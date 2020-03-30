MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited 323 CNE1000003R8 MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED (323) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/24 2.51 HKD +0.40% 09:53p MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : 2019 annual results announcement PU 09:08p MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : 2019 Social Responsibility Report PU 03/25 MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED : annual earnings release Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Maanshan Iron & Steel : 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT 0 03/30/2020 | 09:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司 Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) （Stock Code: 00323） 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT IMPORTANT NOTICE This annual results announcement is abstracted from the full text of that of current year's annual report. To fully understand the business performance, financial position and future development plans of the Company, investors shall carefully read the full Annual Report published on media designated by China Securities Regulatory Commission such as the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange as well as the website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from this annual report; and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this annual report. All directors attended the board meeting. Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP issued a standard unqualified audit opinion on the annual financial statements of the Company. Profit distribution plan or plan for the capitalization of capital reserve during the reporting period proposed by the Board

The Board suggests 2019 final dividend of RMB0.08 per share (tax included) shall be distributed and retained earnings will be carried forward to the year of 2020. No capital reserve shall be transferred to share capital. The distribution plan is going to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

The Board suggests 2019 final dividend of RMB0.08 per share (tax included) shall be distributed and retained earnings will be carried forward to the year of 2020. No capital reserve shall be transferred to share capital. The distribution plan is going to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval. - 1 - BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY 1. Company Profile Type of Stock exchange for Short name shares listing of shares of stock Stock code A Shares The Shanghai Stock Exchange Magang Stock 600808 H Shares The Stock Exchange of Hong Maanshan Iron 00323 Kong Limited & Steel Contact Secretary of the board of directors, person joint company secretary Joint company secretary Name He Hongyun Rebecca Chiu Office address No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Room 1204-06, 12/F, The Hong Kong Anhui Province, the PRC Chinese Bank Building, 61-65 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong Telephone 86-555-2888158/2875251 (852) 2155 2649 Email address mggfdms@magang.com.cn rebeccachiu@chiuandco.com 2. Introduction of the Company's Major Businesses during the Reporting Period As one of the largest iron and steel producers and sellers in China, the Company's major businesses are production and sales of iron and steel products; the main production processes include iron making, steel making, steel rolling, etc. Major products of the Company are steel, which can be roughly divided into three types, i.e. plates, long products and wheels and axles. Plates: Major products include thin plates and plates of moderate thickness. The thin plates are divided into hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates and coilcoating plates.

cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates and coilcoating plates. Long products: Major products include section steel and wire rod.

