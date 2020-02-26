|
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
02/26/2020 | 07:37pm EST
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.
FOURTH QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
- Reported net income (loss) of $(0.64) per diluted share for the quarter and net income of $0.95 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019;
- Achieved Core Funds from Operations per diluted share of $0.44 for the fourth quarter and $1.62 for full year 2019;
- Roseland's 6,524-unit multifamily stabilized portfolio was 95.0% leased at December 31, 2019, with an average rent of $2,938 per unit;
- Roseland's same-store portfolio, consisting of 4,287 units, experienced a 5.4% increase in NOI over fourth quarter 2018. Over the same period, revenues grew 0.6%, and expenses decreased by 6.9%;
- In October, Roseland completed the sale of Alterra and The Chase at Overlook Ridge for $411.5 million, completing the 1031 Exchange into Liberty Towers in Jersey City, NJ;
- Leased 169,333 sq. ft. of commercial space: 27,746 sq. ft. on the Waterfront, 141,587 sq. ft. class A suburban and suburban; growing Core portfolio office rental rates by 6.5% on a cash basis and 19.9% on a GAAP basis;
- Core office portfolio was 80.7% leased, with the class A suburban portfolio at 89.7%, Suburban at 79.0% and Waterfront at 77.8% leased at December 31, 2019;
- The Company's office same-store portfolio, consisting of 10,130,064 sq. ft., experienced a 3.5% increase in Cash NOI and a 6.0% increase in GAAP NOI over the fourth quarter 2018; and
- Declared $0.20 per share quarterly common stock dividend.
Michael J. DeMarco, Chief Executive Officer stated, "In 2019, we achieved a number of important milestones, including the completion of over $2.1 billion of transactions and the launch of our final non-core disposition initiative. Waterfront office leasing, while slower than prior years, is beginning to show some improvement; and our residential properties continue to perform ahead of our expectations. Leasing and balance sheet management are top priorities in 2020 as we continue to work to maximize value for our shareholders."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
* All per share amounts presented below are on a diluted basis.
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $(54.7) million, or $(0.64) per share, as compared to $43.8 million, or $0.45 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income available to common shareholders equaled $111.9 million, or $0.95 per share, as compared to $84.1 million, or $0.80 per share, for the same period last year.
Funds from operations (FFO) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $12.2 million, or $0.12 per share, as compared to $49.0 million, or $0.49 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, FFO equaled $116.1 million, or $1.15 per share, as compared to $170.4 million, or $1.69 per share, for the same period last year.
For the fourth quarter 2019, Core FFO was $44.1 million, or $0.44 per share, as compared to $45.3 million, or $0.45 per share for the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Core FFO equaled $163.1 million, or $1.62 per share, as compared to $184.5 million, or $1.83 per share, for the same period last year.
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Office
The Company's consolidated Core office properties were 80.7 percent leased at December 31, 2019, as compared to 80.8 percent leased at September 30, 2019 and 83.2 percent leased at December 31, 2018.
Fourth quarter 2019 same-store GAAP revenues for the office portfolio increased by 2.5 percent while same-store GAAP NOI increased by 6.0 percent from the same period in 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 same store cash revenues for the office portfolio increased by 0.9 percent while same store cash NOI grew by 3.5 percent from 2018. Same store cash revenues and same store cash NOI exclude straight-line rent and FAS 141 adjustments.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company executed 21 leases at its consolidated in-service commercial portfolio, totaling 169,333 square feet. Of these totals, 10 leases for 51,579 square feet (30.5 percent) were for new leases and 11 leases for 117,754 square feet (69.5 percent) were lease renewals and other tenant retention transactions.
Rental rate roll-up for the Core portfolio for fourth quarter 2019 transactions was 6.5 percent on a cash basis and 19.9 percent on a GAAP basis. Rental rate roll-up in the fourth quarter 2019 for new transactions was 5.8 percent on a cash basis and 10.9 percent on a GAAP basis; and for renewals and other tenant retention transactions was 6.7 percent on a cash basis and 23.0 percent on a GAAP basis.
