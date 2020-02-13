Consolidated Financial Statement : FY2019 （548KB）

Representative: Hiroo Okoshi (Representative Director and President, CEO)
Contact: Takayuki Kokon (Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of Administration Headquarters and Business Platform Innovation Headquarters)
Scheduled date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: March 27, 2020
Scheduled date of start of dividends payments: March 30, 2020
Scheduled date of the filing of securities report: March 30, 2020
Preparation of the consolidated financial results presentation materials (Yes/No): Yes
Holding of the consolidated financial results briefing meeting (Yes/No): Yes
(Amounts less than one million yen have been omitted.)
1. Consolidated Operating Results
Year ended
Year ended
Year on Year
Dec. 2018
Dec. 2019
(Millions of yen)
(Percentage change)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results:
Net sales
143,116
131,807
-7.9%
Operating income
21,243
17,544
-17.4%
Ordinary income
24,804
20,854
-15.9%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
22,925
14,234
-37.9%
Profit per share (Yen)
341.19
214.00
Fully diluted profit per share (Yen)
341.05
213.91
Return on equity
9.4%
5.8%
Ordinary income to total assets
9.2%
7.8%
Operating income to net sales
14.8%
13.3%
Note: Comprehensive income
Year ended Dec. 31, 2019: ¥13,187million (-0.4%)
Year ended Dec. 31, 2018: ¥13,238 million (-42.4%)
Reference: Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates
Year ended Dec. 31, 2019: ¥- million
Year ended Dec. 31, 2018: ¥- million
As of
As of
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
(Millions of yen)
(2) Consolidated Financial Position:
Total assets
267,050
268,244
Net assets
244,454
245,172
Shareholders' equity ratio
91.5%
91.4%
Net assets per share (Yen)
3,640.08
3,690.86
Note: Shareholders' equity
As of Dec. 31, 2019: ¥245,048 million
As of Dec. 31, 2018: ¥244,330 million
Note: The "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) have been applied from the beginning of the consolidated fiscal year under review and have also been applied retroactively to the financial position (consolidated) of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.
Year ended
Year ended
Dec. 2018
Dec. 2019
(Millions of yen)
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows:
Net cash provided by operating activities
20,979
25,830
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,735)
(15,246)
Net cash used in financing activities
(11,069)
(12,132)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
113,560
110,863
2. Dividends
Dividends (Yen)
Total
Dividend
Dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
dividends
payout ratio
on equity
Record Date
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
Year-end
Full year
(Millions of yen) (Consolidated) (Consolidated)
end
end
end
Fiscal 2018
-
55.00
-
80.00
135.00
9,077
39.6%
3.7%
Fiscal 2019
-
67.00
-
68.00
135.00
8,991
63.1%
3.7%
Fiscal 2020 (Forecast)
-
67.00
-
68.00
135.00
67.9%
Note: Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2018: Special dividend: ¥40.00
Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2018: Special dividend: ¥65.00
Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2019: Special dividend: ¥52.00
Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2019: Special dividend: ¥53.00
Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2020 (forecast): Special dividend: ¥52.00
Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2020 (forecast): Special dividend: ¥53.00
3. Consolidated Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year (From January 1 to December 31, 2020)
Six months
Full year
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
64,000
132,000
Operating income
8,300
17,100
Ordinary income
9,100
18,700
Profit attributable to owners of parent
6,300
13,200
Profit per share (Yen)
94.89
198.82
Note: We have been still evaluating the impact of new type pneumonia and have not reflected it in the consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year noted above.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that accompanied changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatements:
Changes in accounting policies resulting from revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than those stated in 1): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
(Unit: share)
1) Number of shares issued at end of
Dec. 31, 2019
68,562,462
Dec. 31, 2018
68,562,462
period (including treasury stock):
2) Number of shares of treasury stock
Dec. 31, 2019
2,169,271
Dec. 31, 2018
1,440,240
at end of period:
3) Average number of shares during the
Jan.- Dec. 2019
66,517,552
Jan.- Dec. 2018
67,191,599
period:
Note: The number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2019 included the shares held by Mabuchi Motor Employee Ownership Association Trust and BIP (139,100 shares and 203,226 shares, respectively, at the end of the period), and the number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2018 included the shares held by BIP (116,386 shares at the end of the period).