Wheels and axles: Major products include train wheels, axles and rings. During the reporting period, the major businesses, main products and their usages, operation modes, major driving factors of performance did not experience substantial changes. - 2 - 3. Major Accounting Data and Financial Indicators of the Company 3.1 Major Accounting Data and Financial Indicators for the Past Three Years Unit: million RMB Increase/decrease compared to 2019 2018 previous year 2017 (%) Total assets 86,322.04 76,872.00 12.29 72,191.59 Revenue 78,262.85 81,951.81 -4.50 73,228.03 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 1,128.15 5,943.29 -81.02 4,128.94 Net profit excluding non- recurring gains or losses attributable to owners of the parent 1,635.50 5,092.36 -67.88 3,969.09 Net assets attributable to owners of the parent 26,933.16 28,173.62 -4.40 23,895.74 Net cash flows from operating activities 7,865.96 13,870.43 -43.29 4,599.82 Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.147 0.772 -80.96 0.536 Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.147 0.772 -80.96 0.536 Return on net assets (weighted average) (%) 4.09 22.68 Decreased 18.92 by 18.59 percentage points 3.2 Major Accounting Data by Quarter during the Reporting Period Unit: million RMB 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter (Jan-Mar) (Apr-Jun) (Jul-Sep) (Oct-Dec) Revenue 17,717 19,309 20,555 20,682 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 84 1,061 320 -337 Net profit excluding non- recurring gains or losses attributable to owners of the parent 56 785 612 183 Net cash flows from operating activities -2,289 5,262 -1,336 6,229 - 3 - 4. Share Capital and Shareholders 4.1 Numbers of Shareholders and Preferred Shareholders with Voting Rights Restored as well as Shareholding of the Top Ten Shareholders Unit: Share Numbers of Shareholder as end of the reporting period (unit) 203,898 Numbers of Shareholder as end of last month prior to the report date (unit) 197,388 Shareholding of the top ten shareholders No. of Shares Pledged or Frozen Increase/Decrease No. of Shares under Restricted Situations within the at the End Condition Share Shareholder Name of Shareholder (Full Name) Reporting Period of Period Percentage for Sales Status Number Nature (%) Magang (Group) Holding Co., Limited - 3,506,467,456 45.54 - None - State-owned shareholder Baosteel Hong Kong Investment Unknown 894,718,458 11.62 - Unknown Unknown State-owned Company Limited(Note) shareholder Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company -894,210,208 822,352,592 10.68 - Unknown Unknown Unknown (Nominees) Limited (Note) Central Huijin Investment Ltd. - 142,155,000 1.85 - Unknown Unknown State-owned shareholder Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Unknown 115,225,937 1.50 - Unknown Unknown Unknown Ltd. Fujian Gunxueqiu Investment Unknown 55,604,486 0.72 - Unknown Unknown Unknown Management Co., Ltd. - Jiayao Gunxueqiu Securities Investment Fund No.1 Bank of China Ltd. - Fullgoal CSI SOE Unknown 34,038,300 0.44 - Unknown Unknown Unknown One Belt One Road ETF Tibet Futongda Investment Co., Ltd. Unknown 29,610,600 0.38 - Unknown Unknown Unknown China Merchants Bank Ltd. - SSE Unknown 29,521,813 0.38 - Unknown Unknown Unknown Dividend Index ETF Agriculture Bank of China Ltd. - CSI Unknown 29,348,549 0.38 - Unknown Unknown Unknown 500 ETF Notes on the above shareholders' At the end of the reporting period, the controlling shareholder of both the Holding and Baosteel Hong affiliated relation or concerted action Kong Investment Company Limited("Baosteel Hong Kong Investment") is China Baowu, hence they are persons acting in concerted action. In addition, the Holding has no affiliated relation with any of the other foregoing shareholders, nor is it a person acting in concerted action; however, it is not in the knowledge of the Company whether there is any affiliated relation among other foregoing shareholders and whether they are persons acting in concerted action. - 4 - Note: At the end of the reporting period, Baosteel Hong Kong Investment held 896,387,958 H Shares of the Company in total, accounting for 11.64% of total share capital of the Company, among which, 894,718,458 shares are directly held by itself, and 1,669,500 shares are held through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company (Nominees) Limited. Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company (Nominees) Limited held 822,352,592 H Shares of the Company, which were held on behalf of its customers. 4.2 Block Diagram of Property Rights and Control Relationships between the Company and Controlling Shareholder The Holding 45.54% Magang 4.3 Block Diagram of Property Rights and Control Relationships between the Company and Actual Holders SASAC of the State Council 100% SASAC of Anhui China Baowu 49% 51% 100% Baosteel Hong Kong Investment The Holding 11.64% 45.54% Magang - 5 - III. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 1. Business Environment Steel Market In 2019, due to the influence of increased productivity and output, the price of steel slightly fluctuated with a slight decrease compared to that of last year. Domestic Consolidated Steel Price Index (CSPI) increased in fluctuation from 107.12 at the end of last year, and reached a year high of 112.67 at the end of April. Then, the index decreased in fluctuation and reached 106.10 at the end of December. The average CSPI value was 107.98 with a year-on-year decrease of 5.9%. The market was featured by the trend of "strong in long products and weak in plates". As for imports and exports, according to China Customs, annual steel export was 64.29 million tons with 7.3% of year-on-year decline; and cumulative steel import was 12.30 million tons with 6.5% of year-on- year decline. Raw Materials and Fuels Market As for raw materials and fuels, in 2019 iron ore price rose quickly due to the dam-break accident of Vale of Brazil at the beginning of the year, reaching US$115.96/ton at the end of July. Then the price fell back and was decreased to US$90.52/ton at the end of December with dramatic increase in fluctuation range than the previous year. The average CIF of import iron ore nationwide in 2019 was US$94.92/ton with a year- on-year increase of 36.65%. Due to the influence of environmental protection policy and the supply-side reform in relevant sectors, the price of raw materials and fuels such as scrap steel and coal fluctuated in a higher level. Affected by the cost factor, the profit margins of iron and steel enterprises during the reporting period declined significantly. 2. Major Business Performance during the Reporting Period The year 2019 was a landmark year in the Company's history of development. Under the guidance of Anhui Province and China Baowu, the Company joined China Baowu, obtaining a new platform to accelerate high- quality growth. In the year of 2019, the Company adhered to the general tone of steady progress, and thoroughly carried out and implemented the major strategic deployment of Anhui provincial government and China Baowu. Under the background of the global economy staying in a downward period and the growth in China slowing down, the Company actively coped with the sharp change in both supply and demand markets, enhanced its dual engine of "effectiveness and efficiency", focused on changes and breakthroughs as well as value creation, promoted the premium quality development of iron and steel sector. Although its profit margins were reduced significantly by the influence of the increased productivity in iron and steel sector, the rapid - 6 - increase or fluctuation in a higher level of the price of raw materials and fuels such as iron ore, scrap steel and coal, the Company still managed to have a stable and orderly operation. Major business performance: Fully promoting the restructuring work with China Baowu for a preliminary synergistic effect. After becoming a member of China Baowu, the Company actively promoted its consolidation and integration with China Baowu, aligned its management with that of China Baowu in an orderly way, and fully launched its cooperation with China Baowu in green development • intelligent manufacturing as well as the 100-Day Action Plan concerning professional consolidation and integration. Focusing on premium development of its major iron and steel business and gradually improving business quality. Under the circumstances of the Company's permanent shutdown of two 420-cubic-meter blast furnaces in April 2018 and two 40-tonne converters in October 2018 as well as the overhaul of a 2500-cubic-meter blast furnace from January to February in 2019, the Group, by adopting a flexible production plan and premium manufacturing, managed to produce 18.10 million tones of pig iron, 19.84 million tones of crude steel and 18.77 million tones of steel with a slight year-on-year increase; adhered to the principle of maximizing efficiency and continued to increase the proportion of high value-added products with that of specialty steel being increased by 55.5%; further implemented lean marketing and continuously optimized customer channels, developing 102 new end users and achieving the annual proportion of direct supply of steel plates of 81.1%; accelerated to promote the certification of key products, with highly corrosion- resistant continuous hot-rolled steel sheet products for railway vehicles passing the product certificate of CRCC, 70 grades of auto sheets being certified by various original automobile manufacturers including SAIC Volkswagen and SAIC-GM, and the "wheels for China standard EMU Fuxing bullet train" produced by Magang being awarded the Gold Award for Innovative Products in 2019 World Manufacturing Conference. Continuing to deepen reform and management to stimulate development vitality. The Company innovated performance assessment mechanism by establishing an assessment indicator system focusing on EVA and checklist evaluation. To further strengthen the resource integration and business integration, the Company established an ironmaking plant, orderly promoted the integration of rail transit resources; persisted in optimizing human resources, actively implemented the principle of "reducing total volume, adjusting structure, improving quality, enhancing vitality" in accordance with the baseline requirement of an annual average of 8% in the human resources optimization rate, improved supporting policies, carried out process reengineering, promoted flat management, significantly increased the personnel efficiency; stepped up the training of innovative talents, advanced the "1+2+4" talent training program in a systematical way, and conducted "Pilot Program" and "Flying Program". - 7 - Deeply implementing and constantly boosting technical innovation. The Company further carried out the "Base+" technology innovation model, launched several intelligent manufacturing projects by cooperating with USTB, and built a joint research center for new iron-based materials with Tsinghua University; kept accelerating the building of innovative platforms, with the "National and Local Joint Engineering Research Center of Advanced Manufacturing Technology for Rail Transit Key Parts" being approved and put into service; vigorously intensified efforts to achieve breakthroughs in technology research and development, and managed to undertake 13 science research projects over provincial level, conduct 73 new product development projects, and win 3 China Metallurgical Science and Technology Awards, among which, the "R&D innovation in metallurgical technology of heavy-duty axle steel and product development" and "Research on surface oxidation mechanism and development and application of new generation control technology of hot-rolled strips" led by or involving the Company won the first prize. Constant deepening of brand building for an improved enterprises image. Leveraging on the implementation of 20 annual key works in brand building, the Company kept improving its brand cultivation management system and actively participated in domestic and overseas exhibitions such as the "19th China International Metallurgical Industry Expo" and the "2019 World Manufacturing Conference" to expand brand communication. During the assessment of CISA Modernized Innovation Achievement Award of Management of Metallurgical Industry in 2019, two of our achievements won awards. The Company also won the China's Top 100 Enterprises Award from China Business Top 100 and the Top 100 in Comprehensive Strength from Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Research Center. Continuing the construction of an enterprise with three characteristics to greatly enhance risk control capability. The Company, focusing on building an intrinsic-safety enterprise, strengthened the philosophy of "safety 1000", implemented safety responsibilities, and deeply carried out the "1+5+N" special security governance, keeping its safety production situation in general stability. The Company, focusing on building an intrinsic environment-friendly enterprise, accelerated the execution of ultra-low emission moderation three-year action plan, organized and carried out Yangtze Rive protection work, and thoroughly implemented the requirements of the central environmental protection inspection team. The Company, focusing on building a financially sound enterprise, perfected investment income mechanism, controlled capital expenditure strictly and tightly, optimized financing structure, and actively competed for governmental funds. - 8 - Actively participating in the critical battle against targeted poverty relief and achieving practical results. The Company continued to promote the all-round and balanced development between enterprises and the society, dispatched poverty relief village working teams to conduct poverty relief by developing industries, improving education and providing assistance by pairs under the support and help of the Holding. The poverty relief work received positive results and won recognition from Anhui Province. 3. Analysis of Principal Operation Analysis of the change in accounts of the income statement and statement of cash flows Unit: RMB Amount of Amount of the current the same period Account year of last year Change (%) Revenue 78,262,846,004 81,951,813,488 -4.50 Cost of sales 71,315,481,915 69,794,982,119 2.18 Selling expenses 949,844,233 959,718,246 -1.03 General and administrative expenses 2,378,932,727 1,379,991,907 72.39 R&D expenses 846,472,355 801,240,784 5.65 Financial expenses 784,811,228 960,457,412 -18.29 Other income 117,373,339 185,350,836 -36.68 Investment income 815,067,777 1,090,099,779 -25.23 Gain/(loss) on changes in fair value 9,598,445 -10,213,369 - Credit impairment losses -15,592,865 -41,876,945 - Assets impairment losses -424,598,573 -754,443,431 - (Loss)/gain from disposal of assets -77,058,351 371,280,264 -120.75 Operating profit 1,831,577,615 8,085,297,848 -77.35 Non-operating income 469,913,966 160,098,567 193.52 Non-operating expenses 3,735,871 6,472,487 -42.28 Profit before tax 2,297,755,710 8,238,923,928 -72.11 Income tax expenses 583,837,841 1,180,935,234 -50.56 Net profit 1,713,917,869 7,057,988,694 -75.72 Net profit attributable to owners of the 1,128,148,980 parent 5,943,286,585 -81.02 Net profit attributable to non- 585,768,889 controlling interests 1,114,702,109 -47.45 Net cash flows from operating 7,865,957,124 activities 13,870,430,106 -43.29 Net cash flows used in investing -4,793,209,384 activities -4,011,703,200 - Net cash flows used in financing -2,822,692,873 activities -6,027,314,622 - - 9 - Revenue decreased by 4.50% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the decrease in average sales price of steel this year. Cost of sales increased by 2.18% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the increase in price of raw materials and fuels such as import ore this year. General and administrative expenses increased by 72.39% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the increase in one-off termination compensation paid by the Company to its employees because of human resource optimization. Other income decreased by 36.68% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the decrease in governmental grants received concerning daily operating activities this year. Gain on changes in fair value is RMB9,598,445, while it was a loss of RMB10,213,369 in previous year, mainly due to the gain from the fair value changes of forward foreign exchange contracts held by the Company this year. Credit impairment losses decreased by 62.77% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the decrease in bad debt provision based on the expected credit loss model of the Company this year. Assets impairment losses decreased by 43.72% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the increase in fixed assets impairment of MG- VALDUNES and Changjiang Steel, subsidiaries of the Company, was offset by the decrease in the Company's inventory impairment this year resulted from the relatively stable steel price at the end of this year. Loss from disposal of assets was RMB77,058,351, while it was a gain of RMB371,280,264 in previous year, mainly due to the Company's gain from disposal of certain fixed assets and land, and the recognition of gain from disposal of scrap assets by Ma Steel Hefei last year, while the recognition of loss from disposal of backward production capacity assets by Changjing Steel. - 10 - Non-operating income increased by 193.52% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the increase of stable subsidy received by the Company and the governmental grants for decapacity received by its subsidiary Ma Steel Hefei this year. Non-operating expenses decreased by 42.28% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the decrease of fine and confiscation expenditure and other expenditure in the Company and its subsidiaries this year. Income tax expenses decreased by 50.56% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the profitability of some subsidiaries decreased this year. Net profit attribute to non-controlling interests decreased by 47.45% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the profitability of some non wholly-owned subsidiaries decreased this year. Operating profit, profit before tax, net profit, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 77.35%, 72.11%, 75.72% and 81.02%, respectively, compared with the previous year. These were all mainly due to the increased price of some raw materials and fuels, and decrease of steel price and gross margin of steel products this year. Net cash inflows from operating activities were RMB7,865,957,124 which decreased by 43.29% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the decrease of steel price and the increase of cash outflow because of increased price of raw materials and fuels. Net cash outflows used in investing activities were RMB4,793,209,384, while it was net outflow of RMB4,011,703,200 in previous year, mainly due to the cash payments for acquisition and construction of fixed assets and intangible assets increased compared with the previous year. Net cash outflows used in financing activities were RMB2,822,692,873, while it was net outflow of RMB6,027,314,622 in the previous year, mainly due to the decrease of payment for loans this year. During the reporting period, the Company's net cash flow from operating activities was RMB7.866 billion, while net profit was RMB1.714 billion, and the difference is RMB6.152 billion which is mainly due to a cash inflow of RMB5.549 billion because of the increase in customer deposits of MaSteel Finance. - 11 - 3.1 Analysis of Revenue and Cost of Sales (1). Analysis of Principal Operation by Industry, Products and Regions Unit: million RMB Principal operation by industry Increase/ Increase/ Increase/ (decrease) (decrease) (decrease) of cost of gross of revenue of sales margin compared compared compared Cost Gross with last with last with last Industry Revenue of sales margin year year year (%) (%) (%) (%) Iron and Steel 71,760 65,712 8.43 -5.82 0.28 Decreased by 5.57 percentage points Principal operation by product Increase/ Increase/ Increase/ (decrease) (decrease) (decrease) of cost of gross of revenue of sales margin compared compared compared Gross with last with last with last Product Revenue Cost of sales margin year year year (%) (%) (%) (%) Long products 32,712 28,878 11.72 -2.77 3.73 Decreased by 5.53 percentage points Steel plates 33,590 31,644 5.79 -11.42 -5.70 Decreased by 5.71 percentage points Wheels and axles 2,867 2,580 10.01 41.02 26.35 Increased by 10.45 percentage points - 12 - Revenue by region Increase/ Increase/ Increase/ (decrease) (decrease) (decrease) of cost of gross of revenue of sales margin compared compared compared Cost of Gross with with with Region Revenue sales margin last year last year last year (%) (%) (%) (%) Anhui 26,789 24,429 8.81 -12.51 -6.11 Decreased by 6.21 percentage points Shanghai 12,365 11,591 6.26 -4.60 4.39 Decreased by 8.07 percentage points Jiangsu 12,174 11,201 7.99 0.45 8.00 Decreased by 6.44 percentage points Zhejiang 5,040 4,705 6.65 -6.91 -0.76 Decreased by 5.78 percentage points Guangdong 2,176 2,012 7.54 -8.84 -1.71 Decreased by 6.68 percentage points Other Mainland 15,117 13,485 10.80 14.63 20.05 Decreased by regions 4.03 percentage points Overseas and Hong 4,602 3,892 15.43 -12.58 -9.04 Decreased by Kong 3.29 percentage points During the reporting period, the Group's revenue from principal operation was RMB77,158 million, of which the iron & steel revenue was RMB71,760 million, accounting for 93% of the principal operation revenue. - 13 - (2). Analysis of Production and Sales Volumes Unit: ten thousand tonnes Year-on- Year-on- year year increase/ Year-on- increase/ (decrease) of year increase/ (decrease) of Production Sales Inventory production (decrease) of inventory Products volume volume volume volume sales volume volume (%) (%) (%) (%) Long products 937.9 933.9 16.8 3.22 2.64 31.25 Steel plates 915.9 915.9 4.9 -2.59 -2.64 - Wheels and axles 23.0 22.5 1.0 6.48 2.27 100.00 (3). Analysis of Costs Unit: million RMB Change in amount in 2019 Cost % of total Amounts % of total against amount components Amount in 2019 costs in 2019 in 2018 costs in 2018 in 2018 (%) (%) (%) Raw materials 55,857 78.32 53,081 76.05 5.23 Salary 3,707 5.20 3,735 5.35 -0.75 Depreciation and amortization 3,037 4.26 3,519 5.04 -13.70 Fuels and power 3,720 5.22 3,398 4.87 9.48 Others 4,994 7.00 6,062 8.69 -17.62 - 14 - (4). Analysis of Major Customers and Major Suppliers During the reporting period, the amount of total sales to the top five customers was RMB5.946 billion, accounting for 8% of the annual sales. Among which, the sales of the related parties was RMB1.755 billion, accounting for 2% of the annual sales. The amount of the total purchase from the top five suppliers was RMB17.078 billion, accounting for 26% of the annual purchase. Among which, the purchase from the related parties was RMB7.161 billion, accounting for 11% of the annual purchases. Among the major suppliers, the Holding is the controlling shareholder of the Company, the Masteel Scrap is a controlling subsidiary of the Holding; among the major customers, the Magang Chemicals & Energy is a controlling subsidiary of the Holding. Saved as the above, there was no directors or supervisors or their connected persons or any shareholders (to the best knowledge of the board of directors, holding 5% or above of the shares in the Company) having any beneficial interests in the top five suppliers or customers of the Group in 2019. 