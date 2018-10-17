Macmahon : Macquarie WA Forum Presentation

MACQUARIE WA FORUM OCTOBER 2018
2018 HIGHLIGHTS
-
• FY18 Revenue of $710.3m, up 98% on FY17
-
• FY18 EBIT1 of $41.2m (in-line with guidance), vs EBIT loss in FY17
-
• FY18 EBITDA1 of $118.9m, up 274% on FY17
-
• FY18 NPAT of $31.3m and basic EPS of 1.53cps from continuing operations
-
• Secured ~$1.1 billion of new work and contract extensions in Australia
-
• Completed transformational AMNT transaction and started work at Batu Hijau
-
• Commenced new surface operations at Byerwen and Mount Morgans
-
• Started new underground development at Endeavor and exploration decline at Tujuh Bukit
-
• Record order book of ~$5.4 billion
-
• Tender pipeline of $7 billion+
-
• FY19 expected Revenue of $950 million - $1050 million2 ($1 billion contracted)
1.Underlying numbers, refer to reconciliation on slide 15 2.This guidance assumes an exchange rate of AUD:USD 0.76, and excludes one-off impacts.
2
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
KEY CONTRACTS
|
Project / Client
|
Location
|
Commodity / Type
|
Comments
|
Tropicana AngloGold Ashanti / Independence Group
|
WA Australia
|
Gold Open-pit
|
-
• Alliance life-of-mine contract
-
• Achieved reduction in unit cost by ~37% from 2015
-
• Phase 1 of Long Island expansion approved in Dec 17
-
• Strong relationship
|
Telfer Newcrest
|
WA Australia
|
Copper-gold Open-pit
|
|
Martabe
PT Agincourt Resources
|
North Sumatra, Indonesia
|
Gold Open-pit
|
|
Underground Various
|
Australia & Indonesia
|
Various
Mining Services
|
-
• Mining services business continues to secure repeat, sustainable work
-
• January 2018, 50:50 NKE joint venture commenced work to develop an exploration decline at Tujuh Bukit for PT Merdeka (IDX: MDKA) in Indonesia
-
• March 2018, commenced development project at Endeavor Mine for CBH Resources near Cobar, NSW
|
Batu Hijau PT AMNT
|
Sumbawa Island, Indonesia
|
Copper / Gold Open Pit
|
-
• Transformational alliance contract at Tier 1 asset
-
• Expected revenue of US$1.8bn over 5 years
-
• Successful commencement in August 2017 and ramp up in 2H FY18.
-
• Potential to extend scope to include significant future development such as Elang
-
• Strong relationship and performing well
|
Byerwen
QCoal (majority owned)
|
QLD Australia
|
Coking Coal Open-pit
|
|
Mount Morgans Dacian Gold
|
WA Australia
|
Gold Open-pit
|
RECORD ORDER BOOK ~$5.4 BILLION
-
• In addition to Batu Hijau, new work and extensions of ~$1.1bn secured over FY18; bidding discipline maintained
-
• Record order book at 30 June 2018 with work in hand of ~$5.4bn, up 9% on FY17
-
• Provides solid platform
-
• Current revenue run rate at $1bn
Disclaimer
Macmahon Holdings Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 22:22:04 UTC