MACOM Technology : Announces John F. Kober as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

MACOM
Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI), a
leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced the
appointment of John F. Kober as Senior Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, effective immediately.
Mr. Kober has over 25 years of accounting and finance experience, and
has served as MACOM’s Vice President and Corporate Controller since
2015. Prior to that, he served as Vice President, Corporate Controller
and Treasurer at CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR), a manufacturer
of components and instruments. Mr. Kober is a certified public
accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master
of Business Administration in Finance.
“On behalf of our board of directors and employees, I congratulate Jack
on his appointment,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive
Officer. “Jack has exemplary financial acumen and we share the same
ideology and vision on how to create shareholder value.”
ABOUT MACOM:
MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor
products for Datacenter, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense
applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design
centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia.
MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and
ISO14001 environmental management standard.
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This
press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM's
beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to
MACOM. These forward-looking statements include, among others,
statements about MACOM’s strategic plans, including those regarding its
operations. These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM's current
views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties,
assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or
our actual activities or results to differ materially from those
expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although MACOM believes that
the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are
reasonable, it cannot and does not guarantee future events, results,
actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking
statements, including, but not limited to, those factors described in
"Risk Factors" in MACOM's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports
on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