The review procedure by a Certified Public Accountant or an auditing firm does not apply these Consolidated Financial Results.
Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention
The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.
Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position
1. Overview of the Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 Business Development and Results
During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (fiscal 2019), the trend of a slowdown in the global economy became stronger, amid concerns regarding trade and the economic environment. The U.S. economy saw increased consumer spending against a backdrop of continued improvement in the environment for hiring, and continued to show solid growth. The pace of growth in the European economy remained sluggish on stagnant manufacturing in Germany, despite signs of exports for the region as a whole bottoming out. In Japan, the economy was showing gradual growth on increased capital investment and growth in consumer spending from an improving hiring environment. Growth in emerging market economies slowed overall, with a decelerating pace of growth being seen in China.
With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, the automotive products market contracted on weakness primarily in Europe and China despite a solid North American market. The consumer and industrial products market saw a continued contraction in markets for some applications.
Against this backdrop, the Mabuchi Group has been working to address the issues of "Acceleration of growth in the power window lifter motor business," "Expansion of medium-sized and small automotive motor sales and new applications," "Development of new applications in the consumer and industrial products sector," "Pursuing laborsaving and next-generation manufacturing innovation," and "Implementation of a global base strategy." Specifically, we proactively introduced and implemented various measures to increase sales and market share, develop new markets, and further improve efficiency and product quality, and achieved successes that will lead to future business growth. This included making significant progress in our efforts to obtain approval from a third major North American automaker, using our high market share in small automotive motors and our experience in brushless motors to achieve a higher rate of order acceptance by participating in customers' product development from the initial stages, gaining large-scale orders in both growth markets including light electric vehicles and in existing markets, being on track to achieve the targets of the Phase 3 Laborsaving Plan (FY2017-FY2019), and pursuing local production for local consumption at the global level and addressing changes in the trade and economic environment.
Nevertheless, given the global economic slowdown, consolidated net sales for fiscal 2019 were 131,807 million yen (a 7.9% decrease from the previous year), while motor sales, which constitute the majority of net sales, were 131,799 million yen (a 7.9% decrease year on year).
Although operating income was boosted by improvements in sales prices and the product mix and movements in market prices for commodities including copper and steel materials, the yen's appreciation, lower sales volume, and higher costs resulted in operating income of 17,544 million yen (a 17.4% decrease year on year).
Ordinary income was 20,854 million yen (a 15.9% decrease year on year), reflecting a decrease in foreign exchange gains, and profit before income taxes declined 31.2% year on year, to 20,179 million yen, in the absence of the one-time gain on sales of fixed assets related to real estate sales at the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Mabuchi Industry Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong Mabuchi) recorded in the previous year. Profit attributable to owners of parent was 14,234 million yen (a 37.9% decrease year on year).
The next section describes market trends and sales conditions categorized into separate markets for motors.
Automotive Products Market
Net sales declined to 97,959 million yen (a 6.0% decrease year on year). The priority business of medium-sized automotive motors saw a decline in sales of motors for power window lifters, from the effect of sluggish automotive production volume in China despite increased sales of high-torque standard products to major North American automakers. Sales of motors for power seats declined on a weaker product mix, discontinued production of equipped models, and weak markets. Sales of motors for electric parking brakes rose on increases in the number of equipped models and a higher rate of installation. Although we maintained our market shares for small automotive motors including actuators for door locks, door mirrors and air conditioning dampers, a global market slowdown resulted in weak sales.
Consumer and Industrial Products Market
Net sales were 33,840 million yen (a 12.9% decrease year on year). Sales of motors for personal care products declined despite solid sales in the midrange and high-end toothbrush segments, as orders were curtailed in some applications based on our policy of emphasizing profitability. The markets for motors for inkjet printers and for car CD players continued to contract.
2. Overview of the Financial Position for Fiscal 2019 Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets
Total assets as of December 31, 2019, were 268,244 million yen, a 1,194 million yen increase from December 31, 2018. Major changes included a 6,478 million yen increase in property, plant and equipment associated with capital investment including for the establishment of a new production base, a 1,772 million yen increase in investment securities, a 2,697 million yen decrease in cash and bank deposits, a 1,996 million yen decrease in trade notes and accounts receivable, and a 1,828 million yen decrease in inventories.