3.2 Expenses During the reporting period, the Group's selling expenses were RMB950 million, general and administrative expenses were RMB2.379 billion, and the financial expenses were RMB785 million. Among which, the selling expenses and financial expenses decreased by 1.03% and 18.29%, respectively, and that of general and administrative expenses increased by 72.39%. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the increase of one- off termination compensation paid by the Company to its employees because of human resource optimization. 3.3 Research and Development (R&D) Expenses R&D expenses details Unit: million RMB Spent R&D expenses in 2019 846.47 Capitalized R&D expenses in 2019 - Total R&D expenses 846.47 Total R&D expenses as a portion of revenue (%) 1.08 Number of the Company's R&D staff 1,738 Percentage of R&D staff number to the Company's total number of employees (%) 6.63 Percentage of capitalized R&D expenses (%) - - 15 - 4. Analysis of Assets and Liabilities 4.1 Assets and Liabilities Unit: RMB Percentage of Percentage of Closing closing balance Closing closing balance balance of 2019 in balance of 2018 in Year-on-year Account of 2019 total assets of 2018 total assets change (%) (%) (%) Cash and bank balances 9,517,313,695 11.03 9,762,844,718 12.70 -2.51 Financing receivables 11,098,699,421 12.86 4,970,113,847 6.47 123.31 Prepayments 981,443,575 1.14 712,340,548 0.93 37.78 Loans and advances to customers 4,256,415,190 4.93 2,845,298,103 3.70 49.59 Non-current assets due within one year - - 101,201,184 0.13 -100.00 Property, plant and equipment 30,045,743,674 34.81 31,545,176,835 41.04 -4.75 Construction in progress 3,259,704,984 3.78 1,662,672,077 2.16 96.05 Right-of-use assets 418,879,903 0.49 - - - Deposits and balances from banks and other financial institutions 400,031,889 0.46 900,366,111 1.17 -55.57 Customer deposits 10,964,896,002 12.70 4,915,309,311 6.39 123.08 Short-term loans 12,880,053,159 14.92 10,917,293,181 14.20 17.98 Financial liabilities held for trading 2,258,750 0.003 8,012,670 0.01 -71.81 Notes payable 7,313,729,148 8.47 2,638,271,437 3.43 177.22 Trade payable 6,130,327,006 7.10 7,703,736,542 10.02 -20.42 Taxes payable 547,209,418 0.63 1,325,517,987 1.72 -58.72 Long-term employee benefits payable 101,327,703 0.12 157,371,474 0.20 -35.61 Lease liabilities 411,432,835 0.48 - - - General reserve 325,786,322 0.38 224,841,404 0.29 44.90 Financing receivables increased by 123.31% compared with the previous year, mainly due to that the notes receivable at fair value through other comprehensive income was calculated under this account as per the format requirement of new financial statements. Meanwhile, the decrease in the endorsement of notes receivable this year caused the increase of notes receivable held by the Company this year. - 16 - Prepayments increased by 37.78% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the increase in prepayments for procuring import raw material and fuels as well as the spare parts this year. Loans and advances to customers increased by 49.59% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the increase in the amount of loans lent by MaSteel Finance to its external companies of the Group this year. Non-current assets due within one year decreased by 100% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the maturity of the treasury bonds held by MaSteel Finance this year. Construction in progress increased by 96.05% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the increased investment of the Company in heavy duty H-beam, new square billet continuous caster in Special Steel Company, long product upgrade and transform projects etc. this year. The balance of right-of-use assets at the end of this year was RMB418,879,903 while that of the end of previous year was zero, mainly due to the Group recognized the rights to use lease assets over lease terms as right-of-use assets as a results of the application of New Leases Standard since 1 January 2019. Deposits and balances from banks and other financial institutions decreased by 55.57% compared with the previous year, mainly due to MaSteel Finance decreased the deposits and balances from commercial banks. Customer deposits increased by 123.08% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the increase in cash absorbed by MaSteel Finance in this year from the Holding and its subsidiaries. Financial liabilities held for trading decreased by 71.81% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the changes to the fair value of the forward foreign exchange contracts held by the Company this year. Notes payable increased by 177.22% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the decrease in the endorsement of notes receivable and the increasing demand for newly issued notes in this year. Taxes payable decreased by 58.72% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the payment of various unpaid taxes payable of last year end made by the Company and its subsidiary Changjiang Steel at the beginning of this year. - 17 - Long-term payroll and employee benefits payable decreased by 35.61% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the one-off termination of employment contracts between the Company and certain early retired employees as well as the retirement of certain early retired employees this year. The balance of lease liabilities at the end of this year was RMB411,432,835 while that of the end of previous year was zero, mainly due to the Group recognized the present value of outstanding lease payments as lease liabilities as a result of the application of New Leases Standard since 1 January 2019. General reserve increased by 44.90% compared with the previous year, mainly due to the accrual of risk reserve of MaSteel Finance this year. 5. Analysis of Operational Information During the reporting period, the production capacity and utilisation rates were as follows: Utilisation rate Production of production Product type capacity capacity (ten thousand tonnes) (%) Pig iron 1,833 99 Crude steel 2,170 91 Steel production 1,970 95 5.1 Manufacturing and Sales of Steel Material Based on Processing Techniques Unit: million RMB Type based on Production volume processing (tonnes) Sales volume(tonnes) Revenue Cost of sales Gross margin(%) techniques This Year Last Year This Year Last Year This Year Last Year This Year Last Year This Year Last Year Cold-rolled steel 4,491,648 4,801,070 4,488,675 4,800,445 17,951 23,015 17,147 20,879 4.48 9.28 Hot-rolled steel 14,046,434 13,687,895 14,008,657 13,704,774 48,351 48,548 43,375 40,518 10.29 16.54 Wheel and axles 230,183 215,567 224,914 220,352 2,867 2,033 2,580 2,042 10.01 -0.44 - 18 - 5.2 Manufacturing and Sales of Steel Material Based on Forms of Finished Goods Unit: million RMB Type based Production volume on forms of (tonnes) Sales volume(tonnes) Revenue Cost of sales Gross margin (%) finished products This Year Last Year This Year Last Year This Year Last Year This Year Last Year This Year Last Year Long Products 9,379,436 9,086,121 9,338,795 9,098,502 32,712 33,644 28,878 27,840 11.72 17.25 Steel Plates 9,158,646 9,402,844 9,158,537 9,406,717 33,590 37,919 31,644 33,557 5.79 11.50 Wheels and axles 230,183 215,567 224,914 220,352 2,867 2,033 2,580 2,042 10.01 -0.44 5.3 Sales of Steel Material Based on Sales Channels Unit: 100 million RMB Based on Percentage in total sales Revenue revenue (%) channels This Year Last Year This Year Last Year Offline sales 686.7 702.2 87.74 84.84 Online sales 30.9 33.8 3.95 4.08 5.4 Supply of Iron Ore Increase/ Supply source of iron ore Supply volume (tonnes) decrease This Year Last Year year on year (%) Domestic source 7,807,702 7,848,045 -0.51 Overseas import 18,558,939 21,032,183 -11.76 6. Investment Analysis 6.1 General Analysis of External Equity Investments Unit: million RMB Investment amount as at the end of the reporting period of the Company 12,050.66 Changes in investment amount 1,556.42 Investment amount as at the end of previous year of the Company 10,494.24 Increase/decrease in investment amount (%) 14.83 During the reporting period, the Company had not carried out any significant equity investments. - 19 - 6.2 Significant Non-Equity Investment Unit: million RMB New Investment during the Budgeted Reporting Project Project Name Investment Period Progress Product quality projects 9,446 1,911 51% Energy-saving and environment protection projects 5,861 982 42% Equipment advancement and other modification projects 1,809 620 79% Other projects N/A 87 N/A Total / 3,600 / 7. Outlook for Future Development 7.1 Industry Landscape and Trend Looking forward to 2020, the global economy growth will continue to slow down, and the feature of "three lows and two highs", that is low growth, low inflation, low interest rate, high debt, high risk, will be further highlighted. In terms of domestic development, the influence of the "overlapping of three periods" will be further deepened while the impact of COVID-19 on economy and society will increase the downward pressure on the economy. The State will adhere to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability; continue to apply the new development philosophy; continue to pursue supply- side structural reform as our main task; continue to take reform and opening up as our driving force; continue to work for high-quality development; continue the three critical battles; implement the "six stability" in an all-round way, make coordinated efforts to maintain stable growth, advance reform, make structural adjustments, improve living standards, guard against risks, and ensure stability; and keep major economic indicators within an appropriate range. Having completed the five-year goal of resolving excess capacity ahead of schedule, the iron and steel industry shall correctly understand and properly handle the relationship between "capacity, output, and products" under the pressure of stringent environment protection standards. The iron and steel enterprises shall adhere to green development, promote and lead the green revolution in the whole industry chain, and significantly improve the green development level of the sector by continuously and vigorously boosting ultra-low emission moderation. - 20 - 7.2 Corporate Development Strategy Against a complex and fast-changing domestic and international environment, the Company shall maintain strategic focus, treat national development and industry changes from a comprehensive, dialectical and long-term perspective, unswervingly implement the new development philosophy and the overall development strategy of China Baowu, and pursue high quality development. The Company will follow the general idea for a "better, stronger and bigger" high-quality growth, focus on three types of products of "wheels and axles, steel plates, premium long products", and highlight the development of rail transit (wheels and axles), automobile plates, home electrical appliances plates, H beams, and premium special steel. The Company will implement a strategy of "premium product + scale", making wheels and axles become the number one in comprehensive competitiveness at home and abroad, the comprehensive competitiveness of steel plates enter the tier 1 in China, H-beam products become the number one in comprehensive competitiveness at home, the Special Steel Company a production base for premium special steel and wire rod, and the Changjiang Steel a production base for important premium construction materials. The Company will adhere to the purpose and requirements of the "four principles for intelligent production", advance big data, AI, IOT, block chain and similar technologies and apply them into intelligent equipment, intelligent plant and intelligent operation to improve the level of intelligent manufacturing. The Company will vigorously promote new processes, new technologies, new equipment, and new standards in terms of ultra-low emission, energy saving and environmental protection, enhance green development, integrate into the high-quality steel ecosystem created by China Baowu, and create a green, intelligent and premium urban steel plant demonstration base. - 21 - 7.3 Business Plan In 2020, while adhering to the general tone of steady progress and implementing the new development philosophy, the Company will highlight China Baowu's performance guidance of "surpassing yourself, leading the industry, pursuing excellence", achieve goals via implementing the principle of "high tech, high market share rate, high efficiency, ecologization, internationalization", take reform as its driving force, promote innovation-driven development, focus on consolidation and integration, align with higher standards to find out gaps, and strive to create a new chapter for its high-quality development. In 2020, the Group plans to produce pig iron of 18.20 million tons, crude steel of 20.20 million tons and steel of 19.10 million tons which will increase by 0.55%, 1.81% and 1.81% respectively, compared with the production in 2019. Among which, the Company plans to produce pig iron of 14.40 million tons, crude steel of 15.90 million tons and steel of 14.66 million tons, which will increase by 2.49%, 3.92% and 2.95% respectively, compared with the production in 2019. The major measures to be taken are as follows: Thoroughly implement the overall development strategy of China Baowu and prepare the new round of development plan. The Company, orientated as per the development strategy of China Baowu as well as product and production line, on three types of products of wheels and axles, steel plates, premium long products and professionalized products, actively plan the adjustment and upgrade of strategy planning in iron and steel industry by focusing on realizing the target of helping the comprehensive competitiveness of steel plates enter the leading place in the industry, that of wheels and axles as well as H beams become the number one at home and abroad as well as at home respectively, and building Special Steel Company into a premium production base of quality steel rods and wires to effectively align with the overall planning of China Baowu. Continue to improve aligning mechanism with China Baowu and exert cooperative benefits. According to the requirements of "unified language, unified rules, unified platforms", the Company will accelerate its profound integration with China Baowu advance an all-round collaboration in R&D, procurement, manufacturing, sales, capital, management and industrial chain extension, focus on the implementation of 9 technological support projects and 14 management support projects to effectively achieve breakthroughs in high-end product technologies, improve abilities of management system, and strive to achieve an annual cooperative benefit of RMB1.6 billion. - 22 - Adhere to the filling of liquid iron supply gaps in the northern area and the professionalized production in the southern area to create new competitive advantages. The Company will implement supporting projects in the northern area in a fast way; perfect the production capability layout of No.1 Steel Rolling Plant and Special Steel Company; systematically resolve the problem of imbalanced iron-sinter-coke supply and iron & steel process via speeding up technology transform, strengthen the professionalized abilities of the southern area to promote the achievement of China Baowu being a leader in global iron and steel industry. Keep enhancing manufacturing abilities and further exert scale advantage. Centering on blast furnaces, the Company will step forward to perfect their examination and risk alert mechanism, strengthen the linkage between different systems, consolidate the foundation for a stable and effective performance of blast furnaces to achieve smooth production under a higher level; optimize iron to steel ratio, intensify efforts to increase the utilisation rate of production capacity and order fulfillment rate to improve volume, revenue and efficiency. Align with higher standards in an all-round way to find out gap and pursue for excellence and efficiency. The Company will stick to its dos and don'ts, accelerate to implement supporting systems to quickly increase system efficiency; align with higher standards in all aspects to find out differences, take the increase of key technological and economic indexes as the assessment guidance for the main channel of decreased cost and improved efficiency and the average level of the best three months in previous year as a starting point, further clarify the classification of production line, and pursue high efficiency and excellent to further improve indexes, optimize structure, organize production effectively, and decrease cost. Build a green steel plant and create an intelligent steel enterprise. Taking the 2021 China Baowu Green Development • Intelligent Manufacturing Conference held in Magang as an opportunity, the Company will, as per the deployment of China Baowu, satisfy the requirements of its environmental protection principles and the guideline of "ultra-low emission of waste gas, zero emission of waste water, no shipping out of solid wastes, cleanness, greening, beautifying and culture", draft and carry out working plans, speed up the implementation of ultra-low emission moderation projects, significantly increase the green development index of Magang. As per the requirements of the "four principles for intelligent production", the Company will conduct a batch of intelligent manufacturing sample project to support the consistency, stability, and reliance of product quality for the optimization of safety, efficiency, environment and organization. - 23 - Focus on its major business of iron and steel and continue to intensify efforts to cut production and maintain healthy development. By professional integration and capital operation, the Company will focus on its principle operation in iron and steel, reduce the proportion of trade receivables and deposits to further increase the efficiency of assets, capitals and human resources, and further decrease legal persons by taking input-output benefits as measurement. Reform remuneration system and highlight incentive orientation. In a new environment, the Company will further perfect corporate governance, explore long-term motivation methods, establish, improve and carry out continuous and stable motivation and constrain mechanism to fully exert the initiative of core talents and excellent cadre, and ensure the implementation of business plans by strengthening performance assessment orientation and focusing on key indicators. 7.4 Potential Risks Right now, the growth of global economy including China is slowing and economic globalization is faced with challenges. Domestic iron and steel production capacity has a huge potential, the iron and steel capacity in coastal areas will be increased significantly, the increase of downstream demand will be impacted in a certain period due to COVID-19, the supply-end pressure will be increased, and the competition will become fierce. The price of major raw materials and fuels such as iron ore, scrape steel and coal used for iron and steel production is still high; meanwhile, corporate comprehensive costs including environmental protection will be increased with the implementation of environmental protection policies. The Company's response measures are described in the "business plan" in the preceding paragraph. - 24 - IV. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Plan or Proposal of Profit Distribution for Ordinary Shares, Plan or Proposal of Transferring Capital Reserve to Share Capital for the Past Three Years (including the Reporting Period)

