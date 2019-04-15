Log in
Macerich : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

0
04/15/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Macerich (NYSE: MAC) Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

WHEN: Earnings Results will be released before market open on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) on that same day to discuss quarterly results.

WHERE: Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section).

Dial-In Number: Toll Free 1-888-220-8451 or International (toll) 1-323-794-2590
Conference ID #6223159

REBROADCAST: A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com. In addition, an audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available by telephone until Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time at toll free 1-844-512-2921, PIN 6223159 or International (toll) 1-412-317-6671.

About Macerich: Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned NAREIT's prestigious 'Leader in the Light' award every year from 2014-2018. For the fourth straight year in 2018 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macerich-schedules-first-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300832227.html

SOURCE Macerich

Jean Wood, Vice President - Investor Relations 424-229-3366

Disclaimer

The Macerich Company published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 21:22:06 UTC