Multifamily
Roseland's stabilized operating portfolio was 95.0 percent leased at December 31, 2019, as compared to 96.7 percent at September 30, 2019. Same-store revenues, inclusive of the negative impacts from the Company's active renovation program at Marbella and Monaco, increased by 0.6 percent resulting in same-store net operating income growth of 5.4 percent for the fourth quarter 2019.
TRANSACTION ACTIVITY
For the fourth quarter 2019, the Company completed a number of sales and financings, including the following:
- In October, the Company completed the sale of its 1,386-unit residential community in Malden and Revere, MA for $411.5 million, thereby closing out the 1031 Exchange with the Liberty Towers in Jersey City, NJ acquisition;
- In October, the Company secured a $74 million bridge loan on the Marriott Hotels at Port Imperial in Weehawken, NJ with an additional $20 million of proceeds availability;
- In October, the Company sold 3600 Route 66, a 180,000-square-foot fully leased office building in Neptune, NJ for $26.05 million ($145 PSF);
- In October, the Company received its portion of proceeds from the sale of its URBY tax credit totaling approximately $2.6 million. This gain was recognized in the fourth quarter; and
- In December, the Company sold 5 Wood Hollow Road, a 317,000-square-foot office building in Parsippany, NJ for $29.3 million.
BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had a debt-to-undepreciated assets ratio of 48.0 percent compared to 47.6 percent at September 30, 2019 and 45.3 percent at December 31, 2018. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 9.7x compared to 9.3x for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The Company's interest coverage ratio was 3.0x for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.1x for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
DIVIDEND
In December 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share (indicating an annual rate of $0.80 per common share) for the fourth quarter 2019, which was paid on January 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2020.
GUIDANCE AND OUTLOOK
The Company is presenting initial Core FFO guidance of $1.24 - $1.36 per diluted share for full year 2020, as follows:
Full Year
2020 Range
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(1.06)
-
$
(0.94)
Add (deduct):
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations
2.30
Core FFO
$
1.24
-
$
1.36
2020 Guidance Assumptions
($ in millions)
Low
High
Multifamily Revenue Growth
2.2%
3.2%
Multifamily Expense Growth
1.5%
2.5%
Multifamily Same Store NOI Growth
2.2%
3.3%
Office Occupancy (year-end % leased)
79%
81%
Office Same Store GAAP NOI Growth
1%
3%
Office Same Store Cash NOI Growth
3%
7%
Straight-Line Rent Adjustment & FAS 141 Mark-to-Market Rent Adjustment
$4
$12
Dispositions
$1,000
$1,200
Base Building Capex
$12
$20
Leasing Capex
$50
$70
G&A
$40
$44
Interest Expense
$75
$85
Guidance Rollforward
($ per share)
Low
High
2019 Core FFO per share
$1.62
$1.62
2019 Operating Assets
Waterfront Same-Store
$0.03
$0.04
Residential Same-Store
0.02
0.04
Total
$0.05
$0.08
Transitioning Assets
Discontinued Operations Sales
($0.30)
($0.25)
2019/2020 Flex & Other Office Sales
(0.21)
(0.21)
2019 Residential Transaction Activity
(0.03)
(0.03)
2019/2020 Development Activity
0.02
0.02
Total
($0.52)
($0.47)
Corporate
Interest Expense
$0.15
$0.17
General & Administrative
0.02
0.04
Rockpoint Distributions
(0.03)
(0.03)
Other (1)
(0.05)
(0.05)
Total
$0.09
$0.13
2020 Core FFO per share
$1.24
$1.36
(1)
Includes Hotel operations, lease termination fees, real estate services, Plaza 1 removal from service, and other non-recurring adjustments.