According to the China Accounting Standards, in 2019, the Company achieved a net profit of RMB794 million. After accruing 10% of the statutory surplus reserve, the profit available for distribution to shareholders at the end of 2019 was RMB3,288 million. The Board suggests 2019 final dividend of RMB0.08 per share (tax included) shall be distributed and retained earnings will be carried forward to the year of 2020. No capital reserve shall be converted to share capital. The resolution shall be approved by the AGM of the Company.

The final dividend of the Company was RMB0.165 per share (tax included) for the year of 2017 and retained earnings were carried forward to the year of 2018. No capital reserve shall be converted to share capital. The 2018 interim dividend and final dividend of the Company were RMB0.05 per share (tax included) and RMB0.31 per share (tax included). Retained earnings were carried forward to the year of 2019 and no capital reserve shall be converted to share capital. Remunerations of the Auditor

During the year, Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP was appointed as the auditors of the Company and had issued audit report on the financial statements prepared under the China Accounting Standards and internal control audit report. The remuneration for Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP amounted to RMB5.385 million (tax exclusive), including annual audit fee of RMB4.80 million (including internal control audit fee of RMB600,000) and the fees for agreed upon procedures on interim financial statements of RMB585,000. The aforementioned audit fees, agreed-upon procedures fees and other professional services were already inclusive of disbursements incurred by the auditors. Meal and accommodation expenses incurred by auditors while performing professional services at the Company were borne by the Company.

In addition, Ernst & Young Tax Services Limited provided profit tax reporting services in Hong Kong for the Company with services fee of HK$45,000 (tax exclusive), which was a non-audit service. - 25 - Audit Committee

The Company's Audit Committee held a meeting on 26 March 2020 and reviewed the 2019 annual accounts. Purchase, Sales or Redemption of Listed Securities of the Company

During the reporting period, the Company didn't repurchase any of its listed shares, and the Group didn't purchase or resale any listed share. Pre-emptive Rights

When new shares are offered, the Company is not required under the law of China or the Articles of Association to ask its existing shareholders to buy new shares in the currency of their share holdings first. Public Float

Based on the data accessible for the Company and to the best knowledge of the board of directors, as of the date of this report, the Company meets relevant requirements about public holdings in Securities Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Code on Corporate Governance

In 2019, the Company has complied with all the requirements of the Code on Corporate Governance as set out in Appendix 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

All of the Directors of the Company had confirmed in written form that they had complied with the requirements stipulated by the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies in Appendix 10 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules during the reporting period. - 26 - MATTERS RELATED TO FINANCIAL REPORT After Auditing, the Company's Auditor Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP Issued a Standard Unqualified Audit Opinion on the 2019 Annual Financial Report of the Company Analysis and Explanation of the Company on the Reasons for and the Impact of the Changes to Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates Changes to Accounting Policy The Ministry of Finance has promulgated the newly revised "Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises No. 21 - Leases" ("New Leases Standard") on 7 December 2018. According to the New Leases Standard, the lessee should recognize the right-of-use assets and lease liability for the leases. The Company has implemented the New Leases Standard since 1 January 2019. According to the New Leases Standard, the Company has recognized the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all the leases (except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets which subject to simplified treatment) as per the present value of minimum lease payments for future rent payable, and also recognized the expenses for depreciation and unrecognized financing without restating comparative information since 1 January 2019. The change of this accounting policy increased the opening balance of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities of the Group by RMB443,424,793 and RMB443,424,793, respectively, and increased that of the Company by RMB388,795,738 and RMB388,795,738. The New Leases Standard had no influence on the opening balance of retained earnings and shareholders' equity of the Group and the Company, nor significant influence on the net profit attributable to owners of the parent and the shareholders' equity attributable to owners of the parent of the Group in 2019. - 27 - Changes to Format of Financial Statements To meet the requirements of the Notice on Revising and Issuing Format of 2019 Financial Statements for General Business Enterprises (Cai Kuai [2019] No.6) and the Notice on Revising and Issuing Format of Consolidated Financial Statements (2019 edition) (Cai Kuai [2019] No.16), in the balance sheet, the amount previously presented in "notes and trade receivable" shall be presented separately in "notes receivable" and "trade receivable"; the amount previously presented in "notes and trade payables" shall be presented separately in "notes payable" and "accounts payable"; the notes at fair value through other comprehensive income previously presented in "other current assets" are separately presented in "financing receivables"; the "interests receivable" in "other receivables" is changed to reflect only the outstanding interests on financial instruments that expired and can be collected at the balance sheet date (the interests on the financial instrument accrued using the effective interest method are included in the outstanding amount of the corresponding financial instrument); the "interests payable" in "other payables" is changed to reflect only the outstanding interests on financial instruments that expired and should be paid at the balance sheet date (the interests on the financial instrument accrued using the effective interest method are included in the outstanding amount of the corresponding financial instrument). The Group has retrospectively adjusted the comparative amounts correspondingly. The changes in accounting policies have had no impact on the net profit and equity in the consolidated and company financial statements. During the Reporting Period, There Was No Correction Due to Material Accounting Errors Compared with the Financial Report of Previous Year, the Company Shall Make Specific Explanation about the Changes Happened to the Scope of the Consolidation of Financial Statements.

On 12 June 2019, Magang Hongfei Power Energy Co., Ltd. ("Magang Hongfei") was jointly set up by the Company, Anhui Hongfei New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Feimazhike, a subsidiary controlled by the Holding after being approved by the 21th meeting of the 9th session of the Board of the Company. The registered capital of Magang Hongfei is RMB100 million with the Company holding 51% of its shares. As of 31 December 2019, the Company has completed investment, and included Magang Hongfei as its controlling subsidiary to the scope of the consolidation.

