6,163,026,117

7,405,577,274

3,628,207,287

4,961,045,792

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

26,945,085,961

23,463,958,990

28,173,623,272

24,777,261,673

Non-controlling interests

3,559,686,001

3,818,728,048

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

30,504,771,962

31,992,351,320

23,463,958,990

24,777,261,673

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

81,963,554,234

76,871,999,293

62,364,758,740

58,445,169,405

13

CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S INCOME STATEMENT

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

2019

2018

2019

2018

Notes

Group

Group

Company

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenue

12

37,026,693,821

40,063,041,443

30,129,367,348

33,692,258,610

Less: Cost of sales

12

33,672,424,605

34,002,350,727

28,182,436,294

29,566,665,372

Taxes and surcharges

281,198,990

399,818,296

207,179,728

305,999,623

Selling expenses

431,513,432

465,095,326

181,424,163

220,187,402

General and administrative expenses

711,335,104

698,585,993

508,793,639

478,033,907

R&D expenses

354,535,705

381,791,868

305,314,452

375,773,915

Financial expenses

13

390,006,931

574,785,327

329,234,762

496,798,257

including: interest expense

415,505,618

476,375,706

358,986,995

415,614,854

interest income

51,850,462

17,490,196

54,012,992

31,785,576

Add: Other income

48,434,334

44,152,109

38,452,855

33,003,460

Investment income

410,893,019

560,777,607

1,147,520,945

931,980,371

including: share of profits of associates

and joint ventures

311,705,507

298,820,874

301,512,152

298,163,206

(Loss)/gain on the changes in fair value

26,280,702

(8,960,465)

12,493,247

(9,981,140)

Credit impairment losses

(43,977,242)

(22,658,394)

16,643,156

(3,062,918)

Assets impairment losses

(241,775,610)

(57,950,358)

(726,383,165)

(53,372,164)

(Loss)/gain from disposal of assets

(936,915)

52,603,426

(191,167)

256,779,130

Operating profit

1,384,597,342

4,108,577,831

903,520,181

3,404,146,873

Add: Non-operating income

14

274,306,453

96,622,262

176,255,495

96,124,755

Less: Non-operating expenses

15

1,610,123

2,915,034

71,550

1,011,864

Profit before tax

1,657,293,672

4,202,285,059

1,079,704,126

3,499,259,764

Less: Income tax expense

16

239,613,971

346,039,776

25,331,463

10,689,929

Net profit

1,417,679,701

3,856,245,283

1,054,372,663

3,488,569,835

Categorized by operation continuity

Net profit from continuing operations

1,417,679,701

3,856,245,283

1,054,372,663

3,488,569,835

Categorized by ownership:

Net profit attribute to owners of the parent

1,144,660,011

3,428,518,933

Net profit attribute to non-controlling

interests

273,019,690

427,726,350

14

CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

2019

2018

2019

2018

Notes

Group

Group

Company

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(2,179,461)

(29,059,186)

1,824,313

(15,964,250)

Other comprehensive income attributable to

owners of the parent, net of tax

(2,179,461)

(29,059,186)

Other comprehensive income that could not be

reclassified to profit or loss:

1,158,600

(15,964,250)

1,158,600

(15,964,250)

Changes in fair value of other equity

instruments investments

1,158,600

(15,964,250)

1,158,600

(15,964,250)

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified

to profit or loss:

(3,338,061)

(13,094,936)

665,713

-

Other comprehensive income that can be

reclassified to profit or loss in equity

method

665,713

-

665,713

-

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

(4,003,774)

(13,094,936)

-

-

Other comprehensive income attributable to

non-controlling interests, net of tax

-

-

Total comprehensive income

1,415,500,240

3,827,186,097

1,056,196,976

3,472,605,585

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

1,142,480,550

3,399,459,747

Non-controlling interests

273,019,690

427,726,350

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share

17

14.86 cents

44.52 cents

Diluted earnings per share

17

14.86 cents

44,52 cents

15

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

Attributable to owners of the parent

Other

Non-

Total

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

General

Retained

controlling

shareholders'

Share capital

Capital reserve

income

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

Sub-total

interests

equity

1. Balance at the end of previous year

7,700,681,186

8,352,287,192

(112,702,163)

31,037,123

4,571,901,256

224,841,404

7,405,577,274

28,173,623,272

3,818,728,048

31,992,351,320

Changes in accounting policies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2. Balance at the beginning of the period

7,700,681,186

8,352,287,192

(112,702,163)

31,037,123

4,571,901,256

224,841,404

7,405,577,274

28,173,623,272

3,818,728,048

31,992,351,320

3. Increase/(decrease) during the period

1) Total comprehensive income

-

-

(2,179,461)

-

-

-

1,144,660,011

1,142,480,550

273,019,690

1,415,500,240

2) Capital invested/withdrawn by shareholders

(i) Capital invested by shareholders

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,375,000

9,375,000

3) Profits appropriation

(i) Transfer to surplus reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(ii) Transfer to general reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(iii) Distribution to shareholders

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,387,211,168)

(2,387,211,168)

(539,403,388)

(2,926,614,556)

4) Special reserve

(i) Additions

-

-

-

36,827,317

-

-

-

36,827,317

7,121,553

43,948,870

(ii) Utilisation

-

-

-

(24,228,524)

-

-

-

(24,228,524)

(9,154,902)

(33,383,426)

(iii) Changes in the share of associates and

joint ventures' special reserve, net

-

-

-

3,594,514

-

-

-

3,594,514

-

3,594,514

4. Balance at the end of the period

7,700,681,186

8,352,287,192

(114,881,624)

47,230,430

4,571,901,256

224,841,404

6,163,026,117

26,945,085,961

3,559,686,001

30,504,771,962

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

(unaudited)

Attributable to owners of the parent

Other

Total

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

General

Retained

Non-controlling

shareholders'

Share capital

Capital reserve

income

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

Sub-total

interests

equity

1.

Balance at the beginning of the year

7,700,681,186

8,352,287,192

(124,156,060)

31,929,722

4,100,007,341

191,546,668

3,643,443,763

23,895,739,812

3,341,524,501

27,237,264,313

Changes in accounting policies

-

-

32,360,498

-

-

-

(20,317,968)

12,042,530

(7,887,756)

4,154,774

2.

Balance at the beginning of the period

7,700,681,186

8,352,287,192

(91,795,562)

31,929,722

4,100,007,341

191,546,668

3,623,125,795

23,907,782,342

3,333,636,745

27,241,419,087

3.

Increase/(decrease) during the period

1) Total comprehensive income

-

-

(29,059,186)

-

-

-

3,428,518,933

3,399,459,747

427,726,350

3,827,186,097

2) Profits appropriation

(i) Transfer to surplus reserve

-

-

-

-

348,856,984

-

(348,856,984)

-

-

-

(ii) Distribution to shareholders

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,270,612,396)

(1,270,612,396)

(446,066,572)

(1,716,678,968)

3) Special reserve

-

(i) Additions

-

-

-

40,661,994

-

-

-

40,661,994

6,672,313

47,334,307

(ii) Utilisation

-

-

-

(40,110,027)

-

-

-

(40,110,027)

(6,286,830)

(46,396,857)

(iii) Changes in the share of associates and

joint ventures' special reserve, net

-

-

-

2,081,948

-

-

-

2,081,948

-

2,081,948

4.

Balance at the end of the period

7,700,681,186

8,352,287,192

(120,854,748)

34,563,637

4,448,864,325

191,546,668

5,432,175,348

26,039,263,608

3,315,682,006

29,354,945,614

16

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

For the six months ended 30 June

20192018

Unaudited Unaudited

1. Cash flows from operating activities

Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of

services

38,463,652,824

42,195,059,784

Tax refunds received

116,620

4,191,303

Net decrease in deposits in central bank and other

financial institution

8,703,151

-

Net increase in repurchase agreements

151,259,660

705,045,294

Net decrease in financial assets purchased under

agreements to resell

2,233,558,356

319,711,999

Net increase in customer deposits and deposits from

banks and other financial institutions

2,431,408,134

-

Cash received for interest charges, fees and

commissions

103,886,118

66,727,395

Cash received relating to other operating activities

277,674,501

176,614,437

Sub-total of cash inflows

43,670,259,364

43,467,350,212

Cash paid for purchases of goods and services

(32,731,554,800)

(32,480,242,466)

Net increase in deposits in central bank and other

financial institution

-

(13,534,484)

Net increase in loans and advances to customers

(2,900,254,785)

(528,003,855)

Net decrease in customer deposits and deposits from

banks and other financial institutions

-

(846,579,499)

Cash paid to or on behalf of employees

(2,427,413,311)

(2,100,937,079)

