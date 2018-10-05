Log in
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED (MAH)
End-of-day quote  - 10/04
0.265 AUD   --.--%
MACMAHON : Correction - 2018 Notice of AGM
PU
10/04MACMAHON : Class action settlement
PU
09/20MACMAHON : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
Macmahon : Correction - 2018 Notice of AGM

10/05/2018 | 06:33am CEST

5 October 2018

Notice of Annual General Meeting - Typographical Correction

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) wishes to correct a typographical error in the explanatory notes to Resolution 3 of its Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 2 November 2018.

On page 10 of the Notice it is stated that the Performance Rights the subject of Resolution 3 have performance periods of 1 year (for the first tranche), 2 years (for the second tranche) and 3 years (for the third tranche). However, the performance periods are in fact 2 years (for the first tranche), 3 years (for the second tranche) and 4 years (for the third tranche). The correct performance periods were set out in the summary of the Senior Manager Long Term Incentive Plan (on page 7 of the Notice), and in Macmahon's ASX announcement on 5 July 2018.

There is no change to any of the resolutions for the meeting.

*** ENDS ***

For further information, please contact:

Chris Chong

Manager - Corporate Development and Investor Relations cchong@macmahon.com.au +61 8 9232 1877 / +61 408 774 365

About Macmahon

Macmahon is an ASX listed company offering the complete package of mining services to miners throughout Australia and South East Asia.

Macmahon's extensive experience in both surface and underground mining has established the Company as the contractor of choice for resources projects across a range of locations and commodity sectors.

Macmahon is focused on developing strong relationships with its clients whereby both parties work in an open, flexible and transparent way to ensure mutually beneficial outcomes whilst also minimising risks for both parties.

Visit www.macmahon.com.au for more information.

Disclaimer

Macmahon Holdings Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 04:32:04 UTC
