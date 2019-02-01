Log in
News Summary

Macerich : Declares The Quarterly Dividend On Its Common Shares

02/01/2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.75 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2019.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned NAREIT's prestigious 'Leader in the Light' award every year from 2014-2018. For the fourth straight year in 2018 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macerich-declares-the-quarterly-dividend-on-its-common-shares-300787809.html

SOURCE Macerich Company

Jean Wood, Vice President Investor Relations (424) 229-3366

Disclaimer

The Macerich Company published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 05:13:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 943 M
EBIT 2018 232 M
Net income 2018 79,0 M
Debt 2018 5 323 M
Yield 2018 6,43%
P/E ratio 2018 88,63
P/E ratio 2019 66,50
EV / Sales 2018 12,6x
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
Capitalization 6 550 M
