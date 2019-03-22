Maanshan Iron & Steel : Summary of 2018 Annual Results Announcement
03/22/2019 | 05:25am EDT
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 00323)
SUMMARY OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
1. IMPORTANT NOTICE
1.1This summary of 2018 annual results announcement is from the full text of the annual report. To fully understand the business performance, financial position and future outlook of the Company, investors shall refer to the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and other designated media of the China Securities Regulatory Commission to carefully read the full text of the annual report.
1.2The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report; and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.
1.3Except for Mr. Wang Xianzhu, an independent director, who had Ms. Zhang Chunxia, also an independent director, to attend the board meeting and vote on behalf of him, all other directors attended the board meeting.
1.4Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP issued a standard unqualified audit opinion on the annual financial statements of the Company.
1.5 Profit distribution plan or plan for the capitalization of capital reserve during the reporting period considered by the Board
The Board suggests a final dividend of RMB0.31 per share (tax included) shall be distributed for the year of 2018 and retained earnings will be carried forward to the year of 2019. No capital surplus shall be transferred to share capital. The distribution plan is going to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval.
2. COMPANY PROFILE
2.1 Company Information
Types of sharesPlace of listing
Stock abbreviationStock code
A Share
H Share
The Shanghai Stock Exchange The Stock Exchange ofMagang stock 600808
Maanshan Iron & Steel 00323
Hong Kong Limited
Contact people and details
Name He Hongyun Office address
Telephone Email address
Company Secretary, Joint Company Secretary
Joint Company Secretary
Rebecca Chiu
No. 8, Jiuhuaxi Road, Maanshan City,
Room 1204-16, 12/F,
Anhui Province, PRC
The Chinese Bank Building,
61-65 Des Voeux Road, Central
86-555-2888158/2875251
(852) 2155 2649
mggfdms@magang.com.cn
rebeccachiu@chiuandco.com
2.2 Introduction of the Company's Major Businesses during the Reporting Period
As one of the largest iron and steel producers and sellers in China, the Company's major businesses are production and sales of iron and steel products; the main production processes include iron making, steel making, steel rolling, etc. Major product of the Company is steel, which can be roughly divided into three types, i.e. plates, long products, and wheels and axles.
• Plates: Major products include thin plates and medium plates. Thin plates can be further categorized into hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates and coil-coating plates.
• Long products: Major products include section steel and wire rod.
• Wheels and axles: Major products include train wheels, axles and rings.
During the reporting period, the major businesses, main products and the usages, operation modes, major driving factors of performance did not experience substantial changes.
3. MAJOR ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS
3.1 Major Accounting Data and Financial Indicators for the Past Three Years
Total Assets Revenue
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent Net profit excluding non-recurring gains or losses attributable to owners of the parent
Net assets attributable to owners of the parent Net cash flows from operating activities Basic earnings per share(RMB/share)Diluted earnings per share(RMB/share)Return on net assets(weighted average) %
2018
2017
76,872.00 81,951.81 5,943.29 5,092.36
72,191.59 73,228.03 4,128.94 3,969.09
28,173.62
13,870.43
0.772
0.772
23,895.74 4,599.82 0.536 0.536
22.68
18.92 increase 3.76 6.43 percentage points
3.2 Major Financial Data by Quarter During the Reporting Period
Unit: million RMB
Increase/ decrease compared to
previous year
2016
(%)
6.48 66,245.53
11.91 48,275.10
43.94 1,228.89
28.30 1,409.94
17.90 19,764.17
201.54 4,273.71
44.03 0.160
44.03 0.160
Unit: million RMB
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
(Jan-Mar)
(Apr-Jun)
(Jul-Sep)
(Oct-Dec)
Revenue
18,308
21,755
23,054
18,835
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent
1,418
2,011
2,155
359
Net profit excluding non-recurring gains or losses
attributable to owners of the parent
1,402
1,655
2,120
-85
Net cash flows from operating activities
633
3,547
3,827
5,863
4.
SHARE CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDER
4.1
Numbers of Shareholders and Holdings of Top Ten Shareholders
Numbers of ordinary shareholders as end of the reporting period (Accounts)
217,650
Numbers of ordinary shareholders as end of last month (Accounts)
213,708
Holdings of top ten shareholders
Shareholders' Names (Full Names)
Unit: Share
Increase and
Decrease Within the Reporting
PeriodNo. of Shares underNo. of Shares at the End of Period
Percentage
(%)
Restricted Condition for Sales
Pledge or Frozen SituationsShareholder's
NatureShare Status
No.
Magang (Group) Holding Co., Limited
("The Holding")
Hong Kong Securities Clearing
Company Limited
Central Huijin Investment Ltd.
Agricultural Bank of China LTD-CSI
500 Trading Open-ended
Index Securities Investment Fund Beijing Haoqing Fortune Investment
and Management Co., Ltd. -
Steady Haoqing Value No. 8
Investment Fund
Li Xiaozhong Sheng Jun
China Asset Management
Company Limited -
Social Security Fund Portfolio 422 CCB-Bosera Yufu CSI300
Index Securities Investment Fund Fang Wei
2,545,900
0
3,506,467,456
1,716,562,800
45.54
22.29
unknown
0 0 0 0
Nil unknown unknown unknown
0 unknown unknown unknown
State-owned shareholder unknown
0
142,155,000 31,677,149
1.85 0.41
State-owned shareholder unknown
-5,102,600
28,653,912
0.37
0
unknown
unknown
unknown
-294,500 unknown unknown
16,759,455 13,651,722 9,521,500
0.22 0.18 0.12
0 0 0
unknown unknown unknown
unknown unknown unknown
unknown unknown unknown
unknown
unknown
8,752,330 7,810,000
0.11 0.10
0 0
unknown unknown
unknown unknown
unknown unknown
Notes on the above shareholders' affiliated relation or concerted action
The Holding has no affiliated relation with any of the other foregoing shareholders, nor is it a person acting in concerted action; however, it is not in the knowledge of the Company whether there is any affiliated relation among other foregoing shareholders and whether they are persons acting in concerted action.
4.2 Block Diagram of Property Rights and Controlling Relations between the Company and Controlling Shareholder
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
4.3 Block Diagram of Property Rights and Controlling Relations between the Company and Actual Controllers
State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission of Anhui Provincial Government
