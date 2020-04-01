Macau Property Opportunities Fund : Change of Name of Administrator/Company Secretary

1 April 2020
Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited
(the 'Company')
Change of Name of Administrator/Company Secretary
The Company announces that, following the announcement of the merger of the Ocorian and Estera groups on 10 February 2020, the Company's Administrator and Company Secretary, Estera International Fund Managers (Guernsey) Limited has legally amalgamated with its affiliate company Estera Administration (Guernsey) Limited. The amalgamated company will continue to act in its capacity as administrator and company secretary but will change its name to Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited on 6 April 2020.
Stock Code
London Stock Exchange: MPO
LEI
213800NOAO11OWIMLR72
