MACAU PROPERTY OPPORTUNITIES FUND LTD.

(MPO)
Macau Property Opportunities Fund : Quarterly Net Asset Value update

08/04/2020 | 03:12am EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT

4 August 2020

Quarterly Net Asset Value Update

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited, managed by property investment manager Sniper Capital Limited, announces that the unaudited Adjusted Net Asset Value of the Company was US$136.5 million as at 30 June 2020.

This is equivalent to US$2.21 (179 pence*) per share and represents a decline of 2.2% (1.7% in Sterling term) from the previous quarter.

* Based on the US Dollar/Sterling exchange rate of 1.231 on 30 June 2020.

Note:

  1. The above figures are estimates only and are unaudited. The Company's audited Adjusted Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2020, which may be materially different from the above estimates, will be announced in conjunction with the release of the Company's audited annual results for the year ended 30 June 2020, which are expected to be released on 24 September 2020. No reliance should be placed upon the unaudited Adjusted Net Asset Value per share which should only be taken as an indicative value.
  2. The values of the Company's properties used in the calculation of Adjusted NAV have been assessed by Savills (Macau) Limited, an independent property valuer, on the basis of "material valuation uncertainty" under the extraordinary circumstances caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
  3. Detailed information on the Company's portfolio and Macau market can be found on the Company's website at www.mpofund.com.
  4. The content of this announcement contains inside information.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed-end investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

Launched in 2006, the Company targets strategic property investment and development opportunities in Macau. Its current portfolio comprises prime residential property assets.

The Company is managed by Sniper Capital Limited, an Asia-based property investment manager with an established track record in fund management and investment advisory.

Stock Code

London Stock Exchange: MPO

LEI 213800NOAO11OWIMLR72

For further information, please contact:

Group Communications

Corporate Broker

Company Secretary & Administrator

Sniper Capital Limited

Liberum Capital

Ocorian Administration (Guernsey)

Tel: +852 2292 6789

Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews

Limited

info@snipercapital.com

Tel: +44 20 3100 2234

Kevin Smith

www.snipercapital.com

Tel: +44 14 8174 2742

Page | 1

Disclaimer

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 07:11:12 UTC
