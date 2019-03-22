Maanshan Iron & Steel : Summary of 2018 Annual Results Announcement

Log in
0
03/22/2019 | 05:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

SUMMARY OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • 1. IMPORTANT NOTICE

  • 1.1 This summary of 2018 annual results announcement is from the full text of the annual report. To fully understand the business performance, financial position and future outlook of the Company, investors shall refer to the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and other designated media of the China Securities Regulatory Commission to carefully read the full text of the annual report.

  • 1.2 The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report; and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.

  • 1.3 Except for Mr. Wang Xianzhu, an independent director, who had Ms. Zhang Chunxia, also an independent director, to attend the board meeting and vote on behalf of him, all other directors attended the board meeting.

  • 1.4 Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP issued a standard unqualified audit opinion on the annual financial statements of the Company.

  • 1.5 Profit distribution plan or plan for the capitalization of capital reserve during the reporting period considered by the Board

    The Board suggests a final dividend of RMB0.31 per share (tax included) shall be distributed for the year of 2018 and retained earnings will be carried forward to the year of 2019. No capital surplus shall be transferred to share capital. The distribution plan is going to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

  • 2. COMPANY PROFILE

  • 2.1 Company Information

    Types of sharesPlace of listing

    Stock abbreviationStock code

    A Share

    H Share

    The Shanghai Stock Exchange The Stock Exchange ofMagang stock 600808

    Maanshan Iron & Steel 00323

    Hong Kong Limited

    Contact people and details

    Name He Hongyun Office address

    Telephone Email address

    Company Secretary, Joint Company Secretary

    Joint Company Secretary

    Rebecca Chiu

    No. 8, Jiuhuaxi Road, Maanshan City,

    Room 1204-16, 12/F,

    Anhui Province, PRC

    The Chinese Bank Building,

    61-65 Des Voeux Road, Central

    86-555-2888158/2875251

    (852) 2155 2649

    mggfdms@magang.com.cn

    rebeccachiu@chiuandco.com

  • 2.2 Introduction of the Company's Major Businesses during the Reporting Period

    As one of the largest iron and steel producers and sellers in China, the Company's major businesses are production and sales of iron and steel products; the main production processes include iron making, steel making, steel rolling, etc. Major product of the Company is steel, which can be roughly divided into three types, i.e. plates, long products, and wheels and axles.

    • • Plates: Major products include thin plates and medium plates. Thin plates can be further categorized into hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates and coil-coating plates.

    • • Long products: Major products include section steel and wire rod.

    • • Wheels and axles: Major products include train wheels, axles and rings.

    During the reporting period, the major businesses, main products and the usages, operation modes, major driving factors of performance did not experience substantial changes.

  • 3. MAJOR ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

  • 3.1 Major Accounting Data and Financial Indicators for the Past Three Years

    Total Assets Revenue

    Net profit attributable to owners of the parent Net profit excluding non-recurring gains or losses attributable to owners of the parent

    Net assets attributable to owners of the parent Net cash flows from operating activities Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) Return on net assets (weighted average) %

    2018

    2017

    76,872.00 81,951.81 5,943.29 5,092.36

    72,191.59 73,228.03 4,128.94 3,969.09

    28,173.62

    13,870.43

    0.772

    0.772

    23,895.74 4,599.82 0.536 0.536

    22.68

    18.92 increase 3.76 6.43 percentage points

  • 3.2 Major Financial Data by Quarter During the Reporting Period

Unit: million RMB

Increase/ decrease compared to

previous year

2016

(%)

6.48 66,245.53

11.91 48,275.10

43.94 1,228.89

28.30 1,409.94

17.90 19,764.17

201.54 4,273.71

44.03 0.160

44.03 0.160

Unit: million RMB

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

(Jan-Mar)

(Apr-Jun)

(Jul-Sep)

(Oct-Dec)

Revenue

18,308

21,755

23,054

18,835

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent

1,418

2,011

2,155

359

Net profit excluding non-recurring gains or losses

attributable to owners of the parent

1,402

1,655

2,120

-85

Net cash flows from operating activities

633

3,547

3,827

5,863

4.

SHARE CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDER

4.1

Numbers of Shareholders and Holdings of Top Ten Shareholders

Numbers of ordinary shareholders as end of the reporting period (Accounts)

217,650

Numbers of ordinary shareholders as end of last month (Accounts)

213,708

Holdings of top ten shareholders

Shareholders' Names (Full Names)

Unit: Share

Increase and

Decrease Within the Reporting

PeriodNo. of Shares underNo. of Shares at the End of Period

Percentage

(%)

Restricted Condition for Sales

Pledge or Frozen SituationsShareholder's

NatureShare Status

No.

Magang (Group) Holding Co., Limited

("The Holding")

Hong Kong Securities Clearing

Company Limited

Central Huijin Investment Ltd.

Agricultural Bank of China LTD-CSI

500 Trading Open-ended

Index Securities Investment Fund Beijing Haoqing Fortune Investment

and Management Co., Ltd. -

Steady Haoqing Value No. 8

Investment Fund

Li Xiaozhong Sheng Jun

China Asset Management

Company Limited -

Social Security Fund Portfolio 422 CCB-Bosera Yufu CSI300

Index Securities Investment Fund Fang Wei

2,545,900

0

3,506,467,456

1,716,562,800

45.54

22.29

unknown

0 0 0 0

Nil unknown unknown unknown

0 unknown unknown unknown

State-owned shareholder unknown

0

142,155,000 31,677,149

1.85 0.41

State-owned shareholder unknown

-5,102,600

28,653,912

0.37

0

unknown

unknown

unknown

-294,500 unknown unknown

16,759,455 13,651,722 9,521,500

0.22 0.18 0.12

0 0 0

unknown unknown unknown

unknown unknown unknown

unknown unknown unknown

unknown

unknown

8,752,330 7,810,000

0.11 0.10

0 0

unknown unknown

unknown unknown

unknown unknown

Notes on the above shareholders' affiliated relation or concerted action

The Holding has no affiliated relation with any of the other foregoing shareholders, nor is it a person acting in concerted action; however, it is not in the knowledge of the Company whether there is any affiliated relation among other foregoing shareholders and whether they are persons acting in concerted action.

  • 4.2 Block Diagram of Property Rights and Controlling Relations between the Company and Controlling Shareholder

    Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

  • 4.3 Block Diagram of Property Rights and Controlling Relations between the Company and Actual Controllers

State-owned Assets Supervision and

Administration Commission of Anhui Provincial Government

100%

Magang (Group) Holding Co., Ltd.

45.54%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:24:02 UTC