Saved as the above, compared with the financial report of previous year, the scope of consolidation of the Company's financial statements did not change. - 28 - CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 Notes Group Group Company Company ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and bank balances 9,517,313,695 9,762,844,718 3,187,001,428 5,993,538,669 Financial assets held for trading 2,126,112,194 2,084,414,075 3,573,580 - Trade receivables 4 1,092,930,122 1,121,768,976 3,154,416,565 2,460,866,900 Financing receivables 5 11,098,699,421 4,970,113,847 9,796,502,361 4,692,435,408 Prepayments 6 981,443,575 712,340,548 693,109,995 997,856,384 Other receivables 156,291,851 147,965,534 94,415,995 63,844,132 Inventories 10,947,850,219 11,053,918,748 6,633,161,943 7,108,599,357 Financial assets purchased under agreements to resell 2,369,966,754 2,432,279,109 - - Loans and advances to customers 4,256,415,190 2,845,298,103 - - Non-current assets due within one year - 101,201,184 - - Other current assets 3,975,034,798 3,173,122,975 354,016,165 272,152,842 Total current assets 46,522,057,819 38,405,267,817 23,916,198,032 21,589,293,692 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Long-term equity investments 3,546,219,668 2,809,063,381 11,477,691,872 10,146,271,956 Other equity instruments investments 278,576,509 263,122,364 275,508,859 263,122,364 Investment properties 64,697,688 55,804,755 64,570,817 55,593,723 Property, plant and equipment 30,045,743,674 31,545,176,835 22,357,559,485 23,828,190,594 Construction in progress 3,259,704,984 1,662,672,077 2,770,963,397 1,382,508,379 Right-of-use assets 418,879,903 - 368,857,495 - Intangible assets 1,973,126,962 1,855,265,330 1,088,324,048 987,387,010 Deferred tax assets 213,036,331 275,626,734 125,314,560 192,801,687 Total non-current assets 39,799,985,719 38,466,731,476 38,528,790,533 36,855,875,713 TOTAL ASSETS 86,322,043,538 76,871,999,293 62,444,988,565 58,445,169,405 - 29 - CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION（CONTINUED） As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 Notes Group Group Company Company LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Deposits and balances from banks and other financial institutions 400,031,889 900,366,111 - - Customer deposits 10,964,896,002 4,915,309,311 - - Repurchase agreements 1,386,580,448 1,133,772,377 - - Short-term loans 12,880,053,159 10,917,293,181 10,776,844,475 6,570,000,000 Financial liabilities held for trading 2,258,750 8,012,670 2,258,750 8,012,670 Notes payable 7 7,313,729,148 2,638,271,437 5,085,093,096 1,022,148,850 Trade payables 8 6,130,327,006 7,703,736,542 7,478,411,251 10,288,909,379 Contract liabilities 3,765,254,551 3,572,594,400 2,455,027,803 2,382,469,502 Payroll and employee benefits payable 691,976,938 563,642,908 540,612,797 428,093,317 Taxes payable 547,209,418 1,325,517,987 232,319,349 479,009,037 Other payables 4,294,496,279 3,530,746,914 3,793,893,919 2,967,729,141 Non-current liabilities due within one year 1,677,068,898 1,470,868,462 3,612,706,920 1,345,513,152 Accrued liabilities 22,664,675 29,997,521 - - Other current liabilities - 1,026,897,260 - 1,026,897,260 Total current liabilities 50,076,547,161 39,737,027,081 33,977,168,360 26,518,782,308 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term loans 3,468,200,000 3,596,387,552 4,098,200,000 6,296,387,552 Lease liabilities 411,432,835 - 363,877,690 - Long-term employee benefits payable 101,327,703 157,371,474 71,919,779 130,803,630 Deferred revenue 1,402,283,687 1,364,795,555 736,754,692 721,934,242 Deferred tax liabilities 21,500,325 24,066,311 - - Total non-current liabilities 5,404,744,550 5,142,620,892 5,270,752,161 7,149,125,424 Total liabilities 55,481,291,711 44,879,647,973 39,247,920,521 33,667,907,732 - 30 - CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION（CONTINUED） As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group Group Company Company SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 7,700,681,186 7,700,681,186 7,700,681,186 7,700,681,186 Capital reserve 8,353,499,761 8,352,287,192 8,358,017,477 8,358,017,477 Other comprehensive income (99,760,804) (112,702,163) 22,196,339 12,906,467 Special reserve 35,484,176 31,037,123 13,711,365 9,496,082 Surplus reserve 4,651,252,494 4,571,901,256 3,814,465,907 3,735,114,669 General reserve 325,786,322 224,841,404 - - Retained earnings 5,966,218,930 7,405,577,274 3,287,995,770 4,961,045,792 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 26,933,162,065 28,173,623,272 Non-controlling interests 3,907,589,762 3,818,728,048 Total shareholders' equity 30,840,751,827 31,992,351,320 23,197,068,044 24,777,261,673 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 86,322,043,538 76,871,999,293 62,444,988,565 58,445,169,405 - 31 - CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S INCOME STATEMENT For the year ended 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan Notes 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group Group Company Company Revenue 10 78,262,846,004 81,951,813,488 64,351,035,109 67,232,862,477 Less: Cost of sales 10 71,315,481,915 69,794,982,119 60,672,829,845 60,301,176,864 Taxes and surcharges 580,515,703 810,322,306 434,407,490 594,037,306 Selling expenses 949,844,233 959,718,246 396,816,540 431,922,944 General and administrative expenses 2,378,932,727 1,379,991,907 1,921,159,099 977,633,833 R&D expenses 846,472,355 801,240,784 704,163,255 733,213,870 Financial expenses 11 784,811,228 960,457,412 684,401,816 839,073,012 including: interest expense 788,151,024 879,897,330 713,486,648 760,470,881 interest income 79,269,218 54,228,185 78,303,360 69,756,208 Add: Other income 117,373,339 185,350,836 85,785,078 125,182,466 Investment income 815,067,777 1,090,099,779 1,444,663,878 1,783,607,075 including: share of profits of associates and joint ventures 575,520,895 657,410,287 560,233,499 654,348,579 gain from derecognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost 67,796,079 57,877,322 - - Gain/(loss) on the changes in fair value 9,598,445 (10,213,369) 6,945,620 (10,976,670) Credit impairment losses (15,592,865) (41,876,945) 25,141,942 (4,004,617) Assets Impairment losses (424,598,573) (754,443,431) (862,906,925) (694,051,720) (Loss)/gain from disposal of assets 12 (77,058,351) 371,280,264 251,573,164 267,685,982 Operating profit 1,831,577,615 8,085,297,848 488,459,821 4,823,247,164 Add: Non-operating income 13 469,913,966 160,098,567 370,221,091 158,250,867 Less: Non-operating expenses 14 3,735,871 6,472,487 778,025 3,043,411 Profit before tax 2,297,755,710 8,238,923,928 857,902,887 4,978,454,620 Less: Income tax expenses 15 583,837,841 1,180,935,234 64,390,503 259,515,465 Net profit 1,713,917,869 7,057,988,694 793,512,384 4,718,939,155 - 32 - CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S INCOME STATEMENT（CONTINUED） For the year ended 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group Group Company Company Categorized by operation continuity Net profit from continuing operations 1,713,917,869 7,057,988,694 793,512,384 4,718,939,155 Categorized by ownership Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 1,128,148,980 5,943,286,585 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests 585,768,889 1,114,702,109 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 12,941,359 (20,906,601) 9,289,872 (14,583,847) Other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent, net of tax 12,941,359 (20,906,601) Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: 9,340,609 (11,838,378) 9,289,872 (11,838,378) Changes in fair value of other equity investments 9,340,609 (11,838,378) 9,289,872 (11,838,378) Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss: 3,600,750 (9,068,223) - (2,745,469) Other comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss - (2,745,469) - (2,745,469) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 3,600,750 (6,322,754) - - Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax - - Total comprehensive income 1,726,859,228 7,037,082,093 802,802,256 4,704,355,308 - 33 - CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY'S INCOME STATEMENT（CONTINUED） For the year ended 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan Notes 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group Group Company Company Attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,141,090,339 5,922,379,984 Non-controlling interests 585,768,889 1,114,702,109 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic earnings per share (cent/share) 16 14.65 cents 77.18 cents Diluted earnings per share (cent/share) 16 14.65 cents 77.18 cents - 34 - - 35 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 2019 Attributable to owners of the parent Non- Total Other Share Capital comprehensive Special Surplus General Retained controlling shareholders' capital reserve income reserve reserve reserve earnings Sub-total interests equity 1. Balance at the end of previous year 7,700,681,186 8,352,287,192 (112,702,163) 31,037,123 4,571,901,256 224,841,404 7,405,577,274 28,173,623,272 3,818,728,048 31,992,351,320 1) Changes in accounting policies - - - - - - - - - - 2. Balance at the beginning of the year 7,700,681,186 8,352,287,192 (112,702,163) 31,037,123 4,571,901,256 224,841,404 7,405,577,274 28,173,623,272 3,818,728,048 31,992,351,320 3. Increase/(decrease) during the year - - 12,941,359 - - - 1,128,148,980 1,141,090,339 585,768,889 1,726,859,228 1) Total comprehensive income Shareholders' contributions and reduction in capital (i) Capital contributions by shareholders - - - - - - - - 58,375,000 58,375,000 (ii) Acquisition of non-controlling - 1,212,569 - - - - - 1,212,569 (14,270,769) (13,058,200) interests 3) Profits appropriation - - - - 79,351,238 - (79,351,238) - - - (i) Transfer to surplus reserve (ii) Transfer to general reserve - - - - - 100,944,918 (100,944,918) - - - (iii) Distribution to shareholders - - - - - - (2,387,211,168) (2,387,211,168) (539,403,487) (2,926,614,655) 4) Special reserve - - - 123,900,345 - - - 123,900,345 11,467,106 135,367,451 (i) Additions (ii) Utilisation - - - (123,668,575) - - - (123,668,575) (13,075,025) (136,743,600) (iii) Changes in the share of associates and - - - 4,215,283 - - - 4,215,283 - 4,215,283 joint ventures' special reserve, net 4. Balance at the end of the year 7,700,681,186 8,353,499,761 (99,760,804) 35,484,176 4,651,252,494 325,786,322 5,966,218,930 26,933,162,065 3,907,589,762 30,840,751,827 - 36 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 2018 Attributable to owners of the parent Non- Total Other Share Capital comprehensive Special Surplus General Retained controlling shareholders' capital reserve income reserve reserve reserve earnings Sub-total interests equity 1. Balance at the end of previous year 7,700,681,186 8,352,287,192 (124,156,060) 31,929,722 4,100,007,341 191,546,668 3,643,443,763 23,895,739,812 3,341,524,501 27,237,264,313 1) Changes in accounting policies - - 32,360,498 - - - (20,317,968) 12,042,530 (7,887,756) 4,154,774 2. Balance at the beginning of the year 7,700,681,186 8,352,287,192 (91,795,562) 31,929,722 4,100,007,341 191,546,668 3,623,125,795 23,907,782,342 3,333,636,745 27,241,419,087 3. Increase/(decrease) during the year 1) Total comprehensive income - - (20,906,601) - - - 5,943,286,585 5,922,379,984 1,114,702,109 7,037,082,093 2) Shareholders' contributions and reduction in capital (i) Capital contributions by shareholders - - - - - - - - 5,625,000 5,625,000 (ii) Disposal of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - (33,622,763) (33,622,763) 3) Profits appropriation (i) Transfer to surplus reserve - - - - 471,893,915 - (471,893,915) - - - (ii) Transfer to general reserve - - - - - 33,294,736 (33,294,736) - - - (iii) Distribution to shareholders - - - - - - (1,655,646,455) (1,655,646,455) (599,962,724) (2,255,609,179) 4) Special reserve (i) Additions - - - 111,418,123 - - - 111,418,123 13,344,579 124,762,702 (ii) Utilisation - - - (114,169,275) - - - (114,169,275) (14,994,898) (129,164,173) (iii) Changes in the share of associates and joint ventures' special reserve, net - - - 1,858,553 - - - 1,858,553 - 1,858,553 4. Balance at the end of the year 7,700,681,186 8,352,287,192 (112,702,163) 31,037,123 4,571,901,256 224,841,404 7,405,577,274 28,173,623,272 3,818,728,048 31,992,351,320 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 2019 2018 1.Cash flows from operating activities Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services 85,381,943,471 88,099,085,582 Tax refunds received 39,778,743 89,627,633 Net decrease in deposits in central bank 270,559,928 - Net increase in repurchase agreements 252,808,071 825,671,421 Net decrease in financial assets purchased under agreements to resell 63,112,150 - Net increase in customer deposits and balances from banks and other financial institutions 5,549,252,469 2,668,035,812 Cash received for interest charges, fees and commissions 237,844,273 155,169,236 Cash received relating to other operating activities 583,464,714 352,495,095 Sub-total of cash inflows 92,378,763,819 92,190,084,779 Cash paid for purchases of goods and services (73,614,093,642) (65,851,612,316) Net increase in deposits in central bank - (272,649,256) Net increase in financial assets purchased under agreements to resell - (1,228,499,181) Net increase in loans and advances to customers (1,445,182,560) (1,639,933,298) Cash paid to or on behalf of employees (5,624,533,684) (4,812,499,475) Taxes and surcharges paid (2,835,616,971) (3,999,110,989) Cash paid for interest charges, fees and commissions (115,077,983) (72,592,692) Cash paid relating to other operating activities (878,301,855) (442,757,466) Sub-total of cash outflows (84,512,806,695) (78,319,654,673) Net cash flows from operating activities 7,865,957,124 13,870,430,106 2.Cash flows from investing activities Cash received from disposal of investments 45,901,020,088 55,669,149,428 Cash received from investment income 273,187,446 336,315,552 Proceeds from disposal of items of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and other non-current assets 73,150,394 303,112,930 Cash received relating to other investing activities - 131,408,596 Sub-total of cash inflows 46,247,357,928 56,439,986,506 - 37 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 2019 2018 2.Cash flows from investing activities (continued) Purchases of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and other non-current assets (4,851,962,970) (2,572,133,839) Cash paid for investments (46,128,478,911) (57,685,087,518) Acquisition of non-controlling interests (13,058,200) - Cash paid relating to other investing activities (47,067,231) (194,468,349) Sub-total of cash outflows (51,040,567,312) (60,451,689,706) Net cash flows used in investing activities (4,793,209,384) (4,011,703,200) 3.Cash flows from financing activities Cash received from borrowings 17,391,616,546 16,920,506,859 Cash received from bond issuance - 1,000,000,000 Cash received from investors 58,375,000 5,625,000 Including: capital injection from a subsidiary's non-controlling interests 58,375,000 5,625,000 Sub-total of cash inflows 17,449,991,546 17,926,131,859 Repayment of borrowings (16,279,489,866) (20,778,250,231) Cash paid for distribution of dividends or profits and for interest expenses (3,771,643,051) (3,175,196,250) Including: dividends or profits paid to non-controlling interests by subsidiaries (539,063,187) (602,443,934) Cash paid relating to other financing activities (221,551,502) - Sub-total of cash outflows (20,272,684,419) (23,953,446,481) Net cash flows used in financing activities (2,822,692,873) (6,027,314,622) 4.Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 55,419,991 162,261,477 5.Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 305,474,858 3,993,673,761 Add: cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 6,934,175,776 2,940,502,015 6.Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 7,239,650,634 6,934,175,776 - 38 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 1. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of preparation

The financial statements are prepared in accordance with "China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - General Principles" and other issued application guidance, interpretations and other related regulations issued later (collectively known as the "CAS").

The financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis.

As of 31 December 2019, the net current liabilities of the Group amounted to RMB3,554,489,342. The directors of the Company have considered the availability of funding sources, including but not limited to an unutilised banking facilities of RMB22.2 billion as at 31 December 2019 and the expected cash inflows from the operating activities in the upcoming 12 months. The board of directors of the Company believes that the Group has sufficient working capital to continue as a going concern for not less than 12 months after the end of reporting period. Therefore, the board of directors of the Company continues to prepare the Group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 on a going concern basis.

