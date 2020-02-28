Mack-Cali Realty Corporation : to Present at the 2020 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) announced today that Michael J. DeMarco, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 2020 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:20 PM Eastern time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.mack-cali.com/corporate-profile. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

For more information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its properties, visit www.mack-cali.com.Statements made in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate, and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Contacts: David Smetana Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Chief Financial Officer (732) 590-1035 dsmetana@mack-cali.com Deidre Crockett Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Chief Administrative Officer (732) 590-1025 dcrockett@mack-cali.com



View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mack-cali-realty-corporation-to-present-at-the-2020-citi-global-property-ceo-conference-301013613.html

SOURCE Mack-Cali Realty Corporation