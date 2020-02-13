Log in
MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

(6592)
Consolidated Financial Statement : FY2019 （548KB）

02/13/2020 | 04:36am EST

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (J-GAAP)

February 13, 2020

Name of listed company: MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Securities code: 6592 (URL: https://www.mabuchi-motor.com/)

Representative: Hiroo Okoshi (Representative Director and President, CEO)

Contact: Takayuki Kokon (Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of Administration Headquarters and Business Platform Innovation Headquarters)

Scheduled date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: March 27, 2020

Scheduled date of start of dividends payments: March 30, 2020

Scheduled date of the filing of securities report: March 30, 2020

Preparation of the consolidated financial results presentation materials (Yes/No): Yes

Holding of the consolidated financial results briefing meeting (Yes/No): Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen have been omitted.)

1. Consolidated Operating Results

Year ended

Year ended

Year on Year

Dec. 2018

Dec. 2019

(Millions of yen)

(Percentage change)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results:

Net sales

143,116

131,807

-7.9%

Operating income

21,243

17,544

-17.4%

Ordinary income

24,804

20,854

-15.9%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

22,925

14,234

-37.9%

Profit per share (Yen)

341.19

214.00

Fully diluted profit per share (Yen)

341.05

213.91

Return on equity

9.4%

5.8%

Ordinary income to total assets

9.2%

7.8%

Operating income to net sales

14.8%

13.3%

Note: Comprehensive income

Year ended Dec. 31, 2019: ¥13,187million (-0.4%)

Year ended Dec. 31, 2018: ¥13,238 million (-42.4%)

Reference: Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates

Year ended Dec. 31, 2019: ¥- million

Year ended Dec. 31, 2018: ¥- million

As of

As of

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

(Millions of yen)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position:

Total assets

267,050

268,244

Net assets

244,454

245,172

Shareholders' equity ratio

91.5%

91.4%

Net assets per share (Yen)

3,640.08

3,690.86

Note: Shareholders' equity

As of Dec. 31, 2019: ¥245,048 million

As of Dec. 31, 2018: ¥244,330 million

Note: The "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) have been applied from the beginning of the consolidated fiscal year under review and have also been applied retroactively to the financial position (consolidated) of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Year ended

Year ended

Dec. 2018

Dec. 2019

(Millions of yen)

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows:

Net cash provided by operating activities

20,979

25,830

Net cash used in investing activities

(12,735)

(15,246)

Net cash used in financing activities

(11,069)

(12,132)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

113,560

110,863

- 1 -

2. Dividends

Dividends (Yen)

Total

Dividend

Dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

dividends

payout ratio

on equity

Record Date

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

Year-end

Full year

(Millions of yen) (Consolidated) (Consolidated)

end

end

end

Fiscal 2018

-

55.00

-

80.00

135.00

9,077

39.6%

3.7%

Fiscal 2019

-

67.00

-

68.00

135.00

8,991

63.1%

3.7%

Fiscal 2020 (Forecast)

-

67.00

-

68.00

135.00

67.9%

Note: Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2018: Special dividend: ¥40.00

Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2018: Special dividend: ¥65.00

Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2019: Special dividend: ¥52.00

Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2019: Special dividend: ¥53.00

Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2020 (forecast): Special dividend: ¥52.00

Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2020 (forecast): Special dividend: ¥53.00

3. Consolidated Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year (From January 1 to December 31, 2020)

Six months

Full year

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

64,000

132,000

Operating income

8,300

17,100

Ordinary income

9,100

18,700

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,300

13,200

Profit per share (Yen)

94.89

198.82

Note: We have been still evaluating the impact of new type pneumonia and have not reflected it in the consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year noted above.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that accompanied changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatements:
    1. Changes in accounting policies resulting from revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than those stated in 1): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of shares issued (common stock)

(Unit: share)

1) Number of shares issued at end of

Dec. 31, 2019

68,562,462

Dec. 31, 2018

68,562,462

period (including treasury stock):

2) Number of shares of treasury stock

Dec. 31, 2019

2,169,271

Dec. 31, 2018

1,440,240

at end of period:

3) Average number of shares during the

Jan.- Dec. 2019

66,517,552

Jan.- Dec. 2018

67,191,599

period:

Note: The number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2019 included the shares held by Mabuchi Motor Employee Ownership Association Trust and BIP (139,100 shares and 203,226 shares, respectively, at the end of the period), and the number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2018 included the shares held by BIP (116,386 shares at the end of the period).

