Macmahon : Change of Director's Interest Notice - E Skira

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
ABN
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 93 007 634 406
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Eva Desiree Rita Skira
|
Date of last notice
|
26 September 2011
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect Interest
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
|
Date of change
|
26 February 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct:
NED SSP Share Rights (unvested):
2018 Grant - 123,906 share rights
Issue Date: 05 July 2018
Vesting Date Tranche 1 (50%): February 2019
Vesting Date Tranche 2 (50%): August 2019
|
Class
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
Number acquired
|
61,953
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
Value/Consideration
|
$13,127.85
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Indirect:
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:
61,953 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (vested pursuant to NED salary sacrifice plan).
(The vested Share Rights are held on Trust and trading is restricted for a period of time, pursuant to the Macmahon Non-Executive Director Salary Sacrifice Plan - see ASX announcement of 5 July 2018).
|
Direct:
NED SSP Share Rights (unvested):
2018 Grant - 61,953 share rights Issue Date: 05 July 2018
Vesting Date Tranche 2: August 2019 - the day after release of Macmahon's full year results
|
Nature of change
|
Vested by Trustee - which acquired them on-market (funded by NED's after tax remuneration)
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
N/A
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
|
N/A
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
N/A
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
N/A
