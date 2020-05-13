Mack Cali Realty : Cali CEO Michael J. DeMarco Joins New Jersey Governor's Restart & Recovery Advisory Council

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) (the "Company" or "Mack-Cali") today announced that Michael J. DeMarco, Chief Executive Officer of Mack-Cali, has been invited to serve on New Jersey's Restart & Recovery Advisory Council. The council was formed by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to advise state leadership on economic matters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to focusing on issues related to the restarting of businesses in New Jersey, the council will also work on a framework to facilitate the long-term growth of the state's economy.

Mr. DeMarco will serve on the Facilities and Construction Subcommittee, joining an esteemed group of New Jersey organizations from both the public and private sector.

"I am honored to join the Restart & Recovery Advisory Council and take part in this important opportunity to serve the state of New Jersey in the fight against COVID-19," said Mr. DeMarco. "The health and economic crisis caused by the virus continues to present numerous challenges for our great state. I applaud Governor Murphy and the council co-chairs for engaging experts and business leaders from diverse fields to help mitigate the pandemic's impact and strengthen our local economy."

The council will be co-chaired by New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education, Dr. Zakiya Smith Ellis, New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan, and Choose New Jersey President and CEO Jose Lozano. In addition to the Facilities and Construction Subcommittee, the Council will have subcommittees including Government; Health Care; Main Street; Manufacturing and Supply Chain; Professional Services; Social Services and Faith; Tourism and Entertainment; and Transportation and Infrastructure.

Mack-Cali has implemented protocols to facilitate the health and safety of its tenants, residents and employees, and support its local community during these challenging times. As previously announced, Mack-Cali's Residence Inn at Port has donated 25% of its rooms to regional front-line healthcare workers, and the Company has provided meals each day to those healthcare works staying at its hotel. Mack-Cali will continue to evaluate additional opportunities to support healthcare workers and others in local communities who have been impacted by the pandemic.