  • The review procedure by a Certified Public Accountant or an auditing firm does not apply these Consolidated Financial Results.
  • Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention
    The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.

- 2 -

Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position

1. Overview of the Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 Business Development and Results

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (fiscal 2019), the trend of a slowdown in the global economy became stronger, amid concerns regarding trade and the economic environment. The U.S. economy saw increased consumer spending against a backdrop of continued improvement in the environment for hiring, and continued to show solid growth. The pace of growth in the European economy remained sluggish on stagnant manufacturing in Germany, despite signs of exports for the region as a whole bottoming out. In Japan, the economy was showing gradual growth on increased capital investment and growth in consumer spending from an improving hiring environment. Growth in emerging market economies slowed overall, with a decelerating pace of growth being seen in China.

With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, the automotive products market contracted on weakness primarily in Europe and China despite a solid North American market. The consumer and industrial products market saw a continued contraction in markets for some applications.

Against this backdrop, the Mabuchi Group has been working to address the issues of "Acceleration of growth in the power window lifter motor business," "Expansion of medium-sized and small automotive motor sales and new applications," "Development of new applications in the consumer and industrial products sector," "Pursuing laborsaving and next-generation manufacturing innovation," and "Implementation of a global base strategy." Specifically, we proactively introduced and implemented various measures to increase sales and market share, develop new markets, and further improve efficiency and product quality, and achieved successes that will lead to future business growth. This included making significant progress in our efforts to obtain approval from a third major North American automaker, using our high market share in small automotive motors and our experience in brushless motors to achieve a higher rate of order acceptance by participating in customers' product development from the initial stages, gaining large-scale orders in both growth markets including light electric vehicles and in existing markets, being on track to achieve the targets of the Phase 3 Laborsaving Plan (FY2017-FY2019), and pursuing local production for local consumption at the global level and addressing changes in the trade and economic environment.

Nevertheless, given the global economic slowdown, consolidated net sales for fiscal 2019 were 131,807 million yen (a 7.9% decrease from the previous year), while motor sales, which constitute the majority of net sales, were 131,799 million yen (a 7.9% decrease year on year).

Although operating income was boosted by improvements in sales prices and the product mix and movements in market prices for commodities including copper and steel materials, the yen's appreciation, lower sales volume, and higher costs resulted in operating income of 17,544 million yen (a 17.4% decrease year on year).

Ordinary income was 20,854 million yen (a 15.9% decrease year on year), reflecting a decrease in foreign exchange gains, and profit before income taxes declined 31.2% year on year, to 20,179 million yen, in the absence of the one-time gain on sales of fixed assets related to real estate sales at the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Mabuchi Industry Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong Mabuchi) recorded in the previous year. Profit attributable to owners of parent was 14,234 million yen (a 37.9% decrease year on year).

The next section describes market trends and sales conditions categorized into separate markets for motors.

  1. Automotive Products Market

Net sales declined to 97,959 million yen (a 6.0% decrease year on year). The priority business of medium-sized automotive motors saw a decline in sales of motors for power window lifters, from the effect of sluggish automotive production volume in China despite increased sales of high-torque standard products to major North American automakers. Sales of motors for power seats declined on a weaker product mix, discontinued production of equipped models, and weak markets. Sales of motors for electric parking brakes rose on increases in the number of equipped models and a higher rate of installation. Although we maintained our market shares for small automotive motors including actuators for door locks, door mirrors and air conditioning dampers, a global market slowdown resulted in weak sales.

- 3 -

  1. Consumer and Industrial Products Market

Net sales were 33,840 million yen (a 12.9% decrease year on year). Sales of motors for personal care products declined despite solid sales in the midrange and high-end toothbrush segments, as orders were curtailed in some applications based on our policy of emphasizing profitability. The markets for motors for inkjet printers and for car CD players continued to contract.

2. Overview of the Financial Position for Fiscal 2019 Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets

Total assets as of December 31, 2019, were 268,244 million yen, a 1,194 million yen increase from December 31, 2018. Major changes included a 6,478 million yen increase in property, plant and equipment associated with capital investment including for the establishment of a new production base, a 1,772 million yen increase in investment securities, a 2,697 million yen decrease in cash and bank deposits, a 1,996 million yen decrease in trade notes and accounts receivable, and a 1,828 million yen decrease in inventories.

Total liabilities stood at 23,071 million yen, for a 476 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year-end. Major changes included a 1,322 million yen increase in deferred tax liabilities-non-current and a 1,102 million yen decrease in other current liabilities.

Total net assets increased 718 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 245,172 million yen. Retained earnings increased 4,380 million yen, net unrealized holding gains or losses on securities increased 1,436 million yen, foreign currency translation adjustments decreased 2,703 million yen, and treasury stock, which is deducted from net assets, increased 2,614 million yen.

3. Outlook for Fiscal 2020

In addition to geopolitical tensions and concerns regarding the economic environment, we expect the global economy to record slower growth in fiscal 2020 from increased uncertainty on concerns related to public health stemming from the new coronavirus. In developed countries, although we see the U.S. economy remaining solid led by growth in domestic demand, we expect the pace of growth to slow on concerns regarding the direction of trade policies. We expect low growth in Europe as well, with concerns surrounding Brexit negotiations and a slowdown forecast for the German economy. In Japan, we see gradual growth continuing, supported by economic measures introduced to alleviate the effect of the consumption tax increase. Although we are forecasting gradual growth for emerging market economies as a whole, we see the rate of growth slowing further on increased uncertainty regarding the Chinese economy.

With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, we continue to forecast a decline from the previous year in the automotive products market on slight decreases in North America and Europe and a slowdown in China. For the consumer and industrial products market, we see growth slowing on an anticipated slowdown in the Chinese market.

Against this backdrop, we are planning for growth in the automotive products market on growth in the North American power window lifter motor business and increased sales of actuators for door locks and door mirrors from higher rates of installation, and are forecasting a 0.1% increase in fiscal 2020 net sales, to 132,000 million yen. For operating income, although we see sales volume increasing and improvements in sales prices and the product mix, we are forecasting a 2.5% decline, to 17,100 million yen, from factors including the yen's appreciation, higher market prices for commodities including copper and steel materials, and increased costs associated with the startup of a new production base in Europe. We anticipate ordinary income of 18,700 million yen (a 10.3% decrease) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 13,200 million yen (a 7.3% decrease), without the consideration of foreign exchange gains or losses.

Our forecasts for the full-year business results for fiscal 2020 are as follows:

Consolidated results forecasts (compared with the previous period)

Net sales

132,000

million yen

(0.1% increase)

Operating income

17,100

million yen

(2.5% decrease)

Ordinary income

18,700

million yen

(10.3% decrease)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

13,200

million yen

(7.3% decrease)

The above forecasts assume an exchange rate of US$1 = ¥105. No allowances have been made for foreign exchange gains or losses.

- 4 -

Note: The above forecasts were made based on information that is available at the present moment. Actual results may differ from expectations owing to various future factors, the main ones of which are as follows:

  • Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates
  • Changes in economic conditions and demand trends in our business areas
  • Rapid technological innovations, such as new technologies or new products
  • Fluctuations in market prices of copper, steel, rare earths, and other raw materials

The effect of the new coronavirus is currently being assessed, and is not reflected in our outlook for fiscal 2020 business results.

Note, however, that the factors that could affect our results are not limited to the above.

Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards

The Mabuchi Group will continue to use Japanese accounting standards for the time being.

With regard to future application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the Group will respond appropriately from a viewpoint of increasing corporate value, taking into account circumstances in Japan and abroad.

- 5 -

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Primary Notes

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 and DECEMBER 31, 2019

(Millions of yen)

ASSETS

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Current assets

Cash and bank deposits

113,066

110,369

Trade notes and accounts receivable

23,909

21,913

Short-term investments

2,500

2,301

Merchandise and finished goods

25,014

24,353

Work in process

998

954

Raw materials and supplies

9,696

8,572

Other current assets

4,823

5,101

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(104)

(53)

Total current assets

179,902

173,510

Fixed assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

48,936

50,580

Accumulated depreciation

(27,275)

(28,443)

Buildings and structures, net

21,661

22,137

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

59,856

64,220

Accumulated depreciation

(29,744)

