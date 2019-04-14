Macau Legend Development : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT -

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

REGARDING ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the announcement (the ''Announcement'') of Macau Legend Development Limited (the ''Company'') dated 12 April 2019 for the supplemental announcement regarding the audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.

The Company wishes to clarify that the figure "HK$681,986,000 million" appeared in the second paragraph of the English version of the Announcement should read "HK$681,986,000" instead.

Save as mentioned above, the content of the Announcement (both in English and Chinese) shall remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Macau Legend Development Limited

Chow Kam Fai, David

Co-chairman, executive Director and

chief executive officer

Hong Kong, 15 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Chow Kam Fai, David, Lam Fong Ngo (Chow Kam Fai, David as her alternate), Sheldon Trainor-DeGirolamo and Chow Wan Hok, Donald; the non-executive Directors are Tong Ka Wing, Carl and Ho Chiulin, Laurinda; and the independent non-executive Directors are Fong Chung, Mark, Xie Min and Tam Wai Chu, Maria.

* for identification purpose only