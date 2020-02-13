Mabuchi Motor : Notice of Setting the Maximum Allowance for Acquisition of Treasury Stock （89KB）

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on February 13, 2020 at 12:30 (GMT +9).

February 13, 2020 Name of company: MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. Representative: Hiroo Okoshi, Representative Director and President, CEO (Securities code: 6592) Contact: Takayuki Kokon, Executive Officer, and Senior General Manager of Administration Headquarters and Business Platform Innovation Headquarters (Tel: +81-47-710-1127)

Notice of Setting the Maximum Allowance for Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Purchase of treasury stock under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph

2 of the Companies Act)

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 13, 2020, to set the maximum allowance for acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, applied by replacing terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 3 of said Act, as described below.

1. Reasons for the purchase of treasury stock

The Company will purchase treasury stock in order to implement a flexible capital policy to respond to changes in the business environment and to improve shareholder returns and capital efficiency.

2. Details of matters pertaining to the purchase of treasury stock

Class of shares to be purchased: Common stock of the Company Total number of shares to be purchased: 1,200,000 shares (maximum)

(1.8% of the total number of shares issued [excluding treasury stock])

Total amount of purchase cost: ¥3.0 billion (maximum) Purchase period: February 14, 2020 to December 31, 2020

(Reference) Treasury stockholding as of December 31, 2019

Total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock): 66,735,517 shares

Number of shares of treasury stock: 1,826,945 shares