(33,269)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

30,111

30,951

Tools, furniture and fixture

18,278

19,403

Accumulated depreciation

(13,758)

(14,916)

Tools, furniture and fixture, net

4,519

4,487

Land

6,633

6,640

Construction in progress

11,099

16,288

Total property, plant and equipment

74,025

80,504

Intangible assets

1,109

1,144

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

9,208

10,980

Long-term loans receivable

453

Deferred tax assets-non-current

825

704

Other investments and other assets

1,558

1,433

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(33)

(33)

Total investments and other assets

12,012

13,084

Total fixed assets

87,147

94,733

Total assets

267,050

268,244

- 6 -

(Millions of yen)

LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade notes and accounts payable

6,376

6,003

Accrued income taxes

1,812

1,966

Accrued bonuses due to employees

265

249

Accrued bonuses due to directors

161

172

Other current liabilities

9,832

8,730

Total current liabilities

18,448

17,121

Long-term liabilities

Long-term loans payable

635

Accrued benefits for stock payment

117

142

Liability for retirement benefits

2,259

2,139

Asset retirement obligations

17

17

Deferred tax liabilities-non-current

1,393

2,716

Other long-termliabilities-non-current

359

299

Total long-term liabilities

4,147

5,950

Total liabilities

22,595

23,071

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

20,704

20,704

Additional paid-in capital

20,419

20,419

Retained earnings

212,594

216,974

Treasury stock

(7,400)

(10,014)

Total shareholders' equity

246,318

248,084

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains or losses on securities

2,020

3,456

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(37)

(2)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(3,074)

(5,777)

Retirement benefits liability adjustments

(897)

(712)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,988)

(3,035)

Subscription rights to shares

124

124

Total net assets

244,454

245,172

Total liabilities and net assets

267,050

268,244

- 7 -

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2019

(Consolidated Statements of Income)

(Millions of yen)

2018

2019

Net sales

143,116

131,807

Cost of sales

98,788

90,776

Gross profit

44,327

41,031

Selling, general and administrative expenses

23,084

23,486

Operating income

21,243

17,544

Non-operating income

Interest income

614

830

Dividend income

274

291

Foreign exchange gains

1,474

990

Gain on sales of raw material scrap

1,520

1,378

Other

393

452

Total non-operating income

4,277

3,943

Non-operating expenses

Stock-related expenses

68

150

Non-deductible consumption tax

49

49

Soil cleanup expenses

292

Other

304

434

Total non-operating expenses

715

634

Ordinary income

24,804

20,854

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of fixed assets

6,027

25

Gain on sales of golf memberships

2

1

Total extraordinary income

6,030

27

Extraordinary loss

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

1,237

612

Extraordinary retirement expenses

274

90

Total extraordinary loss

1,511

702

Profit before income taxes

29,323

20,179

Income taxes

Current

6,433

5,091

Deferred

(35)

853

Total income taxes

6,398

5,944

Profit

22,925

14,234

Profit attributable to owners of parent

22,925

14,234

- 8 -

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(Millions of yen)

2018

2019

Profit

22,925

14,234

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains or losses on securities

(2,526)

1,436

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

50

35

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(7,517)

(2,703)

Retirement benefits liability adjustments

306

184

Total other comprehensive income

(9,686)

(1,047)

Comprehensive income

13,238

13,187

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

13,238

13,187

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

- 9 -

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (January 1―December 31, 2018)

Millions of yen

Shareholders' equity

Additional paid-

Retained

Total

Common stock

Treasury stock

shareholders'

in capital

earnings

equity

Beginning balance

20,704

20,419

200,713

(7,486)

234,351

Changes of items during the

period

Cash dividend

-

-

(4,474)

-

(4,474)

Cash dividend

-

-

(3,698)

-

(3,698)

(interim dividends)

Profit attributable to owners

-

-

22,925

-

22,925

of parent

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

(3,002)

(3,002)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

0

-

215

216

Cancellation of treasury

-

(0)

(2,871)

2,872

-

stock

Net changes of items other

-

-

-

-

-

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

-

-

11,881

86

11,967

the period

Ending balance

20,704

20,419

212,594

(7,400)

