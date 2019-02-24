Macmahon : Interim Financial Report 31 December 2018 0 02/24/2019 | 05:37pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Condensed consolidated interim financial report For the six months ended 31 December 2018 Contents Directors' report 3 Lead auditor's independence declaration 7 Independent auditor's review report 8 Directors' declaration 10 Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 11 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position 12 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 13 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 14 Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 15 Corporate Directory 24 DIRECTORS' REPORT The Directors present their report together with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Macmahon Holdings Limited and its controlled entities ("consolidated entity" or "Macmahon") for the six months ended 31 December 2018 including the review report thereon. DIRECTORS The Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the interim period are: J A Walker (Chairman, Non-executive) E D R Skira (Non-executive) A Ramlie (Non-executive) A W Sidarto (Non-executive) K A Horne (Non-executive) V A Vella (Non-executive resigned 31 October 2018) PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES Macmahon is an ASX listed company offering mining and construction services to miners throughout Australia and South East Asia. With more than 50 years' experience in both surface and underground mining, Macmahon has established itself as a contractor of choice for resources projects across a range of locations and commodity sectors. Macmahon is focused on developing strong relationships with its clients whereby both parties work in an open, flexible and transparent way to ensure mutually beneficial outcomes whilst also minimising risks for both parties. OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW Macmahon's operational activities include Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Civil Construction (including rehabilitation) and Equipment Maintenance and Management. Surface Mining Macmahon's surface mining division offers a broad range of services including mine planning, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, water management as well as equipment operation and maintenance. Surface Mining contracts range from 3 years to life of mine. Life of mine contracts Macmahon is currently fulfilling life of mine contracts at:  Tropicana Gold Mine (joint venture between Anglo Gold Ashanti and the Independence Group)

 Telfer Gold Mine (owned by Newcrest)

 Batu Hijau (owned by PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara) Term contracts Macmahon continues with the following surface mining contracts:  Byerwen Coal Mine (owned by the QCoal Group) - three year contract executed in November 2017 and includes the provision of all open cut mining and bulk earthworks.

 Mount Morgans Gold Mine (owned by Dacian Gold Limited) - a five year mining services contract awarded in December 2017 and includes the provision of open pit mining services including drilling and blasting, loading and hauling.

 Argyle Diamond Mine - Under its indigenous subsidiary, Doorn Djil, Macmahon is currently operating at Argyle where it is undertaking tailings work for Rio Tinto.

 Martabe Gold Mine (controlled by PT Agincourt Resources) - Macmahon is part of a 50:50 joint venture which is contracted by PT Agincourt Resources to provide mining services at the Martabe gold mine, in the North Sumatra province of Indonesia.

 Kanthan (owned by Lafarge Holcim) and Lhoknga (owned by Pt Semen Indonesia) Quarries - a range of mining activities in Malaysia and Indonesia over several years.

 In January 2019 Macmahon commenced surface mining services at the Langkawi Quarry (owned by Lafarge Holcim) Underground Mining Macmahon's underground mining division offers underground development and production services, ground support services (rock bolting, cable bolting and shotcreting) as well as ventilation and access services including shaft sinking, raise drilling and shaft lining. Development Macmahon's joint venture entity in Indonesia continued with the development of an exploration decline at the Tujuh Bukit copper gold project in east Java. Production services and ground support Ground support and production drilling services continue to be provided to Mount Wright Gold Mine (production drilling), Ballarat Gold Mine (production drilling and cable bolting), Cadia-Ridgeway Mine (cable bolting), Nifty Mine (production drilling, cable bolting and shotcreting), Pajingo Mine (box hole drilling), and Granny Smith Gold Mine (cable bolting). Both Pajingo and Cadia-Ridgeway contracts were completed during the half year whilst new cable bolting services commenced at Leinster Mine (August 2018) and Fosterville (December 2018). Raise drilling Raise drilling services continued (and was completed) at the Leinster Mine and at the Olympic Dam Mine for BHP on both surface and underground. In December 2018 raise drilling services commenced at Thalanga for Red River Resources. In addition Macmahon continues to provide care and maintenance services at the Ranger Mine and assists several clients with short to medium term equipment hire. Civil Construction, Mining Infrastructure and Rehabilitation Macmahon's Brisbane based subsidiary, TMM Group, provides rehabilitation, civil construction and maintenance services. Over the period TMM undertook road construction services at Peak Downs for BMA, creek diversion and the construction of a new flood levee and water storage facility at Rolleston for Glencore and construction of flood protection levee at Poitrel for BHP. In addition to these services TMM provides BMA with several items of equipment for utilisation at Saraji. Equipment Maintenance and Management Macmahon owns and operates world-class plant maintenance facilities, giving it a unique ability to support and maintain frontline equipment. Macmahon's primary workshop, located in Perth, Western Australia, is a key operational asset with the ability to rebuild components and complete maintenance activities in-house including providing Macmahon with the ability to rapidly and efficiently deploy supplies to key customer locations, conduct essential maintenance work and allow for fleet and personnel flexibility depending on customer demand. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Mining Business The Mining segment consolidates the results of the Group's Surface Mining, Underground Mining and International Mining segments. Mining revenues increased significantly for the half year to $542.2 million from $270.0 million for the comparative period. This increase is primarily attributed to the growth in the Company with the Batu Hijau contract commencing Phase 2 in April 2018 and the commencement of new projects at Mt Morgans (late December 2017) and Byerwen Coal (November 2017). Mining EBIT (before share based payments ("SBP") expense of $1.4 million) increased to $38.6 million compared to an EBIT (before SBP gain of $0.2 million) of $9.7 million in the prior corresponding period due to the expansion and commencement noted above and the improvement at the Telfer project. The acquisition of the TMM Group provided Macmahon with additional capabilities that were and continue to be offered to existing clients with in the Mining Business. As these services have been integrated into existing operations the TMM Group is not considered a separate segment to the mining business. Balance sheet and operating cash flows The execution of existing projects together with commencement of new projects resulted in a net increase in Net Assets during the half year from $409.8 million to $424.4 million. The net increase resulted from increased working capital and capital expenditure primarily offset by the utilisation of cash and the increase in asset financing. Working Capital Net working capital increased during the six months by $33.8 million due to current trade and other receivables increasing to $183.0 million at 31 December 2018 (June 2018: $152.3 million), inventory increasing to $45.8 million (June 2018: $42.0 million) and the decrease in current trade and other payables to $175.0 million at 31 December 2018 (June 2018: $174.3 million). The $30.7 million increase in current trade and other receivables was a result of timing of receipts from current trade receivables. Capital Expenditure Capital expenditure (excluding intangible assets) for the half totalled $87.6 million, comprising plant of $62.2 million acquired through finance lease including $16.1 million of assets that are classified as lease receivable and $25.4 million major componentry and other minor additions funded through cash. Net Financing As at 31 December 2018, cash on hand totalled $77.4 million (30 June 2018: $109.6 million) against total debt of $158.6 million (30 June 2018: $106.3 million). The increase in net debt resulted from increased plant and equipment for new projects and contract expansions including sustaining capital at existing projects. Cash Flow For the half year the company generated $34.6 million cash from operating activities (excluding settlement of the class action, interest and tax) compared to $13.4 million (excluding interest and tax) for the prior comparative period. This represents a conversion rate from EBITDA of 38.8% compared to 29.1% EBITDA conversion for the comparative period. The cash flow conversion was impacted by the increase in working capital resulting from the timing of receipts from current trade receivables. Events subsequent to reporting date The Directors are not aware of any other matter or circumstance arising since 31 December 2018 not otherwise dealt with within the condensed consolidated financial statements that has significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the consolidated entity and the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the consolidated entity in subsequent financial periods. Dividends The Directors have determined that no interim dividend will be declared. Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 The lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 7 and forms part of the Directors' Report for the six months ended 31 December 2018. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Macmahon Holdings Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 22:36:01 UTC 0 Latest news on MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 05:37p MACMAHON : 2019 Half Year Results Investor Presentation PU 05:37p MACMAHON : 2019 Half Year Results Media Release PU 05:37p MACMAHON : Interim Financial Report 31 December 2018 PU 05:37p MACMAHON : Appendix 4D PU 2018 MACMAHON : AGM - Results of Meeting PU 2018 MACMAHON : AGM - Speeches PU 2018 MACMAHON : Final Director's Interest Notice PU 2018 MACMAHON : Macquarie WA Forum Presentation PU 2018 MACMAHON : Correction - 2018 Notice of AGM PU 2018 MACMAHON : Class action settlement PU