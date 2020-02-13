Consolidated Financial Statement : FY2019 （548KB） 0 02/13/2020 | 04:36am EST Send by mail :

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (J-GAAP) February 13, 2020 Name of listed company: MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Securities code: 6592 (URL: https://www.mabuchi-motor.com/) Representative: Hiroo Okoshi (Representative Director and President, CEO) Contact: Takayuki Kokon (Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of Administration Headquarters and Business Platform Innovation Headquarters) Scheduled date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: March 27, 2020 Scheduled date of start of dividends payments: March 30, 2020 Scheduled date of the filing of securities report: March 30, 2020 Preparation of the consolidated financial results presentation materials (Yes/No): Yes Holding of the consolidated financial results briefing meeting (Yes/No): Yes (Amounts less than one million yen have been omitted.) 1. Consolidated Operating Results Year ended Year ended Year on Year Dec. 2018 Dec. 2019 (Millions of yen) (Percentage change) (1) Consolidated Operating Results: Net sales 143,116 131,807 -7.9% Operating income 21,243 17,544 -17.4% Ordinary income 24,804 20,854 -15.9% Profit attributable to owners of parent 22,925 14,234 -37.9% Profit per share (Yen) 341.19 214.00 Fully diluted profit per share (Yen) 341.05 213.91 Return on equity 9.4% 5.8% Ordinary income to total assets 9.2% 7.8% Operating income to net sales 14.8% 13.3% Note: Comprehensive income Year ended Dec. 31, 2019: ¥13,187million (-0.4%) Year ended Dec. 31, 2018: ¥13,238 million (-42.4%) Reference: Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates Year ended Dec. 31, 2019: ¥- million Year ended Dec. 31, 2018: ¥- million As of As of Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 (Millions of yen) (2) Consolidated Financial Position: Total assets 267,050 268,244 Net assets 244,454 245,172 Shareholders' equity ratio 91.5% 91.4% Net assets per share (Yen) 3,640.08 3,690.86 Note: Shareholders' equity As of Dec. 31, 2019: ¥245,048 million As of Dec. 31, 2018: ¥244,330 million Note: The "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) have been applied from the beginning of the consolidated fiscal year under review and have also been applied retroactively to the financial position (consolidated) of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Year ended Year ended Dec. 2018 Dec. 2019 (Millions of yen) (3) Consolidated Cash Flows: Net cash provided by operating activities 20,979 25,830 Net cash used in investing activities (12,735) (15,246) Net cash used in financing activities (11,069) (12,132) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 113,560 110,863 - 1 - 2. Dividends Dividends (Yen) Total Dividend Dividends 1st 2nd 3rd dividends payout ratio on equity Record Date quarter- quarter- quarter- Year-end Full year (Millions of yen) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) end end end Fiscal 2018 - 55.00 - 80.00 135.00 9,077 39.6% 3.7% Fiscal 2019 - 67.00 - 68.00 135.00 8,991 63.1% 3.7% Fiscal 2020 (Forecast) - 67.00 - 68.00 135.00 67.9% Note: Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2018: Special dividend: ¥40.00 Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2018: Special dividend: ¥65.00 Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2019: Special dividend: ¥52.00 Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2019: Special dividend: ¥53.00 Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2020 (forecast): Special dividend: ¥52.00 Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2020 (forecast): Special dividend: ¥53.00 3. Consolidated Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year (From January 1 to December 31, 2020) Six months Full year (Millions of yen) Net sales 64,000 132,000 Operating income 8,300 17,100 Ordinary income 9,100 18,700 Profit attributable to owners of parent 6,300 13,200 Profit per share (Yen) 94.89 198.82 Note: We have been still evaluating the impact of new type pneumonia and have not reflected it in the consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year noted above. * Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that accompanied changes in the scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatements: Changes in accounting policies resulting from revision of accounting standards, etc.: None Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than those stated in 1): None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares issued (common stock) (Unit: share) 1) Number of shares issued at end of Dec. 31, 2019 68,562,462 Dec. 31, 2018 68,562,462 period (including treasury stock): 2) Number of shares of treasury stock Dec. 31, 2019 2,169,271 Dec. 31, 2018 1,440,240 at end of period: 3) Average number of shares during the Jan.- Dec. 2019 66,517,552 Jan.- Dec. 2018 67,191,599 period: Note: The number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2019 included the shares held by Mabuchi Motor Employee Ownership Association Trust and BIP (139,100 shares and 203,226 shares, respectively, at the end of the period), and the number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2018 included the shares held by BIP (116,386 shares at the end of the period). The review procedure by a Certified Public Accountant or an auditing firm does not apply these Consolidated Financial Results.

Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention

The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts. - 2 - Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position 1. Overview of the Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 Business Development and Results During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (fiscal 2019), the trend of a slowdown in the global economy became stronger, amid concerns regarding trade and the economic environment. The U.S. economy saw increased consumer spending against a backdrop of continued improvement in the environment for hiring, and continued to show solid growth. The pace of growth in the European economy remained sluggish on stagnant manufacturing in Germany, despite signs of exports for the region as a whole bottoming out. In Japan, the economy was showing gradual growth on increased capital investment and growth in consumer spending from an improving hiring environment. Growth in emerging market economies slowed overall, with a decelerating pace of growth being seen in China. With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, the automotive products market contracted on weakness primarily in Europe and China despite a solid North American market. The consumer and industrial products market saw a continued contraction in markets for some applications. Against this backdrop, the Mabuchi Group has been working to address the issues of "Acceleration of growth in the power window lifter motor business," "Expansion of medium-sized and small automotive motor sales and new applications," "Development of new applications in the consumer and industrial products sector," "Pursuing laborsaving and next-generation manufacturing innovation," and "Implementation of a global base strategy." Specifically, we proactively introduced and implemented various measures to increase sales and market share, develop new markets, and further improve efficiency and product quality, and achieved successes that will lead to future business growth. This included making significant progress in our efforts to obtain approval from a third major North American automaker, using our high market share in small automotive motors and our experience in brushless motors to achieve a higher rate of order acceptance by participating in customers' product development from the initial stages, gaining large-scale orders in both growth markets including light electric vehicles and in existing markets, being on track to achieve the targets of the Phase 3 Laborsaving Plan (FY2017-FY2019), and pursuing local production for local consumption at the global level and addressing changes in the trade and economic environment. Nevertheless, given the global economic slowdown, consolidated net sales for fiscal 2019 were 131,807 million yen (a 7.9% decrease from the previous year), while motor sales, which constitute the majority of net sales, were 131,799 million yen (a 7.9% decrease year on year). Although operating income was boosted by improvements in sales prices and the product mix and movements in market prices for commodities including copper and steel materials, the yen's appreciation, lower sales volume, and higher costs resulted in operating income of 17,544 million yen (a 17.4% decrease year on year). Ordinary income was 20,854 million yen (a 15.9% decrease year on year), reflecting a decrease in foreign exchange gains, and profit before income taxes declined 31.2% year on year, to 20,179 million yen, in the absence of the one-time gain on sales of fixed assets related to real estate sales at the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Mabuchi Industry Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong Mabuchi) recorded in the previous year. Profit attributable to owners of parent was 14,234 million yen (a 37.9% decrease year on year). The next section describes market trends and sales conditions categorized into separate markets for motors. Automotive Products Market Net sales declined to 97,959 million yen (a 6.0% decrease year on year). The priority business of medium-sized automotive motors saw a decline in sales of motors for power window lifters, from the effect of sluggish automotive production volume in China despite increased sales of high-torque standard products to major North American automakers. Sales of motors for power seats declined on a weaker product mix, discontinued production of equipped models, and weak markets. Sales of motors for electric parking brakes rose on increases in the number of equipped models and a higher rate of installation. Although we maintained our market shares for small automotive motors including actuators for door locks, door mirrors and air conditioning dampers, a global market slowdown resulted in weak sales. - 3 - Consumer and Industrial Products Market Net sales were 33,840 million yen (a 12.9% decrease year on year). Sales of motors for personal care products declined despite solid sales in the midrange and high-end toothbrush segments, as orders were curtailed in some applications based on our policy of emphasizing profitability. The markets for motors for inkjet printers and for car CD players continued to contract. 