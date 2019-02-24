Macmahon : 2019 Half Year Results Investor Presentation
FIRST HALF YEAR RESULTS2019
1H19 HIGHLIGHTS
Significant uplift in financial performance
•1H19 Revenue of $542.2m, up 101% on 1H18
•1H19 EBIT1of $39.9m, up 311% on 1H18
•1H19 EBITDA1of $89.1m, up 94% on 1H18
•1H19 NPAT1of $32.3m, up 304% on 1H18
•Underlying basic EPS1of 1.53cps, up 273% on 1H18
Key Achievements
•Successful ramp-up of Batu Hijau capacity, performance (gain-share) payment of $780k achieved in 1H
•Ongoing improvement in safety performance including rollout of mental health program
•Secured new work at Nifty, Fosterville and a new quarry project
Reaffirm FY19 Guidance and strong outlook
•Significant order book of ~$4.8 billion
•Healthy tender pipeline of ~$7 billion
•Forecast net debt position of $25 million to $35 million at June 19
•FY19 expected Revenue of $0.95 billion - $1.05 billion2
•FY19 expected EBIT of $70 - 80 million2
1.Underlying numbers, refer to reconciliation on slide 25
2.Guidance is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to known and unknown risks. This guidance assumes an exchange rate of AUD:USD 0.76, and excludes the impact of one-offs including the shareholder class action that was settled in FY19. Guidance excludes Performance (gain-share) payments and share based payments.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
* FY18 has beenrestatedfor consistency with the current year's presentation
KEY CONTRACTS
Project / Client
Location
Commodity / Type
Comments
TropicanaAngloGold Ashanti / Independence Group
WA Australia
Gold Open-pit
•Alliance life-of-mine contract
•Achieved reduction in unit cost by ~37% from 2015
•Phase 1 of Long Island commenced
TelferNewcrest
WAAustralia
Copper-goldOpen-pit
•Commenced February 2016
•Life of mine contract
Mount MorgansDacian Gold
WA Australia
Gold Open-pit
•Commenced December 2017
•5 year contract
ByerwenQCoal
QLD Australia
Coking Coal Open-pit
•Commenced August 2017
•3 year contract
Martabe
PT Agincourt Resources
North Sumatra, Indonesia
Gold Open-pit
•50:50 NKE Joint venture commenced 2015
•Contract maturity FY21
Batu HijauPT AMNT
SumbawaIsland,Indonesia
Copper / Gold Open Pit
•Alliance life-of-mine contract
•Commenced in August 2017
•Potential to extend scope to include future developments such as Elang
•Performance fee (Gain share) achieved in 1H
UndergroundVarious
Australia & Indonesia
Various
Mining Services
•In Australia, continued to secure repeat, sustainable work including at Nifty, Fosterville and Olympic Dam.
•50:50 NKE joint venture developing an exploration decline at Tujuh Bukit
Civil (TMM Group)
Various
Australia
Various
Mining Services
•TMM undertook various civil work for Peak Downs, Rolleston and Poitrel
PEOPLE
•Employee increase driven by ramp up of existing projects to steady state
•In Australia, 5% of our total workforce is Indigenous
•Indonesian workforce 99% national, 10% from local communities
•11.3% of our total workforce is female
•Survey showed high levels of engagement across the business
•Continued investment in people including expansion of the traineeship program, introduction of an accelerated apprenticeship program, and rollout of a leadership development program
1. Group employee numbers includes Full Time Equivalent contractors
