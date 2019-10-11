Maanshan Iron & Steel : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
11 October 2019
Mandatory general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited - H Shares
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Nature of dealings
|
Purchase
|
Total
|
Total amount
|
Highest (H)
|
Lowest (L)
|
|
|
of relevant
|
|
/ Sale
|
number of
|
paid / received
|
prices paid
|
prices paid
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
shares
|
|
/ received
|
/ received
|
|
|
|
|
|
involved
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UBS AG
|
10 October
|
Ordinary
|
Hedging of Delta 1 products
|
Sale
|
2,000
|
$5,900.0000
|
$2.9500
|
$2.9500
|
|
2019
|
shares
|
created as a result of wholly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unsolicited client-driven orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
Hedging of Delta 1 products
|
Purchase
|
3,890,000
|
$11,444,500.0000
|
$2.9600
|
$2.9400
|
|
|
shares
|
created as a result of wholly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unsolicited client-driven orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
UBS AG is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company.
Public Disclosure Form
Dealings were made for its own account.
UBS AG is ultimately owned by Chase Nominees Ltd, DTC (Cede & Co.), Nortrust Nominees Ltd.
Disclaimer
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:35:03 UTC