2. Overview of the Financial Position for Fiscal 2019 Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets Total assets as of December 31, 2019, were 268,244 million yen, a 1,194 million yen increase from December 31, 2018. Major changes included a 6,478 million yen increase in property, plant and equipment associated with capital investment including for the establishment of a new production base, a 1,772 million yen increase in investment securities, a 2,697 million yen decrease in cash and bank deposits, a 1,996 million yen decrease in trade notes and accounts receivable, and a 1,828 million yen decrease in inventories. Total liabilities stood at 23,071 million yen, for a 476 million yen increase from the previous fiscal year-end. Major changes included a 1,322 million yen increase in deferred tax liabilities-non-current and a 1,102 million yen decrease in other current liabilities. Total net assets increased 718 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 245,172 million yen. Retained earnings increased 4,380 million yen, net unrealized holding gains or losses on securities increased 1,436 million yen, foreign currency translation adjustments decreased 2,703 million yen, and treasury stock, which is deducted from net assets, increased 2,614 million yen. 3. Outlook for Fiscal 2020 In addition to geopolitical tensions and concerns regarding the economic environment, we expect the global economy to record slower growth in fiscal 2020 from increased uncertainty on concerns related to public health stemming from the new coronavirus. In developed countries, although we see the U.S. economy remaining solid led by growth in domestic demand, we expect the pace of growth to slow on concerns regarding the direction of trade policies. We expect low growth in Europe as well, with concerns surrounding Brexit negotiations and a slowdown forecast for the German economy. In Japan, we see gradual growth continuing, supported by economic measures introduced to alleviate the effect of the consumption tax increase. Although we are forecasting gradual growth for emerging market economies as a whole, we see the rate of growth slowing further on increased uncertainty regarding the Chinese economy. With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, we continue to forecast a decline from the previous year in the automotive products market on slight decreases in North America and Europe and a slowdown in China. For the consumer and industrial products market, we see growth slowing on an anticipated slowdown in the Chinese market. Against this backdrop, we are planning for growth in the automotive products market on growth in the North American power window lifter motor business and increased sales of actuators for door locks and door mirrors from higher rates of installation, and are forecasting a 0.1% increase in fiscal 2020 net sales, to 132,000 million yen. For operating income, although we see sales volume increasing and improvements in sales prices and the product mix, we are forecasting a 2.5% decline, to 17,100 million yen, from factors including the yen's appreciation, higher market prices for commodities including copper and steel materials, and increased costs associated with the startup of a new production base in Europe. We anticipate ordinary income of 18,700 million yen (a 10.3% decrease) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 13,200 million yen (a 7.3% decrease), without the consideration of foreign exchange gains or losses. Our forecasts for the full-year business results for fiscal 2020 are as follows: Consolidated results forecasts (compared with the previous period) Net sales 132,000 million yen (0.1% increase) Operating income 17,100 million yen (2.5% decrease) Ordinary income 18,700 million yen (10.3% decrease) Profit attributable to owners of parent 13,200 million yen (7.3% decrease) The above forecasts assume an exchange rate of US$1 = ¥105. No allowances have been made for foreign exchange gains or losses. - 4 - Note: The above forecasts were made based on information that is available at the present moment. Actual results may differ from expectations owing to various future factors, the main ones of which are as follows: Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates

Changes in economic conditions and demand trends in our business areas

Rapid technological innovations, such as new technologies or new products