Total liabilities stood at 23,071 million yen, for a 476 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year-end. Major changes included a 1,322 million yen increase in deferred tax liabilities-non-current and a 1,102 million yen decrease in other current liabilities.
Total net assets increased 718 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 245,172 million yen. Retained earnings increased 4,380 million yen, net unrealized holding gains or losses on securities increased 1,436 million yen, foreign currency translation adjustments decreased 2,703 million yen, and treasury stock, which is deducted from net assets, increased 2,614 million yen.
3. Outlook for Fiscal 2020
In addition to geopolitical tensions and concerns regarding the economic environment, we expect the global economy to record slower growth in fiscal 2020 from increased uncertainty on concerns related to public health stemming from the new coronavirus. In developed countries, although we see the U.S. economy remaining solid led by growth in domestic demand, we expect the pace of growth to slow on concerns regarding the direction of trade policies. We expect low growth in Europe as well, with concerns surrounding Brexit negotiations and a slowdown forecast for the German economy. In Japan, we see gradual growth continuing, supported by economic measures introduced to alleviate the effect of the consumption tax increase. Although we are forecasting gradual growth for emerging market economies as a whole, we see the rate of growth slowing further on increased uncertainty regarding the Chinese economy.
With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, we continue to forecast a decline from the previous year in the automotive products market on slight decreases in North America and Europe and a slowdown in China. For the consumer and industrial products market, we see growth slowing on an anticipated slowdown in the Chinese market.
Against this backdrop, we are planning for growth in the automotive products market on growth in the North American power window lifter motor business and increased sales of actuators for door locks and door mirrors from higher rates of installation, and are forecasting a 0.1% increase in fiscal 2020 net sales, to 132,000 million yen. For operating income, although we see sales volume increasing and improvements in sales prices and the product mix, we are forecasting a 2.5% decline, to 17,100 million yen, from factors including the yen's appreciation, higher market prices for commodities including copper and steel materials, and increased costs associated with the startup of a new production base in Europe. We anticipate ordinary income of 18,700 million yen (a 10.3% decrease) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 13,200 million yen (a 7.3% decrease), without the consideration of foreign exchange gains or losses.
Our forecasts for the full-year business results for fiscal 2020 are as follows:
Consolidated results forecasts (compared with the previous period)
Net sales
132,000
million yen
(0.1% increase)
Operating income
17,100
million yen
(2.5% decrease)
Ordinary income
18,700
million yen
(10.3% decrease)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
13,200
million yen
(7.3% decrease)
The above forecasts assume an exchange rate of US$1 = ¥105. No allowances have been made for foreign exchange gains or losses.
Note: The above forecasts were made based on information that is available at the present moment. Actual results may differ from expectations owing to various future factors, the main ones of which are as follows:
Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates
Changes in economic conditions and demand trends in our business areas
Rapid technological innovations, such as new technologies or new products
Fluctuations in market prices of copper, steel, rare earths, and other raw materials
The effect of the new coronavirus is currently being assessed, and is not reflected in our outlook for fiscal 2020 business results.
Note, however, that the factors that could affect our results are not limited to the above.
Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards
The Mabuchi Group will continue to use Japanese accounting standards for the time being.
With regard to future application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the Group will respond appropriately from a viewpoint of increasing corporate value, taking into account circumstances in Japan and abroad.
