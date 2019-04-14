Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Macau Legend Development Ltd    1680   KYG573611004

MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT LTD

(1680)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 04/12
1.3 HKD   -1.52%
08:23pMACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
04/12MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
03/28MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announces 2018 Annual Results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Macau Legend Development : Announcements and Notices -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT -

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

REGARDING ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the announcement (the ''Announcement'') of Macau Legend Development Limited (the ''Company'') dated 12 April 2019 for the supplemental announcement regarding the audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.

The Company wishes to clarify that the figure "HK$681,986,000 million" appeared in the second paragraph of the English version of the Announcement should read "HK$681,986,000" instead.

Save as mentioned above, the content of the Announcement (both in English and Chinese) shall remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Macau Legend Development Limited

Chow Kam Fai, David

Co-chairman, executive Director and

chief executive officer

Hong Kong, 15 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Chow Kam Fai, David, Lam Fong Ngo (Chow Kam Fai, David as her alternate), Sheldon Trainor-DeGirolamo and Chow Wan Hok, Donald; the non-executive Directors are Tong Ka Wing, Carl and Ho Chiulin, Laurinda; and the independent non-executive Directors are Fong Chung, Mark, Xie Min and Tam Wai Chu, Maria.

* for identification purpose only

1

Disclaimer

Macau Legend Development Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 00:22:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT L
08:23pMACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
04/12MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
03/28MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announces 2018 Annual Results
PU
03/28MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
03/18MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
01/03MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT LIMITED : acquires Cambodian land
AQ
01/01MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Hong Kong's Macau Legend buys Howing Enterprises for ..
AQ
2018MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
2018MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
2018MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Change in Directors or of Important Executive Functio..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 8 273 M
Chart MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Macau Legend Development Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,60  HKD
Spread / Average Target 21%
Managers
NameTitle
Kam Fai Chow Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Wing Tong Co-Chairman
Man Cheung Wong Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Fong Ngo Lam Vice Chairman
Sheldon Trainor-DeGirolamo Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT LTD-4.41%1 055
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.28.47%51 067
WYNN RESORTS45.36%15 179
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL11.05%14 465
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%8 630
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED14.45%7 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About