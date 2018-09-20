Log in
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED    MAH   AU000000MAH3

MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED (MAH)
Macmahon : Director Appointment/Resignation

09/20/2018 | 01:23am CEST

20 September 2018

DIRECTOR RESIGNATION - VYRIL VELLA

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX: MAH) wishes to advise that Mr Vyril Vella has announced his resignation from the board of Macmahon after more than 10 years of service. His resignation will take effect on 31 October 2018.

Mr Vella is currently a member of the board's Audit & Risk Committee, chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, and is the longest serving of the current directors of the company.

Mr Jim Walker, chairman of the Board, said that Mr Vella's contribution to the company during his tenure had been invaluable, and his expertise and experience would be greatly missed.

"Vyril's common sense, pragmatism and steely determination will be particularly remembered, and on behalf of the board and the company, I thank him for his outstanding service," Mr. Walker said. "He has been an exemplary director and we wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement".

Mr Vella said he had greatly enjoyed his association with Macmahon over a period of considerable change for the company.

"I will remain interested in the performance of the company as a shareholder, and I wish the board and management team every success in the future" Mr Vella said.

Mr Kim Horne will replace Mr Vella as the chairman of the Board's Remuneration and Nomination Committee effective from 1 November 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Chong, Corporate Development and Investor Relations +61 408 774 365

About Macmahon

Macmahon is an ASX listed company offering the complete package of mining services to miners throughout Australia and Southeast Asia.

Macmahon's extensive experience in both surface and underground mining has established the Company as the contractor of choice for resources projects across a range of locations and commodity sectors.

Macmahon is focused on developing strong relationships with its clients whereby both parties work in an open, flexible and transparent way to ensure mutually beneficial outcomes whilst also minimising risks for both parties.

Visit www.macmahon.com.au for more information.

Disclaimer

Macmahon Holdings Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 23:22:03 UTC