This guidance reflects management's view of current market conditions and certain assumptions with regard to rental rates, occupancy levels and other assumptions/projections. Actual results could differ from these estimates.
CONFERENCE CALL/SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
An earnings conference call with management is scheduled for February 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be broadcast live via the Internet at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tpvr22fj
The live conference call is also accessible by calling (323) 794-2597 and requesting the Mack-Cali conference call.
The conference call will be rebroadcast on Mack-Cali's website at http://investors.mack-cali.com/corporate-profile beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 27, 2020.
A replay of the call will also be accessible February 27, 2020 through March 5, 2020 by calling (719) 457-0820 and using the pass code, 8919100.
Copies of Mack-Cali's 2019 Form 10-K and fourth quarter Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are available on Mack-Cali's website, as follows:
2019 Form 10-K:
http://investors.mack-cali.com/sec-filings
Fourth Quarter 2019 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data:
http://investors.mack-cali.com/quarterly-supplementals
In addition, these items are available upon request from:
Mack-Cali Investor Relations Department - Deidre Crockett
Harborside 3, 210 Hudson St., Ste. 400, Jersey City, New Jersey 07311
(732) 590-1025
INFORMATION ABOUT FFO
Funds from operations ("FFO") is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.
FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Core FFO is presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not intended to represent cash flow and is not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO in dollars and per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.
For more information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its properties, visit www.mack-cali.com.
The information in this press release must be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "10-K") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-K, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-K and the Public Filings.
We consider portions of this report, including the documents incorporated by reference, to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward-looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations and projections of revenue and other financial items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we might not even anticipate. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
REVENUES
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue from leases
$
71,195
$
79,479
$
296,142
$
317,783
Real estate services
3,090
3,927
13,873
17,094
Parking income
5,760
5,477
21,857
21,907
Hotel income
4,139
-
9,841
-
Other income
2,489
1,394
9,222
8,930
Total revenues
86,673
90,277
350,935
365,714
EXPENSES
Real estate taxes
10,185
7,625
43,998
44,389
Utilities
3,276
5,517
17,881
23,799
Operating services
16,820
17,978
69,641
70,074
Real estate services expenses
3,768
4,223
15,918
17,919
Leasing personnel costs
444
-
2,261
-
General and administrative
16,516
12,813
57,535
53,865
Depreciation and amortization
35,906
30,266
132,016
112,244
Land and other impairments
27,356
24,566
32,444
24,566
Total expenses
114,271
102,988
371,694
346,856
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME
Interest expense
(22,751)
(22,265)
(90,569)
(77,346)
Interest and other investment income (loss)
886
768
2,412
3,219
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures
(437)
(960)
(1,319)
(127)
Gain on change of control of interests
-
-
13,790
14,217
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized losses on disposition of
rental property, net
112,228
49,342
345,926
99,436
Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land
(44)
30,939
522
30,939
Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture
-
-
903
-
Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net
(153)
(461)
1,648
(8,929)
Total other income (expense)
89,729
57,363
273,313
61,409
Income (loss) from continuing operations
62,131
44,652
252,554
80,267
Discontinued operations:
Income from discontinued operations
2,770
7,871
27,456
26,134
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized losses on
disposition of rental property and impairments, net
(120,309)
-
(136,174)
-
Total discontinued operations, net
(117,539)
7,871
(108,718)
26,134
Net income (loss)
(55,408)
52,523
143,836
106,401
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
1,404
640
3,904
1,216
Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership of income from continuing
operations