246,318

Millions of yen

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net

Total

Subscription

unrealized

Deferred

Foreign

Retirement

Total net

accumulated

holding

gains or

currency

benefits

rights to

other

assets

gains or

losses on

translation

liability

shares

comprehen-

losses on

hedges

adjustments

adjustments

sive income

securities

Beginning balance

4,546

(87)

4,443

(1,203)

7,698

130

242,179

Changes of items during the

period

Cash dividend

-

-

-

-

-

(4,474)

Cash dividend

-

-

-

-

-

(3,698)

(interim dividends)

Profit attributable to owners

-

-

-

-

-

22,925

of parent

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

(3,002)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

216

Cancellation of treasury

-

-

-

-

-

-

stock

Net changes of items other

(2,526)

50

(7,517)

306

(9,686)

(5)

(9,692)

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

(2,526)

50

(7,517)

306

(9,686)

(5)

2,274

the period

Ending balance

2,020

(37)

(3,074)

(897)

(1,988)

124

244,454

- 10 -

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (January 1―December 31, 2019)

Millions of yen

Shareholders' equity

Additional paid-

Retained

Total

Common stock

Treasury stock

shareholders'

in capital

earnings

equity

Beginning balance

20,704

20,419

212,594

(7,400)

246,318

Changes of items during the

period

Cash dividend

-

-

(5,379)

-

(5,379)

Cash dividend

-

-

(4,453)

-

(4,453)

(interim dividends)

Profit attributable to owners of

-

-

14,234

-

14,234

parent

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

(4,082)

(4,082)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

-

(137)

1,468

1,330

Cancellation of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

Increase in retained earnings

due to the merger with

-

-

116

-

116

non-consolidated subsidiary

Net changes of items other

-

-

-

-

-

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during the

-

-

4,380

(2,614)

1,765

period

Ending balance

20,704

20,419

216,974

(10,014)

248,084

Millions of yen

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net

Total

Subscripti

unrealized

Deferred

Foreign

Retirement

Total net

accumulated

holding

gains or

currency

benefits

on rights

other

assets

gains or

losses on

translation

liability

to shares

comprehen-

losses on

hedges

adjustments

adjustments

sive income

securities

Beginning balance

2,020

(37)

(3,074)

(897)

(1,988)

124

244,454

Changes of items during the

period

Cash dividend

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,379)

Cash dividend

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,453)

(interim dividends)

Profit attributable to owners of

-

-

-

-

-

-

14,234

parent

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,082)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,330

Cancellation of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Increase in retained earnings

due to the merger with

-

-

-

-

-

-

116

non-consolidated subsidiary

Net changes of items other

1,436

35

(2,703)

184

(1,047)

-

(1,047)

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during the

1,436

35

(2,703)

184

(1,047)

-

718

period

Ending balance

3,456

(2)

(5,777)

(712)

(3,035)

124

245,172

- 11 -

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2019

(Millions of yen)

2018

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

29,323

20,179

Depreciation and amortization

7,994

8,581

Increase (Decrease) in liability for retirement benefits

127

70

Interest and dividends income

(889)

(1,121)

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

(134)

22

Loss (Gain) on disposal of fixed assets

(4,790)

586

Decrease (Increase) in trade notes and accounts receivable

2,004

1,586

Decrease (Increase) in inventories

(4,710)

1,033

Increase (Decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable

(207)

(1,013)

Other, net

(1,410)

(240)

Sub total

27,307

29,684

Interest and dividends received

857

1,152

Income taxes paid

(7,185)

(5,006)

Net cash provided by operating activities

20,979

25,830

Cash flows from investing activities

Increase of time deposits

-

(1,635)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

-

1,635

Purchase of short-term investments

(2,000)

-

Proceeds from sales of short-term investments

2,000

1,000

Purchase of fixed assets

(16,524)

(15,391)

Proceeds from sales of fixed assets

6,033

81

Purchase of investment securities

(1,162)

(802)

Other, net

(1,082)

(133)

Net cash used in investing activities

(12,735)

(15,246)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of short-term loans payable

(56)

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

635

Cash dividends paid

(8,170)

(9,830)

Purchase of treasury stock

(3,004)

(4,083)

Proceeds from sales of treasury stock

162

1,147

Net cash used in financing activities

(11,069)

(12,132)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,571)

(1,149)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(5,396)

(2,697)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

118,956

113,560

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

113,560

110,863

- 12 -

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes Regarding Going-concern Assumptions

None

Segment Information

1. Overview of Reporting Segments

The reporting segments of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors, etc., using the segregated financial information available within each segment of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries to determine the allocation of management resources and evaluate business results.