Fluctuations in market prices of copper, steel, rare earths, and other raw materials The effect of the new coronavirus is currently being assessed, and is not reflected in our outlook for fiscal 2020 business results. Note, however, that the factors that could affect our results are not limited to the above. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards The Mabuchi Group will continue to use Japanese accounting standards for the time being. With regard to future application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the Group will respond appropriately from a viewpoint of increasing corporate value, taking into account circumstances in Japan and abroad. - 5 - Consolidated Balance Sheets and Primary Notes MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 and DECEMBER 31, 2019 (Millions of yen) ASSETS December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Current assets Cash and bank deposits 113,066 110,369 Trade notes and accounts receivable 23,909 21,913 Short-term investments 2,500 2,301 Merchandise and finished goods 25,014 24,353 Work in process 998 954 Raw materials and supplies 9,696 8,572 Other current assets 4,823 5,101 Allowance for doubtful accounts (104) (53) Total current assets 179,902 173,510 Fixed assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 48,936 50,580 Accumulated depreciation (27,275) (28,443) Buildings and structures, net 21,661 22,137 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 59,856 64,220 Accumulated depreciation (29,744) (33,269) Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 30,111 30,951 Tools, furniture and fixture 18,278 19,403 Accumulated depreciation (13,758) (14,916) Tools, furniture and fixture, net 4,519 4,487 Land 6,633 6,640 Construction in progress 11,099 16,288 Total property, plant and equipment 74,025 80,504 Intangible assets 1,109 1,144 Investments and other assets Investment securities 9,208 10,980 Long-term loans receivable 453 ― Deferred tax assets-non-current 825 704 Other investments and other assets 1,558 1,433 Allowance for doubtful accounts (33) (33) Total investments and other assets 12,012 13,084 Total fixed assets 87,147 94,733 Total assets 267,050 268,244 - 6 - (Millions of yen) LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade notes and accounts payable 6,376 6,003 Accrued income taxes 1,812 1,966 Accrued bonuses due to employees 265 249 Accrued bonuses due to directors 161 172 Other current liabilities 9,832 8,730 Total current liabilities 18,448 17,121 Long-term liabilities Long-term loans payable ― 635 Accrued benefits for stock payment 117 142 Liability for retirement benefits 2,259 2,139 Asset retirement obligations 17 17 Deferred tax liabilities-non-current 1,393 2,716 Other long-termliabilities-non-current 359 299 Total long-term liabilities 4,147 5,950 Total liabilities 22,595 23,071 Net assets Shareholders' equity Common stock 20,704 20,704 Additional paid-in capital 20,419 20,419 Retained earnings 212,594 216,974 Treasury stock (7,400) (10,014) Total shareholders' equity 246,318 248,084 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized holding gains or losses on securities 2,020 3,456 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (37) (2) Foreign currency translation adjustments (3,074) (5,777) Retirement benefits liability adjustments (897) (712) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (1,988) (3,035) Subscription rights to shares 124 124 Total net assets 244,454 245,172 Total liabilities and net assets 267,050 268,244 - 7 - Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2019 (Consolidated Statements of Income) (Millions of yen) 2018 2019 Net sales 143,116 131,807 Cost of sales 98,788 90,776 Gross profit 44,327 41,031 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,084 23,486 Operating income 21,243 17,544 Non-operating income Interest income 614 830 Dividend income 274 291 Foreign exchange gains 1,474 990 Gain on sales of raw material scrap 1,520 1,378 Other 393 452 Total non-operating income 4,277 3,943 Non-operating expenses Stock-related expenses 68 150 Non-deductible consumption tax 49 49 Soil cleanup expenses 292 ― Other 304 434 Total non-operating expenses 715 634 Ordinary income 24,804 20,854 Extraordinary income Gain on disposal of fixed assets 6,027 25 Gain on sales of golf memberships 2 1 Total extraordinary income 6,030 27 Extraordinary loss Loss on disposal of fixed assets 1,237 612 Extraordinary retirement expenses 274 90 Total extraordinary loss 1,511 702 Profit before income taxes 29,323 20,179 Income taxes Current 6,433 5,091 Deferred (35) 853 Total income taxes 6,398 5,944 Profit 22,925 14,234 Profit attributable to owners of parent 22,925 14,234 - 8 - (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Millions of yen) 2018 2019 Profit 22,925 14,234 Other comprehensive income Net unrealized holding gains or losses on securities (2,526) 1,436 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 50 35 Foreign currency translation adjustments (7,517) (2,703) Retirement benefits liability adjustments 306 184 Total other comprehensive income (9,686) (1,047) Comprehensive income 13,238 13,187 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 13,238 13,187 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests ― ― - 9 - Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (January 1―December 31, 2018) Millions of yen Shareholders' equity Additional paid- Retained