Taxes and surcharges paid

(2,234,715,773)

(2,683,880,257)

Cash paid for interest charges, fees and commissions

(53,936,919)

(31,693,385)

Cash paid relating to other operating activities

(349,370,994)

(549,768,836)

Sub-total of cash outflows

(40,697,246,582)

(39,234,639,861)

Net cash flows from operating activities

2,973,012,782

4,232,710,351

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash received from disposal of investments

24,461,251,512

28,016,492,050

Cash received from investment income

150,773,649

250,081,329

Proceeds from disposal of items of property,

plant and equipment, intangible assets,

and other non-current assets

23,140,945

59,599,019

Cash received relating to other investing activities

-

5,020,164

Sub-total of cash inflows

24,635,166,106

28,331,192,562

17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

For the six months ended 30 June

20192018

Unaudited Unaudited

2. Cash flows from investing activities (Continued)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment,

(1,642,283,538)

intangible assets and other non-current assets

(1,153,850,786)

Cash paid for investments

(23,438,965,013)

(29,195,716,872)

Net cash from disposal of subsidiaries and other

-

operating units

(37,688)

Cash paid relating to other investing activities

(40,515,624)

-

Sub-total of cash outflows

(25,121,764,175)

(30,349,605,346)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(486,598,069)

(2,018,412,784)

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash received from borrowings

5,043,044,347

7,554,707,131

Cash received from bond issuance

-

1,000,000,000

Cash received from investors

9,375,000

-

Including: capital injection from a subsidiary's

9,375,000

non-controlling interests

-

Cash received relating to other financing activities

3,471,463

-

Sub-total of cash inflows

5,055,890,810

8,554,707,131

Repayment of borrowings

(6,457,398,006)

(8,527,815,996)

Cash paid for distribution of dividends or profits and

(974,255,130)

for interest expenses

(282,298,921)

Including: dividends or profits paid to

(533,932,888)

non-controlling interests by subsidiaries

(2,481,210)

Cash paid relating to other financing activities

(203,007,190)

-

Sub-total of cash outflows

(7,634,660,326)

(8,810,114,917)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(2,578,769,516)

(255,407,786)

4. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and

cash equivalents

4,753,512

19,255,014

5.

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(87,601,291)

1,978,144,795

Add: cash and cash equivalents at

the beginning of the period

6,934,175,776

2,940,502,015

6.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

6,846,574,485

4,918,646,810

18

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

1. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES 1.1 Basis of preparation

The financial statements are prepared in accordance with "China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises

  • General Principles" and other issued application guidance, interpretations and other related regulations issued later (collectively known as the "CAS").

The financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis.

As of 30 June 2019, the net current liabilities of the Group amounted to RMB3,061,685,919. The directors of the Company have considered the availability of funding sources, including but not limited to an unutilized banking facilities of RMB24.5 billion as at 30 June 2019 and the expected cash inflows from the operating activities in the upcoming 12 months. The board of directors of the Company believes that the Group has sufficient working capital to continue as a going concern for not less than 12 months after the end of reporting period. Therefore, the board of directors of the Company continues to prepare the Group's financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on a going concern basis.

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for certain financial instruments which have been measured at fair value. Assets classified as held for sale are disclosed at the lower of carrying amount and fair value less costs to disposal on the date of classification. Provision for asset impairment is provided in accordance with related regulations.

  1. Statement of compliance with the CAS
    The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the CAS, and presented truly and completely the financial position of the Company and the Group as of 30 June 2019, and the results of their operations and their cash flows for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
  2. Changes in accounting policies

New Lease Standard

In 2018, the Ministry of Finance promulgated the revised "Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 21

  • Lease" ("New Lease Standard"). The New Lease Standard sets out a single approach to recognise and measure right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low value assets which is similar with the accounting treatment under finance lease. The Group adopted the New Lease Standard using the modified retrospective method as of 1 January 2019. For contracts that existed before the initial application date, the Group will not reassess whether they were leases or contained leases, and the Group applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initial adoption as an adjustment to the operating balance of retained earnings as of 1 January 2019, and the comparative information for 2018 was not restated under the transitional rules. For leases before the date of initial adoption, the treatments of the Group are as follows:

19

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

  1. For finance leases before the date of the initial adoption, the Group measured right-of-use assets and lease liabilities separately according to the original book value of the finance leased assets and the lease payable;
  2. For operating leases before the date of the initial adoption, the Group recognised lease liabilities based on the present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial adoption, and the Group measured the right-of-use assets at the amount of the lease lability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the lease;
  3. The Group had assessed the impairment of right-of-use assets and accounted for them correspondingly.

