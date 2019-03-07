MABUCHI MOTOR : Notice of The 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

This document is a translation of an excerpt of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

We hereby inform you of the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. to be held as follows:

If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via electronic means (e.g., the Internet). Please read the attached REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE 78TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS and exercise your voting rights before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

10 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019

Large Conference Hall at Head Office MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. 430 Matsuhidai, Matsudo City, Chiba

Matters to be reported:

The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 78th Fiscal Term (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018), as well as the Audit Reports of the Independent Certified Public Accountants and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the Consolidated Financial Statements The Financial Statements for the 78th Fiscal Term (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

Matters to be resolved: