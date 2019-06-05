Log in
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC

(MTSI)
MACOM Technology : Announces New Wideband Amplifier Covering 30 kHz to 40 GHz for Instrumentation and Communication Applications

06/05/2019

Lowell, Massachusetts, June 5, 2019- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ('MACOM'), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced a new wideband distributed amplifier with the introduction of the MAAM-011275-DIE.

Offered as a bare-die, this amplifier is well suited for use in test and measurement (T&M) and communications equipment with broadband frequency coverage from sub-6 GHz to mmW. The MAAM-011275-DIE amplifier supports wideband operation from 30 kHz up to 40 GHz with typical gain of 15 dB. The input and output are fully matched at 50 Ω with typical return loss of 13 dB across the band.

The MAAM-011275-DIE adds to MACOM's portfolio of wideband amplifier solutions, and

is available to customers today. MACOM will showcase its RF portfolio at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2019, Booth #532 in Boston, USA, June 4th - 6th. MACOM's booth will feature new product solutions optimized for 5G, wireless basestations, radar, test and measurement and industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) applications. To make an appointment, contact your local sales representative. For more information about MACOM's RF technology solutions, please visit: www.macom.com.

Typical part number performance:

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Datacenter, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
North Americas -- Phone: 800.366.2266
Europe -- Phone: +353.21.244.6400
India -- Phone: +91.80.43537383
China -- Phone: +86.21.2407.1588

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Ozzie Billimoria
MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.
978-656-2896
ozzie.billimoria@macom.com

Disclaimer

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 16:37:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 527 M
EBIT 2019 34,7 M
Net income 2019 -74,5 M
Debt 2019 639 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
Capitalization 999 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Croteau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John L. Ocampo Chairman
Robert Dennehy Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert J. McMullan CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Alex A. Behfar Chief Scientists & Senior VP-Photonics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC4.82%989
ASML HOLDING22.86%81 138
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION32.50%25 852
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD24.42%22 167
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 247
QORVO1.89%7 373
