Macmahon : Director Appointment/Resignation

20 September 2018

DIRECTOR RESIGNATION - VYRIL VELLA

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX: MAH) wishes to advise that Mr Vyril Vella has announced his resignation from the board of Macmahon after more than 10 years of service. His resignation will take effect on 31 October 2018.

Mr Vella is currently a member of the board's Audit & Risk Committee, chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, and is the longest serving of the current directors of the company.

Mr Jim Walker, chairman of the Board, said that Mr Vella's contribution to the company during his tenure had been invaluable, and his expertise and experience would be greatly missed.

"Vyril's common sense, pragmatism and steely determination will be particularly remembered, and on behalf of the board and the company, I thank him for his outstanding service," Mr. Walker said. "He has been an exemplary director and we wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement".

Mr Vella said he had greatly enjoyed his association with Macmahon over a period of considerable change for the company.

"I will remain interested in the performance of the company as a shareholder, and I wish the board and management team every success in the future" Mr Vella said.

Mr Kim Horne will replace Mr Vella as the chairman of the Board's Remuneration and Nomination Committee effective from 1 November 2018.