For operating leases of low value assets and short-term leases within 12 months, the Group had adopted a simplified approach and did not recognized right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. In addition, the Group had adopted the following approach for operating leases before the date of initial adoption:

  1. When measuring lease liabilities, the Group applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics and excluded the initial direct costs from the measurement of the right- of-use asset;
  2. For lease contracts that contain rights of renewal or options of termination, the Group re-determined the lease duration according to the actual excise of the rights and other updated information;
  3. As an alternative of the impairment test of right-of-use assets, the Group had accessed whether contracts with lease components were loss contracts and adjusted the right-of-use assets according to the impairment of those contracts upon the date of initial adoption;
  4. For the changes of leases before the date of initial adoption, the Group had accounted for them according to the final settlement of the changes of leases.

For the remaining minimum lease payments of significant operating leases disclosed in 2018 financial statements, the Group reconciled the present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019 to the lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019 as follows:

Unaudited

The minimum lease payment of the significant operating leases as at 31 December 2018

955,544

Plus: the incremental of minimum lease payment caused by the reasonable excise of

renewal rights

692,343,252

Minimum lease payment under New Lease Standard as at 1 January 2019

693,298,796

Weighted average of incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019

4.95%

Lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019 (including lease liabilities due within one year)

443,424,793

20

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

The impacts arising from adoption of New lease Standard on the balance sheet as at 1 January 2019 are as follows:

Consolidated balance sheet

Current financial

Applying original

statements

standard

Impact

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Right-of-use assets

443,424,793

-

443,424,793

Lease liabilities

427,657,812

-

427,657,812

Lease liabilities due within one year

15,766,981

-

15,766,981

Company balance sheet

Current financial

Applying original

statements

standard

Impact

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Right-of-use assets

388,795,738

-

388,795,738

Lease liabilities

376,644,378

-

376,644,378

Lease liabilities due within one year

12,151,360

-

12,151,360

The impacts arising from adoption of New Lease Standard on the financial statements for the six months ended

30 June 2019 are as following:

Consolidated balance sheet

Current financial

Applying original

statements

standard

Impact

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Right-of-use assets

431,128,508

-

431,128,508

Lease liabilities

419,478,118

-

419,478,118

Lease liabilities due within one year

16,159,484

-

16,159,484

21

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

Consolidated income statement

Current financial

Applying original

statements

standard

Impact

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Cost of sale

923,503

1,145,651

(222,148)

Selling expenses

99,828

218,514

(118,686)

General and administrative expenses

11,272,955

17,305,115

(6,032,160)

Finance expense

10,882,088

-

10,882,088

Company balance sheet

Current financial

Applying original

statements

standard

Impact

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Right-of-use assets

378,826,617

-

378,826,617

Lease liabilities

370,339,861

-

370,339,861

Lease liabilities due within one year

12,455,225

-

12,455,225

Company income statement

Current financial

Applying original

statements

standard

Impact

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Cost of sales

9,969,121

15,561,762

(5,592,641)

Finance expense

9,561,110

-

9,561,110

In addition, since the date of initial adoption, the Group would classify the repayment of the principle and interest of lease liabilities as cash outflows of financing activities. The repayment of short term leases and leases of low value assets, which adopted simplified approach, and variable lease payment which is not accounted as lease liabilities will still be classified as cash outflows of operating activities.

22

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

Changes in Financial Statements Format

According to the Circular of the Ministry of Finance on Revising and Issuing the Format of the Financial Statements of General Enterprises for 2019 (Caikuai [2019] No. 6), the Group divided notes and trade receivables into notes receivable and trade receivable, and notes and trade payable into notes payable and trade payable in the balance sheet. The Group also added financing receivables to present the notes and trade receivables that measured at fair valued through other comprehensive income on the balance sheet date. In the income statement, research and development expenses would reflect not only the expensed expenditure in the process of research and development but also the amortization of self-developed intangible assets that were originally included in general and administrative expenses. The Group had adjusted the comparative financial statements retrospectively. This change in accounting policy had no impact on the consolidated and company net profit and shareholders' equity.

