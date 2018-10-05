Macmahon : Correction - 2018 Notice of AGM

5 October 2018

Notice of Annual General Meeting - Typographical Correction

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) wishes to correct a typographical error in the explanatory notes to Resolution 3 of its Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 2 November 2018.

On page 10 of the Notice it is stated that the Performance Rights the subject of Resolution 3 have performance periods of 1 year (for the first tranche), 2 years (for the second tranche) and 3 years (for the third tranche). However, the performance periods are in fact 2 years (for the first tranche), 3 years (for the second tranche) and 4 years (for the third tranche). The correct performance periods were set out in the summary of the Senior Manager Long Term Incentive Plan (on page 7 of the Notice), and in Macmahon's ASX announcement on 5 July 2018.

There is no change to any of the resolutions for the meeting.