Total Common stock Treasury stock shareholders' in capital earnings equity Beginning balance 20,704 20,419 200,713 (7,486) 234,351 Changes of items during the period Cash dividend - - (4,474) - (4,474) Cash dividend - - (3,698) - (3,698) (interim dividends) Profit attributable to owners - - 22,925 - 22,925 of parent Purchase of treasury stock - - - (3,002) (3,002) Disposal of treasury stock - 0 - 215 216 Cancellation of treasury - (0) (2,871) 2,872 - stock Net changes of items other - - - - - than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during - - 11,881 86 11,967 the period Ending balance 20,704 20,419 212,594 (7,400) 246,318 Millions of yen Accumulated other comprehensive income Net Total Subscription unrealized Deferred Foreign Retirement Total net accumulated holding gains or currency benefits rights to other assets gains or losses on translation liability shares comprehen- losses on hedges adjustments adjustments sive income securities Beginning balance 4,546 (87) 4,443 (1,203) 7,698 130 242,179 Changes of items during the period Cash dividend - ― - - - - (4,474) Cash dividend - ― - - - - (3,698) (interim dividends) Profit attributable to owners - ― - - - - 22,925 of parent Purchase of treasury stock - ― - - - - (3,002) Disposal of treasury stock - ― - - - - 216 Cancellation of treasury - ― - - - - - stock Net changes of items other (2,526) 50 (7,517) 306 (9,686) (5) (9,692) than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during (2,526) 50 (7,517) 306 (9,686) (5) 2,274 the period Ending balance 2,020 (37) (3,074) (897) (1,988) 124 244,454 - 10 - MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (January 1―December 31, 2019) Millions of yen Shareholders' equity Additional paid- Retained Total Common stock Treasury stock shareholders' in capital earnings equity Beginning balance 20,704 20,419 212,594 (7,400) 246,318 Changes of items during the period Cash dividend - - (5,379) - (5,379) Cash dividend - - (4,453) - (4,453) (interim dividends) Profit attributable to owners of - - 14,234 - 14,234 parent Purchase of treasury stock - - - (4,082) (4,082) Disposal of treasury stock - - (137) 1,468 1,330 Cancellation of treasury stock - - - - - Increase in retained earnings due to the merger with - - 116 - 116 non-consolidated subsidiary Net changes of items other - - - - - than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during the - - 4,380 (2,614) 1,765 period Ending balance 20,704 20,419 216,974 (10,014) 248,084 Millions of yen Accumulated other comprehensive income Net Total Subscripti unrealized Deferred Foreign Retirement Total net accumulated holding gains or currency benefits on rights other assets gains or losses on translation liability to shares comprehen- losses on hedges adjustments adjustments sive income securities Beginning balance 2,020 (37) (3,074) (897) (1,988) 124 244,454 Changes of items during the period Cash dividend - - - - - - (5,379) Cash dividend - - - - - - (4,453) (interim dividends) Profit attributable to owners of - - - - - - 14,234 parent Purchase of treasury stock - - - - - - (4,082) Disposal of treasury stock - - - - - - 1,330 Cancellation of treasury stock - - - - - - - Increase in retained earnings due to the merger with - - - - - - 116 non-consolidated subsidiary Net changes of items other 1,436 35 (2,703) 184 (1,047) - (1,047) than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during the 1,436 35 (2,703) 184 (1,047) - 718 period Ending balance 3,456 (2) (5,777) (712) (3,035) 124 245,172 - 11 - Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. & CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2019 (Millions of yen) 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 29,323 20,179 Depreciation and amortization 7,994 8,581 Increase (Decrease) in liability for retirement benefits 127 70 Interest and dividends income (889) (1,121) Foreign exchange losses (gains) (134) 22 Loss (Gain) on disposal of fixed assets (4,790) 586 Decrease (Increase) in trade notes and accounts receivable 2,004 1,586 Decrease (Increase) in inventories (4,710) 1,033 Increase (Decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable (207) (1,013) Other, net (1,410) (240) Sub total 27,307 29,684 Interest and dividends received 857 1,152 Income taxes paid (7,185) (5,006) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,979 25,830 Cash flows from investing activities Increase of time deposits - (1,635) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits - 1,635 Purchase of short-term investments (2,000) - Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 2,000 1,000 Purchase of fixed assets (16,524) (15,391) Proceeds from sales of fixed assets 6,033 81 Purchase of investment securities (1,162) (802) Other, net (1,082) (133) Net cash used in investing activities (12,735) (15,246) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of short-term loans payable (56) ― Proceeds from long-term loans payable ― 635 Cash dividends paid (8,170) (9,830) Purchase of treasury stock (3,004) (4,083) Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 162 1,147 Net cash used in financing activities (11,069) (12,132) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,571) (1,149) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,396) (2,697) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 118,956 113,560 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 113,560 110,863 - 12 - Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Notes Regarding Going-concern Assumptions None Segment Information 1. Overview of Reporting Segments The reporting segments of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors, etc., using the segregated financial information available within each segment of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries to determine the allocation of management resources and evaluate business results. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries specialize in small motors manufacturing and sales as a single line of business. The Company is in charge of the business activities in Japan. Meanwhile, subsidiaries located overseas are in charge of operations in Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, etc. Subsidiaries located overseas are independent management units and propose comprehensive product strategies while pursuing business expansion. Since the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are composed of regional segments based on a manufacturing and selling system, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries have designated that "Japan," "Asia," "North and Latin America" and "Europe" as their reporting segments. 2. Methods for Calculating Net Sales, Income or Loss, Assets, Liabilities and Other Items by Reporting Segment Intersegment net sales are based on prevailing market prices. - 13 - 3. Information Concerning Net Sales, Income or Loss, Assets, Liabilities and Other Items by Reporting Segment Fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 (January 1, 2018-December 31, 2018) and 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) 2018 2019 Net sales Japan External customers 13,032 14,091 Intersegment 87,898 79,477 Total 100,931 93,568 Asia External customers 75,581 64,427 Intersegment 78,262 71,242 Total 153,844 135,669 North and External customers 20,505 23,013 Latin America Intersegment 420 1,573 Total 20,925 24,586 Europe External customers 33,996 30,274 Intersegment 79 82 Total 34,075 30,356 Eliminations (166,661) (152,374) Consolidated 143,116 131,807 Segment income (loss) Japan 7,062 6,370 (Notes 1 (1) and 2) Asia 13,529 10,058 North and (1,085) (266) Latin America Europe 1,325 828 Eliminations 410 553 Consolidated 21,243 17,544 Segment assets Japan 111,909 115,529 (Note 1 (2)) Asia 166,481 167,088 North and 25,030 30,615 Latin America Europe 21,726 21,599 Eliminations (58,099) (66,588) Consolidated 267,050 268,244 Other items Depreciation and amortization Japan 1,151 1,204 (Note 1 (3)) Asia 6,535 6,698 North and 628 856 Latin America Europe 7 146 Eliminations (329) (324) Consolidated 7,994 8,581 Increase in property, plant and Japan 129 829 equipment, and intangible assets (Note 1 (4)) Asia 9,626 12,337 North and 3,410 4,669 Latin America Europe 1,966 542 Eliminations (584) (874) Consolidated 14,548 17,504 Notes: 1. (1) The segment income (loss) eliminations of ¥410 million in fiscal 2018 and ¥553 million in fiscal 2019 represent intersegment transaction eliminations and other adjustments. The segment assets eliminations include: corporate assets of ¥(114,398) million in fiscal 2018 and ¥(122,124) million in fiscal 2019, not allocated to each segment; intersegment debt and credit eliminations of ¥56,298 million in fiscal 2018 and ¥55,536 million in fiscal 2019. Corporate assets primarily include the parent company's surplus funds for 14 - investment (e.g., cash and bank deposits and short-term investments) and long-term investment funds (e.g., investment securities). The depreciation and amortization eliminations of ¥(329) million in fiscal 2018 and ¥(324) million in fiscal 2019 represent intersegment transaction eliminations. Increase in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets eliminations of ¥(584) million in fiscal 2018 and ¥(874) million in fiscal 2019 represent intersegment transaction eliminations. 2. Segment income (loss) is adjusted for operating income reported in the consolidated statements of income. Reference Information 1. Geographical Segment Information Fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 (January 1, 2018-December 31, 2018) and 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) 2018 2019 Net sales Japan 13,597 14,428 Asia 75,022 64,090 North and Latin America 20,499 23,013 Europe 33,996 30,274 Total 143,116 131,807 Property, plant and equipment Japan 16,438 15,357 Asia 45,102 48,665 North and Latin America 9,263 12,872 Europe 3,221 3,608 Total 74,025 80,504 Notes: Net sales are classified by country and region based on customer location. - 15 - Attachments Original document

