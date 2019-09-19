Maanshan Iron & Steel : TRUST AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 00323)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

PURSUANT TO RULE 14A.60 OF THE LISTING RULES

TRUST AGREEMENT

Capital Trust Agreement

On 6 May 2019, Masteel Finance, a subsidiary controlled by the Company and Hwabao Trust, a subsidiary controlled by China Baowu entered into the Capital Trust Agreement of the Type C investment operation trust plan for cash income.

Listing Rules Implication

On 19 September 2019, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Anhui Province transferred 51% equity interest in Magang Group, the controlling shareholder of the Company, to China Baowu at nil consideration. China Baowu has become the controlling shareholder of Magang Group and is interested in 45.54% of the Company's equity interest through Magang Group. According to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, China Baowu and Hwabao Trust have become connected persons of the Company. Therefore, the transaction under the Trust Agreement constitutes continuing connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to Rule 14A.60 of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to comply with the applicable reporting and disclosure requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules in respect of the Trust Agreement. The Company will comply in full with all applicable reporting, disclosure and shareholders' approval (if applicable) requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules in the event of any variation or renewal of the Trust Agreement.

Trust Agreement

Masteel Finance has entered into the Trust Agreement with Hwabao Trust on 6 May 2019, using its own funds of RMB200 million to invest in Hwabao Type C collective funding trust plan for cash income.

The major terms of the Trust Agreement are set out as follows: