MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MAH)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/22
0.26 AUD   --.--%
Macmahon : Appendix 4D

02/24/2019 | 05:37pm EST

25 February 2019

Appendix 4D

Results for Announcement to the Market

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

Name of entity

MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN 007 634 406

Compared with the six months ended 31 December 2017

All figures expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated

$m

Revenue from continuing operations ($m)

Profit from continuing operations after income tax ($m)

Profit from discontinued operations after income tax ($m)

Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company ($m)up up down up

101% 187% (171%) 180%

  • to 542.2

  • to 23.6

  • to (0.1)

  • to 23.5

    cents

    Basic earnings per share (cents)

    up

    158%

  • to 1.11

Dividends

Amount per security

Franked amount per security %

Interim dividend declared

nil

n/a

Net tangible assets

31-Dec-18

30-Jun-18

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

$0.20

$0.19

For a brief explanation of the figures reported above refer to MAH Interim Financial Report 31 December 2018.

*** ENDS ***

Visit www.macmahon.com.au for more information.

Disclaimer

Macmahon Holdings Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 22:36:01 UTC