The main impacts of retrospective adjustment caused by the above changes in accounting policy are as follows:

The Group

The book value

The book value

presented

The impact of

presented

under original

The impact of

changes in financial

under new

standard

New Lease Standard

statements format

standard

31 December 2018

1 January 2019

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Assets:

Accounts receivable

-

-

1,121,768,976

1,121,768,976

Financing receivables

-

-

4,970,113,847

4,970,113,847

Notes and trade receivables

6,091,882,823

-

(6,091,882,823)

-

Right-of-use assets

-

443,424,793

-

443,424,793

Liabilities:

Notes payable

-

-

2,638,271,437

2,638,271,437

Trade payable

-

-

7,703,736,542

7,703,736,542

Notes and trade payable

10,342,007,979

-

(10,342,007,979)

-

Lease liabilities

-

427,657,812

-

427,657,812

Lease liabilities due within one year

-

15,766,981

-

15,766,981

23

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

The Company

The book value

The book value

presented

The impact of

presented

under original

The impact of

changes in financial

under new

standard

New Lease Standard

statements format

standard

31 December 2018

1 January 2019

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Assets:

Trade receivable

-

-

2,460,866,900

2,460,866,900

Financing receivables

-

-

4,692,435,408

4,692,435,408

Notes and trade receivables

7,153,302,308

-

(7,153,302,308)

-

Right-of-use assets

-

388,795,738

-

388,795,738

Liabilities:

Notes payable

-

-

1,022,148,850

1,022,148,850

Trade payable

-

-

10,288,909,379

10,288,909,379

Notes and trade payable

11,311,058,229

-

(11,311,058,229)

-

Lease liabilities

-

376,644,378

-

376,644,378

Lease liabilities due within one year

-

12,151,360

-

12,151,360

2. SCOPE OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONSOLIDATION

2.1 Newly established subsidiary

For the period ended 30 June 2019, the Company established the following subsidiary, and has included it in the scope of consolidation since then.

Capital paid

Date of

Registered

Percentage

Investment

as of

establishment

capital

of equity

form

the period end

Masteel Hongfei Electricity

Power Co., Ltd. (Note)

June 2019

RMB100,000,000

51%

Cash

RMB0

Note: On 12 June 2019, approved by the 21st meeting of the 9th Board of Directors of the Company, the Company established Masteel Hongfei Electricity Power Co., Ltd. ("Masteel Hongfei") together with Anhui Hongfei New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Feimazhike Automation and Information Technology Co., Ltd., which is a subsidiary of the Holding. The registered capital of Masteel Hongfei is RMB100 million and the Company holds 51% of its equity interest. As of 30 June 2019, Masteel Hongfei has completed its registration, but the Company has yet injected capital to it.

24

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION Operating segments

The Group divides the operation services into two operating segments which are determined based on the internal organization structure, management requirements and internal reporting system:

  • Production and sale of iron and steel products and related by-products: the Company and its subsidiaries except for Masteel Finance
  • Financial service: Masteel Finance

The Group did not consider financial service as an individual reportable segment, as Masteel Finance mainly offers financial service to internal companies. Therefore, the Group focuses on the production and sale of iron and steel products and by-products, and it is unnecessary for the Group to disclose more detailed information.

Other information

Product and service information

External principal operating income

For the six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Sale of steel products

33,635,909,225

36,551,400,095

Sale of steel billets and pig iron

1,205,907,865

1,028,012,810

Sale of coke by-products

-

210,461,744

Others

1,544,361,518

1,706,987,771

36,386,178,608

39,496,862,420

25

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

Geographical information

External principal operating income

For the six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Mainland China

33,941,755,844

36,868,881,304

Overseas and Hong Kong

2,444,422,764

2,627,981,116

36,386,178,608

39,496,862,420

Non-current assets

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

Unaudited

Audited

Mainland China

37,683,333,747

37,608,891,886

Overseas and Hong Kong

206,920,766

319,090,492

37,890,254,513

37,927,982,378

The non-current assets information above is based on the locations of the assets and excludes financial assets and deferred tax assets.

Major customer information

The Group had not placed reliance on any single external customer which accounted for 10% or more of its total revenue.

26

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

4. TRADE RECEIVABLE

The Group's trade receivables were interest-free with normal credit terms of 30 to 90 days.

