Mabpharm : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Mabpharm Limited 邁 博 葯 業 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2181) SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 Reference is made to the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 published by Mabpharm Limited (the "Company") on April 24, 2020 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report. In addition to the information disclosed under the section headed "USE OF NET PROCEEDS FROM THE LISTING" in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide further information for utilizing the remaining balance of the net proceeds of approximately RMB849.7 million as at December 31, 2019 as stated in the 2019 Annual Report pursuant to paragraph 11 (8) of Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the "USE OF NET PROCEEDS FROM THE LISTING" section as set out on page 84 of the 2019 Annual Report shall be amended and be replaced as follows: "With the Shares of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange on May 31, 2019, the net proceeds from the Global Offering (after deducting the underwriting fees and related expenses) were approximately HK$1,144.5 million (equivalent to approximately RMB1,005.1 million), which included approximately RMB37.7 million which forms part of the Listing expenses payable settled after receipt of the proceeds from the Listing. By excluding this portion, the net proceeds planned for applications amount to approximately RMB967.4 million. As of December 31, 2019, the Company used a total of approximately RMB117.7 million of the proceeds, including approximately RMB64.3 million for research and development of our Core Products, approximately RMB37.0 million for production scale-up and construction of new production facilities in Taizhou, PRC, approximately RMB4.6 million for research and development of our other candidate products and approximately RMB11.8 million for working capital - 1 - and general purpose. The Company intends to apply such net proceeds in accordance with the plan as set out in the Prospectus. The table below sets out the planned applications of the net proceeds of the Global Offering and actual usage up to December 31, 2019:(1)(2) Allocation of Utilized Unutilized net proceeds of Percentage of amount (as of amount (as of Expected timeline the Global total net December 31, December 31, for fully utilizing Use of proceeds Offering proceeds 2019) 2019) the unutilized amount (RMB million) (RMB million) (RMB million) For R&D of our Core Products 180.9 18.7% 64.3 116.6 (3) By June 30, 2022 For production scale-up and construction of new production facilities in Taizhou, PRC 497.2 51.4% 37.0 460.2 (4) By December 31, 2022 For R&D of our other product candidates 194.5 20.1% 4.6 189.9 (5) By June 30, 2022 For working capital and other general corporate purposes 94.8 9.8% 11.8 83.0 By December 31, 2021 Total 967.4 100% 117.7 849.7 Note: Net IPO proceeds were received in Hong Kong dollar and translated to Renminbi for application planning. The expected timeline for utilization of the unutilized proceeds disclosed above is based on the best estimation from the Board with latest information as at the date of this announcement. CMAB008 has completed clinical trial and is in the process of new drug marketing application while CMAB007 and CMAB009 are both currently under phase III clinical trials. We plan to construct new production facilities in the second building of our Taizhou production site and on the parcel of industrial land of approximately 100,746 square meters in Taizhou Hi-tech Zone. Among our other drug candidates, CMAB809 completed phase I clinical trial and CMAB819 will soon be put into clinical trials." - 2 - The above supplemental information does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report and save as disclosed above, all other information and contents as set out in the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged. By order of the Board Mabpharm Limited Jiao Shuge Chairman Hong Kong, August 14, 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Qian Weizhu, Dr. Wang Hao, Mr. Li Yunfeng and Dr. Li Jing as executive Directors; Mr. Jiao Shuge and Mr. Guo Jianjun as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Guo Liangzhong, Dr. Zhang Yanyun and Dr. Liu Linqing as independent non-executive Directors.