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for certain financial instruments which have been measured at fair value. Assets classified as held for sale are disclosed at the lower of carrying amount and fair value less costs to disposal on the date of classification. Provision for asset impairment is provided in accordance with related regulations. Statement of compliance with the CAS

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the CAS, and present truly and completely the financial position of the Company and the Group as of 31 December 2019, and the results of their operations and cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2019. - 39 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 1.3 Changes in accounting policies New Leases Standard In 2018, the Ministry of Finance promulgated the revised "Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 21 - Leases" (New Leases Standard). The New Leases Standard introduces a single model similar to the current accounting treatment of finance leases, requiring the lessee to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all the leases, except for short- term leases and leases of low-value assets, and recognise depreciation and interest expense, respectively. The Group has accounted for leases under the New Leases Standard since 1 January 2019 and the Group did not reassess whether a contract is, or contains, a lease at the date of initial application for the contracts existed prior to the initial application date. According to the transitional requirements, the Group did not restate comparative information. Instead, the Group recognised the cumulative effect of the initial application of the New Leases Standard as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings of 2019 at the date of initial application: the Group recognised the right-of-use asset and the lease liabilities at the amount of the carrying amount of the lease asset and lease liability under the original standards applicable at the date of initial application for leases previously classified as finance leases; for leases previously classified as operating leases, the Group recognised lease liabilities based on the present value of the remaining lease payments discounted at the incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application, and measured right-of-use assets based on the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted for any related prepaid and accrued lease payments previously recognised; and the Group has performed impairment test for right-of-use assets and accounted for the impairment correspondingly For operating leases of low-value assets and operating leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months before initial application, the Group applied a simplified approach and did not recognise the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. For leases previously classified as operating leases, the Group also applied the available practical expedients wherein it: - 40 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics; and excluded the initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; used hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contained options to extend or terminate the lease; relied on its assessment of whether leases are onerous contracts before the date of initial application as an alternative to performing an impairment review, and adjusted the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application by the amount of any provision for onerous leases recognised in the balance sheet immediately before the date of initial application; and accounted for the changes in leases before the date of initial application based on the final arrangement for such changes. The Group reconciled the outstanding minimum lease payments for significant operating leases disclosed in 2018 financial statements with lease liabilities included in the balance sheet as at 1 January 2019 based on the present value of the minimum lease payments discounted using the incremental borrowing rate of the Group as the lessee as at 1 January 2019 as follows: Minimum lease payments for significant operating leases as at 31 December 2018 Plus: payments for optional extension periods not recognised as at 31 December 2018 Weighted average incremental borrowing rate Lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019 (including lease liabilities due within one year) 955,544 692,343,252 693,298,796 4.95% 443,424,793 - 41 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan The effect of implementation of the New Leases Standard on the balance sheet as at 1 January 2019 is as follows: Consolidated balance sheet Under the Carrying original amount standard Effect Right-of-use assets 443,424,793 - 443,424,793 Lease liabilities 427,657,812 - 427,657,812 Lease liabilities due within one year 15,766,981 - 15,766,981 Company balance sheet Under the Carrying original amount standard Effect Right-of-use assets 388,795,738 - 388,795,738 Lease liabilities 376,644,378 - 376,644,378 Lease liabilities due within one year 12,151,360 - 12,151,360 The effect of implementation of the New Leases Standard on the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 is as follows: Consolidated balance sheet Under the Carrying original amount standard Effect Right-of-use assets 418,879,903 - 418,879,903 Lease liabilities 411,432,835 - 411,432,835 Lease liabilities due within one year 16,261,266 - 16,261,266 - 42 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan Consolidated income statement Under the Carrying original amount standard Effect Cost of sales 1,730,834 2,166,334 (435,500) Selling expenses 211,723 437,029 (225,306) General and administrative expenses 22,545,909 34,610,229 (12,064,320) Finance expenses 21,539,323 - 21,539,323 Company balance sheet Under the Carrying original amount standard Effect Right-of-use assets 368,857,495 - 368,857,495 Lease liabilities 363,877,690 - 363,877,690 Lease liabilities due within one year 12,766,688 - 12,766,688 Company income statement Under the Carrying original amount standard Effect General and administrative expenses 19,938,243 31,123,524 (11,185,281) Finance expenses 18,972,164 - 18,972,164 In addition, the cash paid by the Group for repayment of the principal and interest of the lease liability is included in the statement of cash flows as cash outflows from financing activities, and the payments for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets accounted for using the practical expedients and variable lease payments not included in the measurement of the lease liability are still included in cash outflows from operating activities - 43 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan Changes in Financial Statements Format To meet the requirements of the Notice on Revising and Issuing Format of 2019 Financial Statements for General Business Enterprises (Cai Kuai [2019] No.6) and the Notice on Revising and Issuing Format of Consolidated Financial Statements (2019 edition) (Cai Kuai [2019] No.16), in the balance sheet, the amount previously presented in "notes and trade receivable" shall be presented separately in "notes receivable" and "trade receivable"; the amount previously presented in "notes and trade payables" shall be presented separately in "notes payable" and "accounts payable"; the notes at fair value through other comprehensive income previously presented in "other current assets" are separately presented in "financing receivables"; the "interests receivable" in "other receivables" is changed to reflect only the outstanding interests on financial instruments that expired and can be collected at the balance sheet date (the interests on the financial instrument accrued using the effective interest method are included in the outstanding amount of the corresponding financial instrument); the "interests payable" in "other payables" is changed to reflect only the outstanding interests on financial instruments that expired and should be paid at the balance sheet date (the interests on the financial instrument accrued using the effective interest method are included in the outstanding amount of the corresponding financial instrument). The Group has retrospectively adjusted the comparative amounts correspondingly. The changes in accounting policies have had no impact on the net profit and equity in the consolidated and company financial statements. - 44 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan The main impacts of retrospective adjustments caused by the above changes in accounting policies are as follows: The Group Changes in accounting policies Before Other After changes Effect changes in changes Closing of the presentation Opening balance for New Leases of financial balance for 2018 Standard statements 2019 Assets: Trade receivables - - 1,121,768,976 1,121,768,976 Financing receivables - - 4,970,113,847 4,970,113,847 Notes and trade receivables 6,091,882,823 - (6,091,882,823) - Right-of-use assets - 443,424,793 - 443,424,793 Liabilities: Notes payable - - 2,638,271,437 2,638,271,437 Trade payables - - 7,703,736,542 7,703,736,542 Notes and trade payables 10,342,007,979 - (10,342,007,979) - Lease liabilities - 427,657,812 - 427,657,812 Non-current liabilities due within one year - 15,766,981 - 15,766,981 - 45 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan The Company Changes in accounting policies Before Other Before changes Effect changes in changes Closing of the presentation Opening balance for New Leases of financial balance for 2018 Standard statements 2019 Assets: Trade receivables - - 2,460,866,900 2,460,866,900 Financing receivables - - 4,692,435,408 4,692,435,408 Notes and trade receivables 7,153,302,308 - (7,153,302,308) - Right-of-use assets - 388,795,738 - 388,795,738 Liabilities: Notes payable - - 1,022,148,850 1,022,148,850 Trade payables - - 10,288,909,379 10,288,909,379 Notes and trade payables 11,311,058,229 - (11,311,058,229) - Lease liabilities - 376,644,378 - 376,644,378 Non-current liabilities due within one year - 12,151,360 - 12,151,360 - 46 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 2. SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION As of 31 December 2019, the Company established the following subsidiary, and has included it in the scope of consolidation since then. Capital paid Date of Registered Percentage Investment as of the establishment capital of equity form year end Masteel Hongfei Electricity Power Co.,Ltd. (Note) June 2019 RMB100,000,000 51% Cash RMB51,000,000 Note: On 12 June 2019, upon the approval by the 21st meeting of the 9th Board of Directors of the Company, the Company established Masteel Hongfei Electricity Power Co., Ltd. ("Masteel Hongfei") together with Anhui Hongfei New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Feimazhike Automation and Information Technology Co., Ltd., which is a subsidiary of the Holding. The registered capital of Masteel Hongfei is RMB100 million and the Company holds 51% of its equity interest. As of 31 December 2019, the Company has completed capital injection and included it in the scope of consolidation. 3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION Operating segments The Group divides the operation services into two operating segments which are determined based on the internal organization structure, management requirements and internal reporting system: Production and sale of iron and steel products and related by-products: the Company and its subsidiaries except for Masteel Finance

