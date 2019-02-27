Macmahon : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Walker

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity

ABN

MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 93 007 634 406

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director James Allan Walker Date of last notice 30 June 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 26 February 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect: Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: Held in BT Select Portfolio Pension Plan Registered owner: BT Portfolio Services Ltd. - 425,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Direct: NED SSP Share Rights (unvested): 2018 Grant - 192,000 share rights Issue Date: 05 July 2018 Vesting Date Tranche 1 (50%): February 2019 Vesting Date Tranche 2 (50%): August 2019 Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired 96,000 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $20,342.46 No. of securities held after change Indirect: Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: Held in BT Select Portfolio Pension Plan Registered owner: BT Portfolio Services Ltd. - 425,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 96,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (vested pursuant to NED salary sacrifice plan). (The vested Share Rights are held on Trust and trading is restricted for a period of time, pursuant to the Macmahon Non-Executive Director Salary Sacrifice Plan - see ASX announcement of 5 July 2018). Direct: NED SSP Share Rights (unvested): 2018 Grant - 96,000 share rights Issue Date: 05 July 2018 Vesting Date Tranche 2: August 2019 - the day after release of Macmahon's full year results Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Vested by Trustee - which acquired them on-market (funded by NED's after tax remuneration)