The ageing of trade receivables, based on the invoice date, is analysed below:

30 June 2018

31 December 2018

Unaudited

Audited

Within one year

1,180,704,271

1,090,345,962

One to two years

60,319,097

31,834,919

Two to three years

32,734,028

26,792,202

Over three years

25,821,737

45,506,589

1,299,579,133

1,194,479,672

Less: Provisions for bad debts

61,734,938

72,710,696

1,237,844,195

1,121,768,976

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, provision for bad debts was RMB397,341 (31 December 2018: RMB21,483,181), recovery or reversal of provision for bad debts was RMB11,338,052 (31 December 2018: RMB944,761).

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, there were no trade receivables that had been written off (31 December 2018: Nil).

As of 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, there were no trade receivables that were derecognized due to the transfer of financial assets.

As of 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, the Group had no assets or liabilities deriving from transferring trade receivables in which the Group is continuingly involved.

27

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

5. FINANCING RECEIVABLES

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

Unaudited

Audited

Bank acceptance notes

9,996,283,810

4,970,113,847

Commercial acceptance notes

90,000

-

Less: Provisions for bad debts

-

-

9,996,373,810

4,970,113,847

As of 30 June 2019, the Group pledged the bank acceptance notes of RMB3,935,764,719 (31 December 2018:Nil) to issue notes payable and the bank acceptance notes of RMB3,510,090 (31 December 2018:Nil) to pledge for the short- term loan.

As of 30 June 2019, the undue notes discounted or endorsed were as follows:

30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

31 December 2018 (Audited)

Not

Not

Derecognized

derecognized

Derecognized

derecognized

Bank acceptance notes

2,965,037,029

20,765,666

7,398,304,418

159,713,509

As of 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, there were no trade receivables transferred from notes receivable because of the drawers' inability to pay.

The Group derecognized notes receivable discounted to financial institutions amounting to RMB2,614,424,172 (2018: RMB119,530,190), and recognized discount expense amounting to RMB28,770,570 (2018: RMB2,083,991) as financial expenses.

28

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

6. PREPAYMENTS

Ageing analysis of the prepayments is as follows:

30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

31 December 2018 (Audited)

Book value

Ratio

Book value

Ratio

(%)

(%)

Within one year

633,944,003

98

696,694,164

98

One to two years

5,257,218

1

5,422,942

1

Two to three years

177,299

-

385,515

-

Over three years

10,087,570

1

9,837,927

1

649,466,090

100

712,340,548

100

Prepayments aged over one year were mainly unsettled prepayments for the materials and equipment purchase. The goods were not yet delivered which resulted in the corresponding prepayments not being settled.

7.

SHORT-TERM LOANS

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

Unaudited

Audited

Pledged loans (Note 1)

3,510,090

-

Guaranteed loans (Note 2)

1,050,000,000

950,000,000

Unsecured loans

6,501,896,883

6,265,000,000

Inward documentary notes and usance letter of credit

3,431,220,137

3,702,293,181

10,986,627,110

10,917,293,181

Note 1: The Group obtained the bank loan of RMB3,510,090 on 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: nil) by pledging bank acceptance notes.

Note 2: The guaranteed loans were provided by the Holding for free.

As of 30 June 2019, the interest rates of the above short-term loans ranged from 2.830% to 5.050% (31 December 2018: 2.870% to 5.050%).

As of 30 June 2019, the Group has no overdue short-term loans.

29

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

8. TRADE PAYABLE

The trade payable are interest-free and are normally settled within three months.

The ageing analysis of accounts payable, based on the invoice date, is as follows:

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

Unaudited

Audited

Within one year

7,339,733,961

7,551,105,922

One to two years

29,747,882

39,150,817

Two to three years

10,493,316

22,709,232

Over three years

65,107,887

90,770,571

7,445,083,046

7,703,736,542

9.

LONG-TERM LOANS

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

Unaudited

Audited

Guaranteed loans (Note)

1,336,396,688

1,767,026,304

Unsecured loans

3,044,154,900

3,090,229,710

4,380,551,588

4,857,256,014

Less: long-term loans due within one year

1,489,682,792

1,260,868,462

2,890,868,796

3,596,387,552

Note: The guaranteed loans provided by the Holding for free.

As of 30 June 2019, the interest rates of the above long-term loans ranged from 1.20% to 5.94% (31 December 2018: 1.20% to 5.94%).