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Primary Notes
MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 and DECEMBER 31, 2019
(Millions of yen)
ASSETS
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Current assets
Cash and bank deposits
113,066
110,369
Trade notes and accounts receivable
23,909
21,913
Short-term investments
2,500
2,301
Merchandise and finished goods
25,014
24,353
Work in process
998
954
Raw materials and supplies
9,696
8,572
Other current assets
4,823
5,101
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(104)
(53)
Total current assets
179,902
173,510
Fixed assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
48,936
50,580
Accumulated depreciation
(27,275)
(28,443)
Buildings and structures, net
21,661
22,137
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
59,856
64,220
Accumulated depreciation
(29,744)
(33,269)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
30,111
30,951
Tools, furniture and fixture
18,278
19,403
Accumulated depreciation
(13,758)
(14,916)
Tools, furniture and fixture, net
4,519
4,487
Land
6,633
6,640
Construction in progress
11,099
16,288
Total property, plant and equipment
74,025
80,504
Intangible assets
1,109
1,144
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
9,208
10,980
Long-term loans receivable
453
―
Deferred tax assets-non-current
825
704
Other investments and other assets
1,558
1,433
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(33)
(33)
Total investments and other assets
12,012
13,084
Total fixed assets
87,147
94,733
Total assets
267,050
268,244
(Millions of yen)
LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade notes and accounts payable
6,376
6,003
Accrued income taxes
1,812
1,966
Accrued bonuses due to employees
265
249
Accrued bonuses due to directors
161
172
Other current liabilities
9,832
8,730
Total current liabilities
18,448
17,121
Long-term liabilities
Long-term loans payable
―
635
Accrued benefits for stock payment
117
142
Liability for retirement benefits
2,259
2,139
Asset retirement obligations
17
17
Deferred tax liabilities-non-current
1,393
2,716
Other long-termliabilities-non-current
359
299
Total long-term liabilities
4,147
5,950
Total liabilities
22,595
23,071
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
20,704
20,704
Additional paid-in capital
20,419
20,419
Retained earnings
212,594
216,974
Treasury stock
(7,400)
(10,014)
Total shareholders' equity
246,318
248,084
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains or losses on securities
2,020
3,456
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(37)
(2)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(3,074)
(5,777)
Retirement benefits liability adjustments
(897)
(712)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,988)
(3,035)
Subscription rights to shares
124
124
Total net assets
244,454
245,172
Total liabilities and net assets
267,050
268,244
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2019
(Consolidated Statements of Income)
(Millions of yen)
2018
2019
Net sales
143,116
131,807
Cost of sales
98,788
90,776
Gross profit
44,327
41,031
Selling, general and administrative expenses
23,084
23,486
Operating income
21,243
17,544
Non-operating income
Interest income
614
830
Dividend income
274
291
Foreign exchange gains
1,474
990
Gain on sales of raw material scrap
1,520
1,378
Other
393
452
Total non-operating income
4,277
3,943
Non-operating expenses
Stock-related expenses
68
150
Non-deductible consumption tax
49
49
Soil cleanup expenses
292
―
Other
304
434
Total non-operating expenses
715
634
Ordinary income
24,804
20,854
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
6,027
25
Gain on sales of golf memberships
2
1
Total extraordinary income
6,030
27
Extraordinary loss
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
1,237
612
Extraordinary retirement expenses
274
90
Total extraordinary loss
1,511
702
Profit before income taxes
29,323
20,179
Income taxes
Current
6,433
5,091
Deferred
(35)
853
Total income taxes
6,398
5,944
Profit
22,925
14,234
Profit attributable to owners of parent
22,925
14,234
(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(Millions of yen)
2018
2019
Profit
22,925
14,234
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains or losses on securities
(2,526)
1,436
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
50
35
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(7,517)
(2,703)
Retirement benefits liability adjustments
306
184
Total other comprehensive income
(9,686)
(1,047)
Comprehensive income
13,238
13,187
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
13,238
13,187
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
―
―
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (January 1―December 31, 2018)
Millions of yen
Shareholders' equity
Additional paid-
Retained
Total
Common stock
Treasury stock
shareholders'
in capital
earnings
equity
Beginning balance
20,704
20,419
200,713
(7,486)
234,351
Changes of items during the
period
Cash dividend
-
-
(4,474)
-
(4,474)
Cash dividend
-
-
(3,698)
-
(3,698)
(interim dividends)
Profit attributable to owners
-
-
22,925
-
22,925
of parent
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
(3,002)
(3,002)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
0
-
215
216
Cancellation of treasury
-
(0)
(2,871)
2,872
-
stock
Net changes of items other
-
-
-
-
-
than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during
-
-
11,881
86
11,967
the period
Ending balance
20,704
20,419
212,594
(7,400)