by-products: the Company and its subsidiaries except for Masteel Finance Financial service: Masteel Finance The Group did not consider financial service as an individual reportable segment, as Masteel Finance mainly offers financial service to internal companies. Therefore, the Group focuses on the production and sale of iron and steel products and by-products, and it is unnecessary for the Group to disclose more detailed information. - 47 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan Other information Product and service information External principal operating income 2019 2018 Sale of steel products 69,168,676,112 74,107,142,467 Sale of steel billets and pig iron 2,590,852,101 2,088,810,111 Sale of coke by-products 43,710,671 933,738,098 Others 5,355,010,744 3,783,555,349 77,158,249,628 80,913,246,025 Geographical information External principal operating income 2019 2018 Mainland China 72,555,885,543 75,648,970,094 Overseas and Hong Kong 4,602,364,085 5,264,275,931 77,158,249,628 80,913,246,025 Non-current assets 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Mainland China 39,090,556,947 37,608,891,886 Overseas and Hong Kong 217,815,932 319,090,492 39,308,372,879 37,927,982,378 - 48 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan The non-current assets information above is based on the locations of the assets and excludes financial assets and deferred tax assets. Major customer information The Group had not placed reliance on any single external customer which accounted for 10% or more of its total revenue. 4. TRADE RECEIVABLES The Group's trade receivables were interest-free with normal credit terms of 30 to 90 days. The ageing of trade receivables, based on the invoice date, is analyzed below: 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Within one year 1,076,796,471 1,090,345,962 One to two years 14,798,803 31,834,919 Two to three years 26,523,395 26,792,202 Over three years 27,217,799 45,506,589 1,145,336,468 1,194,479,672 Less: Provisions for bad debts 52,406,346 72,710,696 1,092,930,122 1,121,768,976 In 2019, there were no trade receivables that had been written off (2018: Nil). As of 31 December 2019 and 2018, there was no trade receivables that were derecognized due to the transfer of financial assets. As of 31 December 2019 and 2018, the Group had no assets or liabilities deriving from transferring trade receivables in which the Group is continuingly involved. - 49 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 5. FINANCING RECEIVABLES 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Bank acceptance notes 11,097,821,345 4,970,113,847 Commercial acceptance notes 878,076 - 11,098,699,421 4,970,113,847 As of 31 December 2019, the Group pledged the bank acceptance notes of RMB4,470,011,632 (31 December 2018: Nil) to issue notes payable and the bank acceptance notes of RMB127,316,634 (31 December 2018: Nil) to pledge for the short-term loan. The undue notes discounted or endorsed were as follows： 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Derecognized Not derecognized Derecognized Not derecognized Bank acceptance notes 2,076,771,934 127,789,539 7,398,304,418 159,713,509 As of 31 December 2019 and 2018, there were no trade receivable transferred from notes receivable because of the drawers' inability to pay. The Group derecognized notes receivable discounted to financial institutions amounting to RMB4,189,003,767 (2018: RMB119,530,190), and recognized discount expense amounting to RMB49,959,470 (2018: RMB2,083,991). - 50 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 6. PREPAYMENTS An ageing analysis of the prepayments is as follows: 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Book value Ratio (%) Book value Ratio (%) Within one year 946,842,275 96 696,694,164 98 One to two years 27,222,230 3 5,422,942 1 Two to three years 88,508 - 385,515 - Over three years 7,290,562 1 9,837,927 1 981,443,575 100 712,340,548 100 Prepayments aged over one year were mainly unsettled prepayments for the materials and spare parts purchase. The goods were not yet delivered which resulted in the corresponding prepayments not being settled. 7. NOTES PAYABLE 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Bank acceptance notes 7,313,729,148 2,638,271,437 As of 31 December 2019 and 2018, the ageing of the Group's notes payable was all within six months, and there were no overdue notes. - 51 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 8. TRADE PAYABLES The trade payables are interest-free and are normally settled within three months. The ageing analysis of trade payables, based on the invoice date, is as follows: 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Within one year 5,994,021,801 7,551,105,922 One to two years 114,525,131 39,150,817 Two to three years 10,584,079 22,709,232 Over three years 11,195,995 90,770,571 6,130,327,006 7,703,736,542 9. DIVIDENDS According to the "2018 Annual Profit Distribution Plan" approved by the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting on 12 June 2019, the Company would distribute dividends to all shareholders at RMB0.31 per share (tax included) (2018: RMB0.215 per share), for 7,780,681,186 shares amounting to RMB2,387,211,168 (2018: RMB1,655,646,455). The dividends had been paid in 2019 and was included in the financial statements. On 30 March 2020, the 30th meeting of the 9th board of the Company approved the 2019 final cash dividend of RMB0.08 (tax included) per share to shareholders, for 7,700,681,186 shares amounting to RMB616,054,495. The profit distribution plan will be submitted for approval in the annual shareholders' meeting of the Company. Before the approval of the 2019 final dividend, the dividend will not be the liabilities of the Company and therefore was not included in the current year's financial statements. - 52 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 10. REVENUE AND COST OF SALES 2019 2018 Revenue Cost of sales Revenue Cost of sales Principal operating income 77,158,249,628 70,327,320,806 80,913,246,025 68,957,076,057 Other operating income 1,104,596,376 988,161,109 1,038,567,463 837,906,062 78,262,846,004 71,315,481,915 81,951,813,488 69,794,982,119 Revenue is presented as follows: 2019 2018 Revenue from contracts with customers 78,021,403,864 81,791,852,460 Rental income 3,847,825 11,182,578 Interest income 237,594,315 148,778,450 78,262,846,004 81,951,813,488 Timing of revenue recognition from contracts with customers： 2019 2018 At a point in time Sale of steel products 71,759,528,213 76,195,952,578 Sale of other products 5,995,406,150 5,341,091,143 Over time Processing 160,134,559 133,062,594 Agency commission 22,590,195 69,777,068 Packaging services 53,978,920 49,322,771 Others 29,765,827 2,646,306 78,021,403,864 81,791,852,460 - 53 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan Revenue recognised that was included in contract liabilities at the beginning of the year: 2019 2018 Revenue 3,543,085,084 3,800,847,781 The amounts of transaction prices allocated to the remaining performance obligations (unsatisfied or partially unsatisfied) at the year end is expected to be recognised as revenue as follows 2019 2018 Within one year 3,765,254,551 3,572,594,400 Note: For sales of products, the Group satisfies a performance obligation when customer obtained the control of the relevant products, and for provide of services, the Group satisfies a performance obligation based on performance progress over the contract period. The maturity on contract payment of the Group is 30 to 90 days, without existence of significant financing component. The contracts between the Group and its certain customers containing sales rebate arrangements (future price reductions based on cumulative sales volumes), which forms a variable consideration. The Group determines the variable consideration based on the expected or the most probable value. However, the sales price including variable considerations should not exceed the amount accumulatively recognized which is not likely to be significantly reversed when the uncertainty disappears. 11. FINANCIAL EXPENSES 2019 2018 Interest expenses (Note) 788,151,024 879,897,330 Less: interest income 79,269,218 54,228,185 Less: capitalized interest - - Exchange loss 42,953,057 99,590,860 Others 32,976,365 35,197,407 784,811,228 960,457,412 Note: The Group's interest expenses included interest on bank loans, lease liabilities and short- term financing bonds. - 54 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 12. (LOSS)/GAIN FROM DISPOSAL OF ASSETS 2019 2018 (Loss)/gain on disposal of fixed assets (77,442,073) 247,721,113 Gain on disposal of intangible assets 383,722 123,559,151 (77,058,351) 371,280,264 13. NON-OPERATING INCOME Included in 2019 non-recurring gains and 2019 2018 losses Government grants not related to the ordinary course of business 462,733,716 154,659,733 462,733,716 Others 7,180,250 5,438,834 7,180,250 469,913,966 160,098,567 469,913,966 The government grants not related to the ordinary course of business are as follows: 2019 2018 Employees stabilization allowance 179,977,500 - Compensation for settlement of employees 175,955,283 154,659,733 Grants for reduction of overcapacity 95,885,000 - Compensation for "Three Supplies and Property Management"(" 三 供 一 業") 10,705,600 - Others 210,333 - 462,733,716 154,659,733 - 55 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 14. NON-OPERATING EXPENSES Included in 2019 non-recurring gains and 2019 2018 losses Charity donation 609,449 1,130,050 609,449 Penalty expenditure 864,215 1,567,787 864,215 Compensation for sales 1,103,530 1,561,587 1,103,530 Others 1,158,677 2,213,063 1,158,677 3,735,871 6,472,487 3,735,871 15. INCOME TAX EXPENSES 2019 2018 Mainland China current income tax expense 504,353,061 949,175,391 Hong Kong current income tax expense 8,519,080 9,399,676 Overseas current income tax expense 14,054,819 29,528,238 Deferred tax expense 56,910,881 192,831,929 583,837,841 1,180,935,234 - 56 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan Reconciliation between income tax expenses and profit before tax is as follows: 2019 2018 Profit before tax 2,297,755,710 8,238,923,928 Tax at the applicable tax rate of 25% (Note) 574,438,928 2,059,730,982 Effect of different tax rates of some subsidiaries (6,325,547) (12,950,204) Non-deductible expenses 24,823,810 122,878,020 Other tax preference (132,030,610) (112,104,563) Income not subject to tax (9,677,236) (73,555,483) Unrecognized deductible temporary difference and tax losses 300,068,716 365,585,000 Utilised previous years' tax losses (25,572,453) (1,004,295,946) Share of profit and loss of joint ventures and associates (141,887,767) (164,352,572) Tax charge at the Group's effective rate 583,837,841 1,180,935,234 The Group's effective rate 25% 14% Note: The Group's income tax has been provided at the rate on the estimated taxable profits arising in the PRC during the period. Taxes on profits assessable elsewhere have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing in the countries or regions in which the Group operates, based on existing legislation, interpretations and practices in respect thereof. - 57 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 16. EARNINGS PER SHARE 2019 2018 cent/share cent/share Basic earnings per share Continuing operations 14.65 77.18 Diluted earnings per share Continuing operations 14.65 77.18 Basic earnings per share shall be calculated by dividing profit attributable to owners of the parent (the numerator) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (the denominator). During the year of 2019 and 2018, the Company did not have any dilutive items that should adjust the basic earnings per share. The calculations of the basic earnings per share amounts are based on: 2019 2018 Earnings Profit attributable to owners of the parent Continuing operations 1,128,148,980 5,943,286,585 Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year 7,700,681,186 7,700,681,186 - 58 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 17. CONTINGENT EVENTS Difference of corporate income tax The State Administration of Taxation issued "The notice of income tax collection and management on Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and other eight companies listed overseas corporation" (Guo Shui Han [2007] No. 664) in June 2007, with stated claims that the relevant local tax bureaus must correct immediately the expired tax incentives of the nine overseas listed companies. The income tax difference between the results of the previously expired preferential rate and the applicable rate should be treated in accordance with the relevant provisions of the "People's Republic of China Administration of Tax Collection Law". The Company was one of the nine companies mentioned above and used a 15% preferential tax rate in the previous period. After understanding the above information, the Company and the tax authorities issued a comprehensive communication and according to the tax authorities, the applicable corporate income tax rate in 2007 was 33%, which was adjusted from the original 15%. The Company had not been recovered prior period income tax differences. Based on the comprehensive communication between the Company and the tax authorities, the director of the Company believed that it is uncertain whether the tax authorities will recover the difference between the previous period's income tax at this stage, and the final result of this matter cannot be estimated reliably. Therefore, the financial statements have not made any provision or adjustments related to the income tax differences. Pending litigation As of 31 December 2019, the Group and the Company did not have significant pending litigation. - 59 - NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) As at 31 December 2019 Renminbi Yuan 18. EVENTS AFTER THE BALANCE SHEET DATE On 30 March 2020, the 30th meeting of the 9th board of the Company approved the 2019 final cash dividend of RMB0.08 (tax included) per share to shareholders. The profit distribution plan will be submitted for approval in the annual shareholders' meeting. Since the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread throughout China and to countries across the world in January 2020, the epidemic preventive measures has been going on through the country. The Group will implement the relevant measures and strengthen the support for the prevention and control of the epidemic. The Group will monitor the developments of COVID-19 situation closely, assess and react actively to its impacts on the financial position and operating results of the Group. Up to the date of the announcement, the assessment is still in progress. Apart from above, as of the date of the announcement, the Group had no other significant events after the balance sheet date that need to be disclosed. By order of the Board Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited Ding Yi Chairman 30 March 2020 Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include executive directors Ding Yi, Wang Qiangmin, Ren Tianbao and Zhang Wenyang; non-executive director Qian Haifan; and independent non-executive directors Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang asnd Wang Xianzhu. - 60 - Attachments Original document