30

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

The analysis of long-term loan maturity date is as follows:

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

Unaudited

Audited

Due within one year or payable at any time

1,489,682,792

1,260,868,462

One to two years (inclusive)

2,242,168,796

2,117,187,552

Two to three years (inclusive)

550,000,000

1,350,000,000

Three to five years (inclusive)

85,500,000

50,000,000

Over five years

13,200,000

79,200,000

4,380,551,588

4,857,256,014

As of 30 June 2019, the Group had no long-term loans due within one year of the pledge of the notes (31 December 2018: Nil).

10. RESTRICTED ASSETS

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

Unaudited

Audited

Cash and bank balances

2,034,340,961

2,005,084,942

Note 1

Financing receivables

3,939,274,809

-

Note 2

5,973,615,770

2,005,084,942

Note 1: As of 30 June 2019, the Group's restricted cash and bank balances including cash deposits as collateral amounting to RMB1,059,571,401 (31 December 2018: RMB1,021,612,231) pledged as security for trade facilities and performance for bank acceptance notes and guarantees, and mandatory reserves with the central bank of RMB974,769,560 (31 December 2018: RMB983,472,711).

Note 2 : As of 30 June 2019, there was bank acceptance notes amounting to RMB3,935,764,719 (31 December 2018: Nil) pledged for receiving bank acceptance notes, and amounting to RMB3,510,090 (31 December 2018: Nil) pledged for receiving short-term loans.

31

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

  1. DIVIDENDS
    According to the "2018 Annual Profit Distribution Plan" approved by the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting on
    12 June 2019, the Company would distribute dividends to all shareholders at RMB0.31 per share (tax included) (2018: RMB0.215 per share), for 7,780,681,186 shares amounting to RMB2,387,211,168 (2018: RMB1,655,646,455). The dividends had not been paid as of 30 June 2019 and it was included in other payables of the financial statements.
  2. REVENUE AND COST OF SALES

For six months ended

For six months ended

30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

30 June 2018 (Unaudited)

Revenue

Cost of sales

Revenue

Cost of sales

Principal operating income

36,386,178,608

33,073,018,737

39,496,862,420

33,340,407,278

Other operating income

640,515,213

599,405,868

566,179,023

661,943,449

37,026,693,821

33,672,424,605

40,063,041,443

34,002,350,727

Revenue is presented as follows:

For six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Sale of products

36,821,279,888

39,924,210,183

Rendering of services

98,955,950

73,179,076

Rental income

2,680,771

4,050,119

Others

103,777,212

61,602,065

37,026,693,821

40,063,041,443

32

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

Rental income is presented as follows:

For six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Operating lease

2,680,771

4,050,119

Timing of revenue recognition

For six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Recognize at a point in time

Sale of steel products

34,841,817,090

37,579,412,905

Sale of other products

1,979,462,798

2,344,797,278

Recognize over time

Financial services

103,777,212

61,602,065

Processing

46,009,187

35,561,120

Packaging services

18,021,441

15,569,211

Rental income

2,680,771

4,050,119

Others

34,925,322

22,048,745

37,026,693,821

40,063,041,443

Note: For sales of products, the Group satisfies a performance obligation when customer obtained the control of the relevant products, and for provide of services, the Group satisfies a performance obligation based on performance progress over the contract period. The maturity on contract payment of the Group is 30 to 90 days, without existence of significant financing component. The contracts between the Group and its certain customers containing sales rebate arrangements (future price reductions based on cumulative sales volumes), which forms a variable consideration. The Group determines the variable consideration based on the expected or the most probable value. However, the sales price including variable considerations should not exceed the amount accumulatively recognized which is not likely to be significantly reversed when the uncertainty disappears.

33

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

13. FINANCIAL EXPENSES

For six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Interest expenses (Note)

415,505,618

476,375,706

Including: lease liabilities interest expense

10,882,088

-

Less: interest income

51,850,462

17,490,196

Less: capitalised interest

-

-

Exchange loss

7,701,744

93,720,882

Others

18,650,031

22,178,935

390,006,931

574,785,327

Note: The Group's interest expenses included interest on bank loans, lease liabilities and short-term commercial paper.

Interest income is presented as follows:

For six months ended 30 June

20192018

UnauditedUnaudited

Bank deposits

51,850,462

17,490,196

For six months ended 30 June 2019, the above interest income did not include interests generated from financial assets impairment (for six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil).

