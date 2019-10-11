Maanshan Iron & Steel : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

11 October 2019

Mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited - H Shares

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Description Nature of dealings Purchase Total Total amount Highest (H) Lowest (L) of relevant / Sale number of paid / received prices paid prices paid securities shares / received / received involved UBS AG 10 October Ordinary Hedging of Delta 1 products Sale 2,000 $5,900.0000 $2.9500 $2.9500 2019 shares created as a result of wholly unsolicited client-driven orders Ordinary Hedging of Delta 1 products Purchase 3,890,000 $11,444,500.0000 $2.9600 $2.9400 shares created as a result of wholly unsolicited client-driven orders End

Note:

UBS AG is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company.