MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

(6592)
MABUCHI MOTOR : Notice of The 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

03/07/2019

This document is a translation of an excerpt of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

We hereby inform you of the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. to be held as follows:
If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via electronic means (e.g., the Internet). Please read the attached REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE 78TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS and exercise your voting rights before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

10 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019



Large Conference Hall at Head Office MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. 430 Matsuhidai, Matsudo City, Chiba



Matters to be reported:

  1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 78th Fiscal Term (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018), as well as the Audit Reports of the Independent Certified Public Accountants and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the Consolidated Financial Statements
  2. The Financial Statements for the 78th Fiscal Term (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

Matters to be resolved:

  • Proposal 1: Proposed Appropriation of Retained Earnings for the 78th Fiscal Term
  • Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
  • Proposal 3: Election of Nine (9) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
  • Proposal 4: Election of Four (4) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
  • Proposal 5: Determination of Remuneration Paid to Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
  • Proposal 6: Determination of Remuneration Paid to Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
  • Proposal 7: Determination of Amounts and the Content of the Performance-Based Stock Compensation Plan for Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
  • Proposal 8: Determination of Remuneration for Granting Restricted Stock to Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)


Disclaimer

Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 00:18:10 UTC