246,318
Millions of yen
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net
Total
Subscription
unrealized
Deferred
Foreign
Retirement
Total net
accumulated
holding
gains or
currency
benefits
rights to
other
assets
gains or
losses on
translation
liability
shares
comprehen-
losses on
hedges
adjustments
adjustments
sive income
securities
Beginning balance
4,546
(87)
4,443
(1,203)
7,698
130
242,179
Changes of items during the
period
Cash dividend
-
―
-
-
-
-
(4,474)
Cash dividend
-
―
-
-
-
-
(3,698)
(interim dividends)
Profit attributable to owners
-
―
-
-
-
-
22,925
of parent
Purchase of treasury stock
-
―
-
-
-
-
(3,002)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
―
-
-
-
-
216
Cancellation of treasury
-
―
-
-
-
-
-
stock
Net changes of items other
(2,526)
50
(7,517)
306
(9,686)
(5)
(9,692)
than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during
(2,526)
50
(7,517)
306
(9,686)
(5)
2,274
the period
Ending balance
2,020
(37)
(3,074)
(897)
(1,988)
124
244,454
MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (January 1―December 31, 2019)
Millions of yen
Shareholders' equity
Additional paid-
Retained
Total
Common stock
Treasury stock
shareholders'
in capital
earnings
equity
Beginning balance
20,704
20,419
212,594
(7,400)
246,318
Changes of items during the
period
Cash dividend
-
-
(5,379)
-
(5,379)
Cash dividend
-
-
(4,453)
-
(4,453)
(interim dividends)
Profit attributable to owners of
-
-
14,234
-
14,234
parent
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
(4,082)
(4,082)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
-
(137)
1,468
1,330
Cancellation of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
-
Increase in retained earnings
due to the merger with
-
-
116
-
116
non-consolidated subsidiary
Net changes of items other
-
-
-
-
-
than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during the
-
-
4,380
(2,614)
1,765
period
Ending balance
20,704
20,419
216,974
(10,014)
248,084
Millions of yen
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net
Total
Subscripti
unrealized
Deferred
Foreign
Retirement
Total net
accumulated
holding
gains or
currency
benefits
on rights
other
assets
gains or
losses on
translation
liability
to shares
comprehen-
losses on
hedges
adjustments
adjustments
sive income
securities
Beginning balance
2,020
(37)
(3,074)
(897)
(1,988)
124
244,454
Changes of items during the
period
Cash dividend
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,379)
Cash dividend
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,453)
(interim dividends)
Profit attributable to owners of
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,234
parent
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,082)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,330
Cancellation of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Increase in retained earnings
due to the merger with
-
-
-
-
-
-
116
non-consolidated subsidiary
Net changes of items other
1,436
35
(2,703)
184
(1,047)
-
(1,047)
than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during the
1,436
35
(2,703)
184
(1,047)
-
718
period
Ending balance
3,456
(2)
(5,777)
(712)
(3,035)
124
245,172
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2019
(Millions of yen)
2018
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
29,323
20,179
Depreciation and amortization
7,994
8,581
Increase (Decrease) in liability for retirement benefits
127
70
Interest and dividends income
(889)
(1,121)
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
(134)
22
Loss (Gain) on disposal of fixed assets
(4,790)
586
Decrease (Increase) in trade notes and accounts receivable
2,004
1,586
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
(4,710)
1,033
Increase (Decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable
(207)
(1,013)
Other, net
(1,410)
(240)
Sub total
27,307
29,684
Interest and dividends received
857
1,152
Income taxes paid
(7,185)
(5,006)
Net cash provided by operating activities
20,979
25,830
Cash flows from investing activities
Increase of time deposits
-
(1,635)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
-
1,635
Purchase of short-term investments
(2,000)
-
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
2,000
1,000
Purchase of fixed assets
(16,524)
(15,391)
Proceeds from sales of fixed assets
6,033
81
Purchase of investment securities
(1,162)
(802)
Other, net
(1,082)
(133)
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,735)
(15,246)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of short-term loans payable
(56)
―
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
―
635
Cash dividends paid
(8,170)
(9,830)
Purchase of treasury stock
(3,004)
(4,083)
Proceeds from sales of treasury stock
162
1,147
Net cash used in financing activities
(11,069)
(12,132)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,571)
(1,149)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(5,396)
(2,697)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
118,956
113,560
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
113,560
110,863
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes Regarding Going-concern Assumptions
None
Segment Information
1. Overview of Reporting Segments
The reporting segments of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors, etc., using the segregated financial information available within each segment of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries to determine the allocation of management resources and evaluate business results.
