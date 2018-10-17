Log in
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED    MAH   AU000000MAH3

MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED (MAH)
  Report  
End-of-day quote  - 10/16
0.245 AUD   -2.00%
MACMAHON : Macquarie WA Forum Presentation
PU
MACMAHON : Correction - 2018 Notice of AGM
PU
MACMAHON : Class action settlement
PU
Macmahon : Macquarie WA Forum Presentation

10/17/2018 | 12:23am CEST

MACQUARIE WA FORUM OCTOBER 2018

2018 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Significant turnaround in financial performance

  • FY18 Revenue of $710.3m, up 98% on FY17

  • FY18 EBIT1 of $41.2m (in-line with guidance), vs EBIT loss in FY17

  • FY18 EBITDA1 of $118.9m, up 274% on FY17

  • FY18 NPAT of $31.3m and basic EPS of 1.53cps from continuing operations

  • FY18 Operating cash flow of $101.9m, up 236% on FY17

  • Net cash position at year end of $3.4m

  • Key Achievements

  • Secured ~$1.1 billion of new work and contract extensions in Australia

  • Completed transformational AMNT transaction and started work at Batu Hijau

  • Commenced new surface operations at Byerwen and Mount Morgans

  • Started new underground development at Endeavor and exploration decline at Tujuh Bukit

  • Successful acquisition and integration of TMM Group - civil earthworks business

  • Strong Outlook

  • Record order book of ~$5.4 billion

  • Tender pipeline of $7 billion+

  • FY19 expected Revenue of $950 million - $1050 million2 ($1 billion contracted)

  • FY19 expected EBIT of $70 - 80 million2

1.Underlying numbers, refer to reconciliation on slide 15 2.This guidance assumes an exchange rate of AUD:USD 0.76, and excludes one-off impacts.

2

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

KEY CONTRACTS

Project / Client

Location

Commodity / Type

Comments

Tropicana AngloGold Ashanti / Independence Group

WA Australia

Gold Open-pit

  • Alliance life-of-mine contract

  • Achieved reduction in unit cost by ~37% from 2015

  • Phase 1 of Long Island expansion approved in Dec 17

  • Strong relationship

Telfer Newcrest

WA Australia

Copper-gold Open-pit

  • Difficult and risky project but achieved significant operational turnaround in FY18

  • Achieved record monthly mine production in June quarter

Martabe

PT Agincourt Resources

North Sumatra, Indonesia

Gold Open-pit

  • 50:50 NKE Joint venture commenced 2015

  • Project continues to perform well

  • Contract maturity FY21

Underground Various

Australia & Indonesia

Various

Mining Services

  • Mining services business continues to secure repeat, sustainable work

  • January 2018, 50:50 NKE joint venture commenced work to develop an exploration decline at Tujuh Bukit for PT Merdeka (IDX: MDKA) in Indonesia

  • March 2018, commenced development project at Endeavor Mine for CBH Resources near Cobar, NSW

Batu Hijau PT AMNT

Sumbawa Island, Indonesia

Copper / Gold Open Pit

  • Transformational alliance contract at Tier 1 asset

  • Expected revenue of US$1.8bn over 5 years

  • Successful commencement in August 2017 and ramp up in 2H FY18.

  • Potential to extend scope to include significant future development such as Elang

  • Strong relationship and performing well

Byerwen

QCoal (majority owned)

QLD Australia

Coking Coal Open-pit

  • Commenced August 2017

  • $350m 3 year contract

  • Project performing well

Mount Morgans Dacian Gold

WA Australia

Gold Open-pit

  • Commenced December 2017

  • $250m 5 year contract

  • Project performing well

RECORD ORDER BOOK ~$5.4 BILLION

  • In addition to Batu Hijau, new work and extensions of ~$1.1bn secured over FY18; bidding discipline maintained

  • Record order book at 30 June 2018 with work in hand of ~$5.4bn, up 9% on FY17

  • Provides solid platform

  • Current revenue run rate at $1bn

Disclaimer

Macmahon Holdings Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 22:22:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 022 M
EBIT 2019 75,1 M
Net income 2019 55,4 M
Finance 2019 35,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,62
P/E ratio 2020 8,33
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capitalization 539 M
Chart MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macmahon Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Finnegan Chief Executive Officer
James Allan Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Roland Giles Everist Chief Financial Officer
David van den Berg Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Vyril Anthony Vella Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.70%384
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-27.06%2 061
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO3.04%1 583
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%1 046
FAMUR SA-10.86%865
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD30.29%814
