MACAU PROPERTY OPPORTUNITIES FUND LTD.

(MPO)
Macau Property Opportunities Fund : Change of Name of Administrator/Company Secretary

04/01/2020 | 11:06am EDT

1 April 2020

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Change of Name of Administrator/Company Secretary

The Company announces that, following the announcement of the merger of the Ocorian and Estera groups on 10 February 2020, the Company's Administrator and Company Secretary, Estera International Fund Managers (Guernsey) Limited has legally amalgamated with its affiliate company Estera Administration (Guernsey) Limited. The amalgamated company will continue to act in its capacity as administrator and company secretary but will change its name to Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited on 6 April 2020.

Stock Code

London Stock Exchange: MPO

LEI

213800NOAO11OWIMLR72

For further information:

Manager

Sniper Capital Limited

Group Communications

Tel: +852 2292 6789

Email: info@snipercapital.com

Corporate Broker

Liberum Capital

Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews

Tel: +44 20 3100 2234

Company Secretary & Administrator

Estera International Fund Managers (Guernsey) Limited

Kevin Smith

Tel: +44 14 8174 2742

Disclaimer

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 15:05:05 UTC
