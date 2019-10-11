Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited    0323   CNE1000003R8

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(0323)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/10
2.94 HKD   0.00%
04:36aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
2011MAANSHAN IRON CN : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maanshan Iron & Steel : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:36am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

11 October 2019

Mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited - H Shares

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Nature of dealings

Purchase

Total

Total amount

Highest (H)

Lowest (L)

of relevant

/ Sale

number of

paid / received

prices paid

prices paid

securities

shares

/ received

/ received

involved

UBS AG

10 October

Ordinary

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Sale

2,000

$5,900.0000

$2.9500

$2.9500

2019

shares

created as a result of wholly

unsolicited client-driven orders

Ordinary

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Purchase

3,890,000

$11,444,500.0000

$2.9600

$2.9400

shares

created as a result of wholly

unsolicited client-driven orders

End

Note:

UBS AG is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company.

Public Disclosure Form

Dealings were made for its own account.

UBS AG is ultimately owned by Chase Nominees Ltd, DTC (Cede & Co.), Nortrust Nominees Ltd.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMP
04:36aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Co..
PU
2011MAANSHAN IRON CN : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 76 695 M
EBIT 2019 4 254 M
Net income 2019 2 640 M
Debt 2019 8 206 M
Yield 2019 5,37%
P/E ratio 2019 7,72x
P/E ratio 2020 7,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 20 674 M
Chart MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,98  CNY
Last Close Price 2,67  CNY
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED-14.78%2 906
POSCO--.--%14 817
NUCOR-3.09%14 794
ARCELORMITTAL-29.96%13 293
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-19.92%12 613
THYSSENKRUPP AG-16.76%8 397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group