Maanshan Iron & Steel : POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

10/18/2019 | 05:49am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") refers to the announcement of the Company dated 14 October 2019 in relation to the holding of a meeting of the Board (the "Board Meeting") at 8:30 a.m. on 28 October 2019 to consider and approve, among others, the unaudited third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with PRC Accounting Standards for the period starting from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 (the "2019 Third Quarterly Results").

As more time is required to finalize the 2019 Third Quarterly Results, the Board hereby announces that the Board Meeting will be postponed from 8:30 a.m. on 28 October 2019 to 8:30 a.m. on 30 October 2019.

By order of the Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

He Hongyun

Company Secretary

18 October 2019

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Director: Ren Tianbao

Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:48:05 UTC
