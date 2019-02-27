Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/27
0.24 AUD   +2.13%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Macmahon : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Ramlie

0
02/27/2019 | 07:30pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 93 007 634 406

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Alexander Ramlie

Date of last notice

08 August 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

26 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct:

NED SSP Share Rights (unvested):

2018 Grant - 430,977 share rights

Issue Date: 05 July 2018

Vesting Date Tranche 1 (50%): February 2019

Vesting Date Tranche 2 (50%): August 2019

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

215,489

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$45,662.10

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Indirect:

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:

215,489 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (vested pursuant to NED salary sacrifice plan).

(The vested Share Rights are held on Trust and trading is restricted for a period of time, pursuant to the Macmahon Non-Executive Director Salary Sacrifice Plan - see ASX announcement of 5 July 2018).

Direct:

NED SSP Share Rights (unvested):

2018 Grant - 215,489 share rights Issue Date: 05 July 2018

Vesting Date Tranche 2: August 2019 - the day after release of Macmahon's full year results

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Vested by Trustee - which acquired them on-market (funded by NED's after tax remuneration)

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Macmahon Holdings Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 00:29:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 092 M
EBIT 2019 73,0 M
Net income 2019 46,2 M
Finance 2019 38,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,83
P/E ratio 2020 8,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 506 M
Chart MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macmahon Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Finnegan Chief Executive Officer
James Allan Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Roland Giles Everist Chief Financial Officer
David van den Berg Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Eva Desiree Rita Skira Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.30%364
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.56%2 162
HARSCO CORPORATION10.37%1 744
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO10.13%1 469
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD6.87%1 088
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%1 001