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries specialize in small motors manufacturing and sales as a single line of business. The Company is in charge of the business activities in Japan. Meanwhile, subsidiaries located overseas are in charge of operations in Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, etc. Subsidiaries located overseas are independent management units and propose comprehensive product strategies while pursuing business expansion.
Since the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are composed of regional segments based on a manufacturing and selling system, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries have designated that "Japan," "Asia," "North and Latin America" and "Europe" as their reporting segments.
2. Methods for Calculating Net Sales, Income or Loss, Assets, Liabilities and Other Items by Reporting Segment
Intersegment net sales are based on prevailing market prices.
3. Information Concerning Net Sales, Income or Loss, Assets, Liabilities and Other Items by Reporting Segment
Fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 (January 1, 2018-December 31, 2018) and 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)
(Millions of yen)
2018
2019
Net sales
Japan
External customers
13,032
14,091
Intersegment
87,898
79,477
Total
100,931
93,568
Asia
External customers
75,581
64,427
Intersegment
78,262
71,242
Total
153,844
135,669
North and
External customers
20,505
23,013
Latin America
Intersegment
420
1,573
Total
20,925
24,586
Europe
External customers
33,996
30,274
Intersegment
79
82
Total
34,075
30,356
Eliminations
(166,661)
(152,374)
Consolidated
143,116
131,807
Segment income (loss)
Japan
7,062
6,370
(Notes 1 (1) and 2)
Asia
13,529
10,058
North and
(1,085)
(266)
Latin America
Europe
1,325
828
Eliminations
410
553
Consolidated
21,243
17,544
Segment assets
Japan
111,909
115,529
(Note 1 (2))
Asia
166,481
167,088
North and
25,030
30,615
Latin America
Europe
21,726
21,599
Eliminations
(58,099)
(66,588)
Consolidated
267,050
268,244
Other items
Depreciation and amortization
Japan
1,151
1,204
(Note 1 (3))
Asia
6,535
6,698
North and
628
856
Latin America
Europe
7
146
Eliminations
(329)
(324)
Consolidated
7,994
8,581
Increase in property, plant and
Japan
129
829
equipment, and intangible assets
(Note 1 (4))
Asia
9,626
12,337
North and
3,410
4,669
Latin America
Europe
1,966
542
Eliminations
(584)
(874)
Consolidated
14,548
17,504
Notes: 1. (1) The segment income (loss) eliminations of ¥410 million in fiscal 2018 and ¥553 million in fiscal 2019 represent intersegment transaction eliminations and other adjustments.
The segment assets eliminations include: corporate assets of ¥(114,398) million in fiscal 2018 and ¥(122,124) million in fiscal 2019, not allocated to each segment; intersegment debt and credit eliminations of ¥56,298 million in fiscal 2018 and ¥55,536 million in fiscal 2019. Corporate assets primarily include the parent company's surplus funds for
investment (e.g., cash and bank deposits and short-term investments) and long-term investment funds (e.g., investment securities).
The depreciation and amortization eliminations of ¥(329) million in fiscal 2018 and ¥(324) million in fiscal 2019 represent intersegment transaction eliminations.
Increase in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets eliminations of ¥(584) million in fiscal 2018 and ¥(874) million in fiscal 2019 represent intersegment transaction eliminations.
2. Segment income (loss) is adjusted for operating income reported in the consolidated statements of income.
Reference Information
1. Geographical Segment Information
Fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 (January 1, 2018-December 31, 2018) and 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)
(Millions of yen)
2018
2019
Net sales
Japan
13,597
14,428
Asia
75,022
64,090
North and Latin America
20,499
23,013
Europe
33,996
30,274
Total
143,116
131,807
Property, plant and equipment
Japan
16,438
15,357
Asia
45,102
48,665
North and Latin America
9,263
12,872
Europe
3,221
3,608
Total
74,025
80,504
Notes: Net sales are classified by country and region based on customer location.