(5,494)
(4,153)
(23,685)
(6,866)
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations
11,317
(800)
10,421
(2,661)
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
(6,471)
(4,406)
(22,615)
(13,979)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(54,652)
$
43,804
$
111,861
$
84,111
Basic earnings per common share:
Income from continuing operations
$
0.53
$
0.37
$
2.03
0.54
Discontinued operations
(1.17)
0.08
(1.08)
0.26
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(0.64)
$
0.45
$
0.95
$
0.80
Diluted earnings per common share:
Income from continuing operations
$
0.53
$
0.37
$
2.03
$
0.54
Discontinued operations
(1.17)
0.08
(1.08)
0.26
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(0.64)
$
0.45
$
0.95
$
0.80
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
90,611
90,488
90,557
90,388
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
100,264
100,845
100,689
100,724
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
Statements of Funds from Operations
(in thousands, except per share/unit amounts) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(54,652)
$
43,804
$
111,861
$
84,111
Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership
5,494
4,153
23,685
6,866
Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations
(11,317)
800
(10,421)
2,661
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations (a)
39,155
33,655
143,352
128,333
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations
21,776
15,923
72,194
62,061
Property impairments
-
-
11,696
-
Impairment of unconsolidated joint venture investment
(included in Equity in earnings)
3,661
-
3,661
-
Gain on change of control of interests
-
-
(13,790)
(14,217)
Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture
-
-
(903)
-
Continuing operations: Realized (gains)/losses and unrealized losses
on disposition of rental property, net
(112,228)
(49,342)
(345,926)
(99,436)
Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses on
disposition of rental property, net
120,309
-
120,722
-
Funds from operations (b)
$
12,198
$
48,993
$
116,131
$
170,379
Add/(Deduct):
(Gain)/loss from extinguishment of debt, net
153
461
(1,648)
10,750
Land and other impairments
27,356
24,566
36,200
24,566
(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land
44
(30,939)
(522)
(30,939)
Severance/separation costs on management restructuring
-
450
1,839
7,937
Strategic direction costs
4,629
-
4,629
-
Reporting systems conversion costs
998
-
998
-
Dead deal costs
-
893
271
893
Management contract termination costs
-
-
1,021
-
Proxy fight costs
-
-
4,171
-
New payroll tax consulting costs
-
903
1,313
903
Noncontrolling interest share on consolidated joint ventures
impairment charges
(1,263)
-
(1,263)
-
Core FFO
$
44,115
$
45,327
$
163,140
$
184,489
Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)
100,264
100,845
100,689
100,724
Funds from operations per share/unit-diluted
$
0.12
$
0.49
$
1.15
$
1.69
Core funds from operations per share/unit diluted
$
0.44
$
0.45
$
1.62
$
1.83
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.80
$
0.80
Dividend payout ratio:
Core Funds from operations-diluted
45.45
%
44.49
%
49.38
%
43.68
%
Supplemental Information:
Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:
Building improvements
$
6,012
$
2,639
$
12,418
$
7,236
Tenant improvements & leasing commissions (d)
$
9,354
$
11,429
$
29,330
$
38,303
Tenant improvements & leasing commissions
on space vacant for more than a year
$
888
$
8,433
$
14,724
$
30,761
Straight-line rent adjustments (e)
$
4,084
$
4,204
$
14,616
$
8,598
Amortization of (above)/below market lease intangibles, net (f)
$
1,116
$
1,054
$
4,268
$
5,389
Amortization of stock compensation
$
2,192
$
2,064
$
8,481
$
7,401
Amortization of lease inducements
$
(15)
$
166
$
460
$
932
Non real estate depreciation and amortization
$
431
$
557
$
2,092
$
2,139
Amortization of deferred financing costs
$
1,147
$
1,486
$
4,625
$
5,029
(a)
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $3,677 and $3,810 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $13,018 and $17,683 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $431 and $557 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $2,092 and $2,139 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(b)
Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). See "Information About FFO" in this release.
(c)
Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares (9,530 and 10,176 shares for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and 9,852 and 10,204 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively), plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).
(d)
Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces that have not been owned for at least a year.
