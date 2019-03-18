Macau Legend Development : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Macau Legend Development Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Thursday, 28 March 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the announcement of the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and its publication and considering any recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Chow Kam Fai, David, Lam Fong Ngo (Chow Kam Fai, David as her alternate), Sheldon Trainor-DeGirolamo and Chow Wan Hok, Donald; the non-executive directors of the Company are Tong Ka Wing, Carl and Ho Chiulin, Laurinda; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Fong Chung, Mark, Xie Min and Tam Wai Chu, Maria.

