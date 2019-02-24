Log in
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED

MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MAH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/22
0.26 AUD   --.--%
Macmahon : 2019 Half Year Results Investor Presentation

02/24/2019 | 05:37pm EST

FIRST HALF YEAR RESULTS 2019

1H19 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Significant uplift in financial performance

  • 1H19 Revenue of $542.2m, up 101% on 1H18

  • 1H19 EBIT1 of $39.9m, up 311% on 1H18

  • 1H19 EBITDA1 of $89.1m, up 94% on 1H18

  • 1H19 NPAT1 of $32.3m, up 304% on 1H18

  • Underlying basic EPS1 of 1.53cps, up 273% on 1H18

  • Key Achievements

  • Successful ramp-up of Batu Hijau capacity, performance (gain-share) payment of $780k achieved in 1H

  • Ongoing improvement in safety performance including rollout of mental health program

  • Secured new work at Nifty, Fosterville and a new quarry project

  • Reaffirm FY19 Guidance and strong outlook

  • Significant order book of ~$4.8 billion

  • Healthy tender pipeline of ~$7 billion

  • Forecast net debt position of $25 million to $35 million at June 19

  • FY19 expected Revenue of $0.95 billion - $1.05 billion2

  • FY19 expected EBIT of $70 - 80 million2

  • 1. Underlying numbers, refer to reconciliation on slide 25

  • 2. Guidance is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to known and unknown risks. This guidance assumes an exchange rate of AUD:USD 0.76, and excludes the impact of one-offs including the shareholder class action that was settled in FY19. Guidance excludes Performance (gain-share) payments and share based payments.

2

2

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* FY18 has been restated for consistency with the current year's presentation

KEY CONTRACTS

Project / Client

Location

Commodity / Type

Comments

Tropicana AngloGold Ashanti / Independence Group

WA Australia

Gold Open-pit

  • Alliance life-of-mine contract

  • Achieved reduction in unit cost by ~37% from 2015

  • Phase 1 of Long Island commenced

Telfer Newcrest

WA Australia

Copper-gold Open-pit

  • Commenced February 2016

  • Life of mine contract

Mount Morgans Dacian Gold

WA Australia

Gold Open-pit

  • Commenced December 2017

  • 5 year contract

Byerwen QCoal

QLD Australia

Coking Coal Open-pit

  • Commenced August 2017

  • 3 year contract

Martabe

PT Agincourt Resources

North Sumatra, Indonesia

Gold Open-pit

  • 50:50 NKE Joint venture commenced 2015

  • Contract maturity FY21

Batu Hijau PT AMNT

Sumbawa Island, Indonesia

Copper / Gold Open Pit

  • Alliance life-of-mine contract

  • Commenced in August 2017

  • Potential to extend scope to include future developments such as Elang

  • Performance fee (Gain share) achieved in 1H

Underground Various

Australia & Indonesia

Various

Mining Services

  • In Australia, continued to secure repeat, sustainable work including at Nifty, Fosterville and Olympic Dam.

  • 50:50 NKE joint venture developing an exploration decline at Tujuh Bukit

Civil (TMM Group)

Various

Australia

Various

Mining Services

  • TMM undertook various civil work for Peak Downs, Rolleston and Poitrel

PEOPLE

  • Employee increase driven by ramp up of existing projects to steady state

  • In Australia, 5% of our total workforce is Indigenous

  • Indonesian workforce 99% national, 10% from local communities

  • 11.3% of our total workforce is female

  • Survey showed high levels of engagement across the business

  • Continued investment in people including expansion of the traineeship program, introduction of an accelerated apprenticeship program, and rollout of a leadership development program

1. Group employee numbers includes Full Time Equivalent contractors

Disclaimer

Macmahon Holdings Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 22:36:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 022 M
EBIT 2019 75,1 M
Net income 2019 55,4 M
Finance 2019 35,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,97
P/E ratio 2020 8,67
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 560 M
Chart MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macmahon Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Finnegan Chief Executive Officer
James Allan Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Roland Giles Everist Chief Financial Officer
David van den Berg Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Eva Desiree Rita Skira Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED20.93%399
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.40%2 245
HARSCO CORPORATION25.18%1 859
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO7.05%1 431
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD13.36%1 152
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%995
