Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Macerich Company    MAC

MACERICH COMPANY

(MAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Macerich : To Present At Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 04:30pm EST

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich® (NYSE: MAC) today announced that Tom O'Hern, CEO and Scott Kingsmore, Executive Vice President and CFO and Doug Healey, Executive Vice President Leasing will participate in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

Macerich will participate in a roundtable discussion from approximately 11:35 am - 12:10 pm Eastern Time, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Interested parties can listen to a live audio only webcast of the discussion on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investing Section). To listen, please go to the website, at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the discussion in order to register. An online replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event and will be available until May 1, 2019.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned NAREIT's prestigious 'Leader in the Light' award every year from 2014-2018. For the fourth straight year in 2018 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macerich-to-present-at-citi-2019-global-property-ceo-conference-300803541.html

SOURCE Macerich

Jean Wood, Vice President, Investor Relations (424-229-3366)

Disclaimer

The Macerich Company published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 21:29:41 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACERICH COMPANY
04:30pMACERICH : To Present At Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference
PU
02/25MACERICH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/21MACERICH : Only U.S. Retail Real Estate Company On Prestigious CDP Climate 'A' L..
PU
02/20MACERICH COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/14MACERICH : To Welcome Luxury Lifestyle Leader Equinox To Scottsdale Fashion Squa..
PU
02/07MACERICH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07MACERICH : Announces Quarterly Results
PU
02/07MACERICH CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
02/06MACERICH CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/01MACERICH : Declares The Quarterly Dividend On Its Common Shares
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 894 M
EBIT 2019 186 M
Net income 2019 59,3 M
Debt 2019 5 695 M
Yield 2019 7,01%
P/E ratio 2019 134,97
P/E ratio 2020 106,83
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
Capitalization 6 092 M
Chart MACERICH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Macerich Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACERICH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 49,6 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward C. Coppola President & Director
Steven Robert Hash Independent Chairman
Scott W. Kingsmore CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
J. P. Jones Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACERICH COMPANY-0.21%6 092
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP9.10%56 628
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 757
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD5.86%22 547
SCENTRE GROUP-1.03%14 738
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION12.12%11 020
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.