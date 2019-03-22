Maanshan Iron & Steel : Summary of 2018 Annual Results Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

SUMMARY OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

1. IMPORTANT NOTICE

1.1 This summary of 2018 annual results announcement is from the full text of the annual report. To fully understand the business performance, financial position and future outlook of the Company, investors shall refer to the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and other designated media of the China Securities Regulatory Commission to carefully read the full text of the annual report.

1.2 The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report; and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.

1.3 Except for Mr. Wang Xianzhu, an independent director, who had Ms. Zhang Chunxia, also an independent director, to attend the board meeting and vote on behalf of him, all other directors attended the board meeting.

1.4 Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP issued a standard unqualified audit opinion on the annual financial statements of the Company.

1.5 Profit distribution plan or plan for the capitalization of capital reserve during the reporting period considered by the Board The Board suggests a final dividend of RMB0.31 per share (tax included) shall be distributed for the year of 2018 and retained earnings will be carried forward to the year of 2019. No capital surplus shall be transferred to share capital. The distribution plan is going to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

2. COMPANY PROFILE

Contact people and details: Company Secretary, Joint Company Secretary: He Hongyun, No. 8, Jiuhuaxi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, PRC, 86-555-2888158/2875251, mggfdms@magang.com.cn; Joint Company Secretary: Rebecca Chiu, Room 1204-16, 12/F, The Chinese Bank Building, 61-65 Des Voeux Road, Central, (852) 2155 2649, rebeccachiu@chiuandco.com

2.2 Introduction of the Company's Major Businesses during the Reporting Period As one of the largest iron and steel producers and sellers in China, the Company's major businesses are production and sales of iron and steel products; the main production processes include iron making, steel making, steel rolling, etc. Major product of the Company is steel, which can be roughly divided into three types, i.e. plates, long products, and wheels and axles. • Plates: Major products include thin plates and medium plates. Thin plates can be further categorized into hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates and coil-coating plates. • Long products: Major products include section steel and wire rod. • Wheels and axles: Major products include train wheels, axles and rings. During the reporting period, the major businesses, main products and the usages, operation modes, major driving factors of performance did not experience substantial changes.



3. MAJOR ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Total Assets: 2018: 76,872.00; 2017: 72,191.59; 2016: 66,245.53
Revenue: 2018: 81,951.81; 2017: 73,228.03; 2016: 48,275.10
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent: 2018: 5,943.29; 2017: 4,128.94; 2016: 1,228.89
Net profit excluding non-recurring gains or losses attributable to owners of the parent: 2018: 5,092.36; 2017: 3,969.09; 2016: 1,409.94
Net assets attributable to owners of the parent: 2018: 28,173.62; 2017: 23,895.74; 2016: 19,764.17
Net cash flows from operating activities: 2018: 13,870.43; 2017: 4,599.82; 2016: 4,273.71
Basic earnings per share (RMB/share): 2018: 0.772; 2017: 0.536; 2016: 0.160
Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share): 2018: 0.772; 2017: 0.536; 2016: 0.160
Return on net assets (weighted average) %: 2018: 22.68; 2017: 18.92

3.2 Major Financial Data by Quarter During the Reporting Period

Increase/ decrease compared to

2016

2016

66,245.53

48,275.10

1,228.89

1,409.94

19,764.17

4,273.71

0.160

0.160

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter (Jan-Mar) (Apr-Jun) (Jul-Sep) (Oct-Dec) Revenue 18,308 21,755 23,054 18,835 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 1,418 2,011 2,155 359 Net profit excluding non-recurring gains or losses attributable to owners of the parent 1,402 1,655 2,120 -85 Net cash flows from operating activities 633 3,547 3,827 5,863

SHARE CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDER

Numbers of Shareholders and Holdings of Top Ten Shareholders

Numbers of ordinary shareholders as end of the reporting period: 217,650
Numbers of ordinary shareholders as end of last month: 213,708

Holdings of top ten shareholders (Unit: Share)

Shareholders' Names (Full Names)

Magang (Group) Holding Co., Limited

Notes on the above shareholders' affiliated relation or concerted action

The Holding has no affiliated relation with any of the other foregoing shareholders, nor is it a person acting in concerted action; however, it is not in the knowledge of the Company whether there is any affiliated relation among other foregoing shareholders and whether they are persons acting in concerted action.

Magang (Group) Holding Co., Ltd. 45.54% Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

4.3 Block Diagram of Property Rights and Controlling Relations between the Company and Actual Controllers

State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Anhui Provincial Government

100%

Magang (Group) Holding Co., Ltd.

45.54%