Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Macerich Company    MAC

MACERICH COMPANY

(MAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Macerich : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Macerich (NYSE: MAC) Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

WHEN: Earnings Results will be released before market open on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) on that same day to discuss quarterly results.

WHERE: Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section).

Dial-In Number: Toll Free 1-888-254-3590 or International (toll) 1-323-794-2551
Conference ID #9927581.

REBROADCAST: A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com. In addition, an audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available by telephone until Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time at toll free 1-844-512-2921, PIN 9927581 or International (toll) 1-412-317-6671.

About Macerich: Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned NAREIT's prestigious 'Leader in the Light' award every year from 2014-2018. For the fifth straight year in 2019 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macerich-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300938077.html

SOURCE Macerich

Jean Wood, Vice President - Investor Relations 424-229-3366

Disclaimer

The Macerich Company published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2019 21:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACERICH COMPANY
05:22pMACERICH : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call
PU
10/01MACERICH : Saratoga Hospital Leases Former Sears Space at Wilton Mall
PU
09/04MACERICH COMPANY : Report
CO
08/21MACERICH COMPANY : Report
CO
08/16MACERICH COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/14MACERICH COMPANY : Report
CO
08/12MACERICH COMPANY : Report
CO
08/12MACERICH COMPANY : Report
CO
08/09MACERICH COMPANY : Report
CO
08/08MACERICH : Names Will Voegele to New Position of Chief Development Officer
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 869 M
EBIT 2019 240 M
Net income 2019 53,9 M
Debt 2019 5 742 M
Yield 2019 10,9%
P/E ratio 2019 75,9x
P/E ratio 2020 90,7x
EV / Sales2019 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,0x
Capitalization 3 953 M
Chart MACERICH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Macerich Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACERICH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,55  $
Last Close Price 27,63  $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward C. Coppola President & Director
Steven Robert Hash Independent Chairman
Olivia Bartel Leigh Senior VP-Portfolio Operations & People
Scott W. Kingsmore CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACERICH COMPANY-35.35%3 953
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-11.54%45 774
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%22 160
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-2.14%20 260
SCENTRE GROUP1.79%14 316
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION16.72%11 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group