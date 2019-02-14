Macerich : To Welcome Luxury Lifestyle Leader Equinox To Scottsdale Fashion Square

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of major retail properties in top markets, today announced that Equinox, the high performance lifestyle leader, will open its first-to-market luxury club at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Located near the property's new luxury wing, Equinox at Scottsdale Fashion Square will be built for the ultimate in holistic healthy living, highlighting the brand's mission of life maximization, inclusive of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration. At the heart of the Equinox experience are the brand's lauded personal training and signature group fitness programming, led by the industry's most beloved - and up-and-coming - talent, which will be available across an expansive club setting. Emblematic of Equinox's award-winning 360-degree lifestyle offering, the club will also include a member lounge for community building, a full-service spa to facilitate performance-driven recovery, café and shop featuring curated athleisure from the world's most coveted brands.

Equinox joins the region's dominant luxury property, following Saint Laurent and a refined collection of other top luxury retail names. 'Exceptional experiences, including Equinox's renowned lifestyle club, are what define the heightened luxury presentation at Scottsdale Fashion Square that just opened this fall,' said Michael Guerin, Senior Vice President, Leasing, Macerich. 'Adding to the all-day energy of the just-opened, premier coworking space Industrious and the incredible new Apple flagship next door, Equinox is another morning-to-night destination and major draw for our outstanding property.'

Scottsdale Fashion Square's phased redevelopment project, all designed to maximize the property's dominant luxury position, began with the luxury wing upgrades with a focus on adding new and renovated luxury brands, as well as the addition of Caesars Republic Scottsdale, the first non-gaming hotel from the famed Caesars Entertainment brand.

Scottsdale Fashion Square is one of the nation's premier shopping destinations. With 1.9 million square feet, and 200+ shops and restaurants in all, Scottsdale Fashion Square features more than 40 of the world's finest luxury and contemporary brands including Gucci, Cartier, Bottega Veneta, Bulgari, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry and David Yurman, plus Sephora, lululemon, Tesla, Anthropologie and others. Additional information about Scottsdale Fashion Square can be obtained from its website: www.fashionsquare.com.

About Equinox

IT'S NOT FITNESS. IT'S LIFE: Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high performance individuals. Nearly 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating 98 full-service clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal training, Pilates, spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. In 2019, Equinox will unveil Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the New York Metro area to Washington, D.C. corridor.

A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned Nareit's prestigious 'Leader in the Light' award every year from 2014-2018. For the fourth straight year in 2018 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macerich-to-welcome-luxury-lifestyle-leader-equinox-to-scottsdale-fashion-square-300795516.html

SOURCE Macerich

Karen Maurer, Macerich, 602-708-6311, Website: http://www.macerich.com; Charlotte Catania, Equinox, charlotte.catania@equinox.com