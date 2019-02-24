Macmahon : Appendix 4D

Appendix 4D
Results for Announcement to the Market
For the six months ended 31 December 2018
Name of entity
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
ACN 007 634 406
Compared with the six months ended 31 December 2017
|
All figures expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated
$m
|
Revenue from continuing operations ($m)
Profit from continuing operations after income tax ($m)
Profit from discontinued operations after income tax ($m)
Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company ($m)up up down up
101% 187% (171%) 180%
|
|
Dividends
|
Amount per security
|
Franked amount per security %
|
Interim dividend declared
|
nil
|
n/a
|
|
Net tangible assets
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Jun-18
|
Net tangible assets per ordinary share
|
$0.20
|
$0.19
For a brief explanation of the figures reported above refer to MAH Interim Financial Report 31 December 2018.
