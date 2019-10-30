Log in
MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFNC)
Mackinac Financial : mBank Welcomes New Branch Manager to St. Germain, WI Branch

10/30/2019

ST. GERMAIN, WISC., OCTOBER 30, 2019 - mBank is pleased to welcome Danielle Buerger as the new Branch Manager at its location in St. Germain, Wisconsin.

Danielle Buerger, new mBank
Branch Manager in St. Germain

Buerger joins the mBank team with over 30 years of professional experience, including 10 in banking.

"I am excited to join the mBank team who has a strong community/colleague commitment," said Buerger. "It is refreshing to see an organization who gives back to each of the communities that they are located and encourages our colleagues to become involved in the community that they work and live in. I am looking forward to building new relationships and opportunities in St. Germain."

"We are thrilled that Danielle has joined our team here at mBank," said Chelsea Brandt, mBank Assistant Vice President District Manager. "Her commitment to the highest standard of customer care and business ethics makes her an ideal fit."

In addition to her role with mBank, Buerger volunteers by making blankets for kids of all ages at the children's hospital where her daughter is an RN. She can be reached during regular business hours at the mBank St. Germain Branch located at 240 Hwy 70 East or by phone at 715-479-3888.

About mBank
Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank proudly serves Michigan and Northern Wisconsin with 29 branch locations. With assets in excess of 1.3 billion, the community bank empowers individuals and small to medium sized businesses with smart financing and depository solutions for peace of mind. For more information, visit: bankmbank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Disclaimer

Mackinac Financial Corporation published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 14:56:05 UTC