34

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

14. NON-OPERATING INCOME

Included in

non-recurring

gains and losses

for six months

For six months ended 30 June

ended

2019

2018

30 June 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Government grants

271,900,265

93,314,943

271,900,265

Others

2,406,188

3,307,319

2,406,188

274,306,453

96,622,262

274,306,453

The government grants in non-operating income are as follows:

For six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Compensation for settlement of employees

175,815,265

93,102,943

Grants for reduction of overcapacity

95,885,000

-

Others

200,000

212,000

271,900,265

93,314,943

15. NON-OPERATING EXPENSES

Included in

non-recurring

gains and losses

for six months

For six months ended 30 June

ended

2019

2018

30 June 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Charity donation

311,800

245,350

311,800

Penalty expenditure

1,225,770

1,409,769

1,225,770

Others

72,553

1,259,915

72,553

1,610,123

2,915,034

1,610,123

35

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

16. INCOME TAX EXPENSE

For six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Mainland China current income tax expense

215,832,933

352,431,459

Hong Kong current income tax expense

3,934,644

173,230

Overseas current income tax expense

2,689,879

21,423,667

Deferred tax expense/(gain)

17,156,515

(27,988,580)

239,613,971

346,039,776

Reconciliation between income tax and profit before tax is as follows:

For six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Profit before tax

1,657,293,672

4,202,285,059

Tax at the applicable tax rate of 25% (Note)

414,323,418

1,050,571,265

Effect of different tax rates of subsidiaries

(5,140,443)

(9,203,354)

Non-deductible expenses

29,911,164

45,610,738

Adjustment of current tax expense of prior periods

(9,619,042)

1,256,455

Other tax preference

(57,429,156)

(46,971,739)

Income not subject to tax

(8,707,094)

(5,469,750)

Unrecognized deductible temporary difference and tax losses

108,968,932

40,044,092

Utilized previous periods' tax losses

(20,360,277)

(655,092,712)

Reverse of unrecognized deductible temporary difference

(132,526,690)

-

Share of profit or loss of joint ventures and associates

(79,806,841)

(74,705,219)

Tax charge at the Group's effective rate

239,613,971

346,039,776

The Group's effective rate

14.46%

8.23%

Note: The Group's income tax has been provided at the rate on the estimated taxable profits arising in the PRC during the period. Taxes on profits assessable elsewhere have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing in the countries or regions in which the Group operates, based on existing legislation, interpretations and practices in respect thereof.

36

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

17. EARNINGS PER SHARE

For six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

cent/share

cent/share

Unaudited

Unaudited

Basic earnings per share

Continuing operations

14.86

44.52

Diluted earnings per share

Continuing operations

14.86

44.52

Basic earnings per share shall be calculated by dividing profit attributable to owners of the parent (the numerator) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (the denominator). During the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, the Company did not have any dilutive items that should adjust the basic earnings per share.

The calculations of the basic earnings per share amounts are based on:

For six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Earnings

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

Continuing operations

1,144,660,011

3,428,518,933

Number of shares

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue

during the period

7,700,681,186

7,700,681,186

37

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

Renminbi Yuan

18. CONTINGENT EVENTS Difference of corporate income tax

The State Administration of Taxation issued "The notice of income tax collection and management on Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and other eight companies listed overseas corporation" (Guo Shui Han [2007] No.

  1. in June 2007, with stated claims that the relevant local tax bureaus must correct immediately the expired tax incentives of the nine Hong Kong listed companies. The income tax difference between the results of the previously expired preferential rate and the applicable rate should be treated in accordance with the relevant provisions of the "People's Republic of China Administration of Tax Collection Law".

The Company was one of the nine companies mentioned above and used a 15% preferential tax rate in the previous period. After understanding the above information, the Company and the tax authorities issued a comprehensive communication and according to the tax authorities, the applicable corporate income tax rate in 2007 was 33%, which was adjusted from the original 15%. The Company had not been recovered prior period income tax differences.

Based on the comprehensive communication between the Company and the tax authorities, it is uncertain whether the tax authorities will recover the difference between the previous period's income tax at this stage, and the final result of this matter cannot be estimated reliably. Therefore, the financial statements have not made any provision or adjustments related to the income tax differences.

Pending litigation

As of 30 June 2019, the Group and the Company did not have significant pending litigation.

19. EVENTS AFTER THE BALANCE SHEET DAY

Until the approval date of 2019 interim report, there is no significant event after the reporting period need to be disclosed by the Group or the Company.

By order of the Board

Ding Yi

Chairman

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

29 August 2019

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Directors: Ren Tianbao

Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu

38

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:30:01 UTC