(e)
Includes free rent of $5,329 and $4,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $21,424 and $16,545 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Also, includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $186 and $(165) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $127 and $(955) for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(f)
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0 and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $0 and $107 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Statements of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO per Diluted Share
(amounts are per diluted share, except share counts in thousands) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(0.64)
$
0.45
$
0.95
$
0.80
Add (deduct): Real estate-related depreciation and amortization
on continuing operations (a)
0.39
0.33
1.42
1.27
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization
0.22
0.16
0.72
0.62
on discontinued operations
Redemption value adjustment to redeemable noncontrolling interests
0.03
0.03
0.29
0.13
Property impairments
-
-
0.12
-
Impairment of unconsolidated joint venture investment
(included in Equity in earnings)
0.04
-
0.04
-
Gain on change of control of interests
-
-
(0.14)
(0.14)
Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture
-
-
(0.01)
-
Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses
on disposition of rental property, net
(1.12)
(0.49)
(3.44)
(0.99)
Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses
on disposition of rental property, net
1.20
-
1.20
-
Noncontrolling interest/rounding adjustment
-
0.01
-
-
Funds from operations (b)
$
0.12
$
0.49
$
1.15
$
1.69
Add/(Deduct):
Dead deal costs
-
0.01
-
0.01
(Gain)/loss from extinguishment of debt, net
-
-
(0.02)
0.11
Land and other impairments
0.27
0.24
0.36
0.24
Gain on disposition of developable land
-
(0.31)
(0.01)
(0.31)
Severance/separation costs on management restructuring
-
-
0.02
0.08
Management contract termination costs
-
-
0.01
-
Strategic direction costs
0.05
-
0.05
-
Reporting systems conversion costs
0.01
-
0.01
-
Proxy fight costs
-
-
0.04
-
New payroll tax consulting costs
-
0.01
0.01
0.01
Noncontrolling interest share of consolidated joint venture
impairment charges
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
-
Noncontrolling interest/rounding adjustment
-
0.01
0.01
-
Core FFO
$
0.44
$
0.45
$
1.62
$
1.83
Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)
100,264
100,845
100,689
100,724
(a)
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0.04 and $0.05 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $0.17 and $0.19 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(b)
Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). See "Information About FFO" in this release.
(c)
Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares (9,530 and 10,176 shares for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and 9,852 and 10,204 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively), plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
December 31,
Assets
2019
2018
Rental property
Land and leasehold interests
$
653,231
$
807,236
Buildings and improvements
3,361,435
4,109,797
Tenant improvements
163,299
335,266
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
78,716
53,718
4,256,681
5,306,017
Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization
(558,617)
(1,097,868)
3,698,064
4,208,149
Rental property held for sale, net
966,497
108,848
Net investment in rental property
4,664,561
4,316,997
Cash and cash equivalents
25,589
29,633
Restricted cash
15,577
19,921
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
209,091
232,750
Unbilled rents receivable, net
95,686
100,737
Deferred charges, goodwill and other assets, net
275,102
355,234
Accounts receivable
7,192
5,372
Total assets
$
5,292,798
$
5,060,644
Liabilities and Equity
Senior unsecured notes, net
$
571,484
$
570,314
Unsecured revolving credit facility and term loans
329,000
790,939
Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net
1,908,034
1,431,398
Dividends and distributions payable
22,265
21,877
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
209,510
168,115
Rents received in advance and security deposits
39,463
41,244
Accrued interest payable
10,185
9,117
Total liabilities
3,089,941
3,033,004
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
503,382
330,459
Equity:
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 190,000,000 shares authorized,
90,595,176 and 90,320,306 shares outstanding
906
903
Additional paid-in capital
2,535,440
2,561,503
Dividends in excess of net earnings
(1,042,629)
(1,084,518)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(18)
8,770
Total Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stockholders' equity
1,493,699
1,486,658
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:
Operating Partnership
158,480
168,373
Consolidated joint ventures
47,296
42,150
Total noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
205,776
210,523
Total equity
1,699,475
1,697,181
Total liabilities and equity
$
5,292,798
$
5,060,644