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries specialize in small motors manufacturing and sales as a single line of business. The Company is in charge of the business activities in Japan. Meanwhile, subsidiaries located overseas are in charge of operations in Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, etc. Subsidiaries located overseas are independent management units and propose comprehensive product strategies while pursuing business expansion.

Since the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are composed of regional segments based on a manufacturing and selling system, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries have designated that "Japan," "Asia," "North and Latin America" and "Europe" as their reporting segments.

2. Methods for Calculating Net Sales, Income or Loss, Assets, Liabilities and Other Items by Reporting Segment

Intersegment net sales are based on prevailing market prices.

- 13 -

3. Information Concerning Net Sales, Income or Loss, Assets, Liabilities and Other Items by Reporting Segment

Fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 (January 1, 2018-December 31, 2018) and 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

2018

2019

Net sales

Japan

External customers

13,032

14,091

Intersegment

87,898

79,477

Total

100,931

93,568

Asia

External customers

75,581

64,427

Intersegment

78,262

71,242

Total

153,844

135,669

North and

External customers

20,505

23,013

Latin America

Intersegment

420

1,573

Total

20,925

24,586

Europe

External customers

33,996

30,274

Intersegment

79

82

Total

34,075

30,356

Eliminations

(166,661)

(152,374)

Consolidated

143,116

131,807

Segment income (loss)

Japan

7,062

6,370

(Notes 1 (1) and 2)

Asia

13,529

10,058

North and

(1,085)

(266)

Latin America

Europe

1,325

828

Eliminations

410

553

Consolidated

21,243

17,544

Segment assets

Japan

111,909

115,529

(Note 1 (2))

Asia

166,481

167,088

North and

25,030

30,615

Latin America

Europe

21,726

21,599

Eliminations

(58,099)

(66,588)

Consolidated

267,050

268,244

Other items

Depreciation and amortization

Japan

1,151

1,204

(Note 1 (3))

Asia

6,535

6,698

North and

628

856

Latin America

Europe

7

146

Eliminations

(329)

(324)

Consolidated

7,994

8,581

Increase in property, plant and

Japan

129

829

equipment, and intangible assets

(Note 1 (4))

Asia

9,626

12,337

North and

3,410

4,669

Latin America

Europe

1,966

542

Eliminations

(584)

(874)

Consolidated

14,548

17,504

Notes: 1. (1) The segment income (loss) eliminations of ¥410 million in fiscal 2018 and ¥553 million in fiscal 2019 represent intersegment transaction eliminations and other adjustments.

  1. The segment assets eliminations include: corporate assets of ¥(114,398) million in fiscal 2018 and ¥(122,124) million in fiscal 2019, not allocated to each segment; intersegment debt and credit eliminations of ¥56,298 million in fiscal 2018 and ¥55,536 million in fiscal 2019. Corporate assets primarily include the parent company's surplus funds for
    • 14 -

investment (e.g., cash and bank deposits and short-term investments) and long-term investment funds (e.g., investment securities).

  1. The depreciation and amortization eliminations of ¥(329) million in fiscal 2018 and ¥(324) million in fiscal 2019 represent intersegment transaction eliminations.
  2. Increase in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets eliminations of ¥(584) million in fiscal 2018 and ¥(874) million in fiscal 2019 represent intersegment transaction eliminations.

2. Segment income (loss) is adjusted for operating income reported in the consolidated statements of income.

Reference Information

1. Geographical Segment Information

Fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 (January 1, 2018-December 31, 2018) and 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

2018

2019

Net sales

Japan

13,597

14,428

Asia

75,022

64,090

North and Latin America

20,499

23,013

Europe

33,996

30,274

Total

143,116

131,807

Property, plant and equipment

Japan

16,438

15,357

Asia

45,102

48,665

North and Latin America

9,263

12,872

Europe

3,221

3,608

Total

74,025

80,504

Notes: Net sales are classified by country and region based on customer location.

- 15 -

Disclaimer

Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
