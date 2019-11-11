Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty in respect of acceptances of the Offer) for the Offer Shares tendered under the Offer have been or will be despatched to the Offer Shareholders accepting the Offer (to the address specified on the relevant Form of Acceptance) by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within 7 Business Days following the later of (i) the date on which the duly completed Form of Acceptance and the relevant documents of title in respect of such acceptance were received by the Registrar to render such acceptance complete and valid and (ii) the date on which the Offer became, or was declared, unconditional in all respects.

The latest date for posting of remittances for the amounts due in respect of valid acceptances received under the Offer is Wednesday, 20 November 2019.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

Immediately prior to the commencement of the Offer Period on 2 June 2019, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it (excluding Hwabao Fund Management) did not hold, control or direct any Shares or rights over any Shares. Upon completion of the Equity Transfer and immediately prior to the despatch of the Composite Document, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it (excluding Hwabao Fund Management) were interested in an aggregate of 3,506,467,456 A Shares, representing approximately 45.535% of the total issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

Immediately after the close of the Offer (assuming that the transfer to the Offeror of those H Shares acquired by the Offeror under the Offer has been completed) and as at the date of this announcement, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it (excluding Hwabao Fund Management) are interested in an aggregate of 4,402,855,414 Shares, comprising 3,506,467,456 A Shares and 896,387,958 H Shares, together representing approximately 57.175% of the total issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, neither the Offeror nor any party acting in concert with it (excluding Hwabao Fund Management) (i) held, controlled or directed any Shares or rights over any Shares immediately before the commencement of the Offer Period; or (ii) has acquired or agreed to acquire any Shares or rights over any Shares during the Offer Period and up to the date of this joint announcement. Further, neither the Offeror nor any party acting in concert with it (excluding Hwabao Fund Management) has borrowed or lent any Shares or relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) of the Company during the Offer Period and up to the date of this announcement, save for any borrowed securities which have been either on-lent or sold.