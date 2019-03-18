Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Macau Legend Development Ltd    1680   KYG573611004

MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT LTD

(1680)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/15
1.33 HKD   0.00%
06:05aMACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
2018MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
2018MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Macau Legend Development : Announcements and Notices -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 06:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Macau Legend Development Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Thursday, 28 March 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the announcement of the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and its publication and considering any recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

By order of the Board

Macau Legend Development Limited

Chow Kam Fai, David

Co-chairman, executive Director and

chief executive officer

Hong Kong, 18 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Chow Kam Fai, David, Lam Fong Ngo (Chow Kam Fai, David as her alternate), Sheldon Trainor-DeGirolamo and Chow Wan Hok, Donald; the non-executive directors of the Company are Tong Ka Wing, Carl and Ho Chiulin, Laurinda; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Fong Chung, Mark, Xie Min and Tam Wai Chu, Maria.

* for identification purpose only

1

Disclaimer

Macau Legend Development Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 10:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT L
06:05aMACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
01/03MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT LIMITED : acquires Cambodian land
AQ
01/01MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Hong Kong's Macau Legend buys Howing Enterprises for ..
AQ
2018MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
2018MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
2018MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Change in Directors or of Important Executive Functio..
PU
2018MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announces 2018 Interim Results
PU
2018MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
2018MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
2018MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 8 336 M
Chart MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Macau Legend Development Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,60  HKD
Spread / Average Target 20%
Managers
NameTitle
Kam Fai Chow Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Wing Tong Co-Chairman
Man Cheung Wong Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Fong Ngo Lam Vice Chairman
Sheldon Trainor-DeGirolamo Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT LTD-2.21%1 062
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.14.81%46 317
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL7.25%13 971
WYNN RESORTS17.07%12 463
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%9 033
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.86%6 672
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.