MACOM Technology : Announces New Wideband Amplifier Covering 30 kHz to 40 GHz for Instrumentation and Communication Applications

Lowell, Massachusetts, June 5, 2019- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ('MACOM'), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced a new wideband distributed amplifier with the introduction of the MAAM-011275-DIE.

Offered as a bare-die, this amplifier is well suited for use in test and measurement (T&M) and communications equipment with broadband frequency coverage from sub-6 GHz to mmW. The MAAM-011275-DIE amplifier supports wideband operation from 30 kHz up to 40 GHz with typical gain of 15 dB. The input and output are fully matched at 50 Ω with typical return loss of 13 dB across the band.

The MAAM-011275-DIE adds to MACOM's portfolio of wideband amplifier solutions, and

is available to customers today. MACOM will showcase its RF portfolio at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2019, Booth #532 in Boston, USA, June 4th - 6th. MACOM's booth will feature new product solutions optimized for 5G, wireless basestations, radar, test and measurement and industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) applications. To make an appointment, contact your local sales representative. For more information about MACOM's RF technology solutions, please visit: www.macom.com.

Typical part number performance:

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Datacenter, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

North Americas -- Phone: 800.366.2266

Europe -- Phone: +353.21.244.6400

India -- Phone: +91.80.43537383

China -- Phone: +86.21.2407.1588

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ozzie Billimoria

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

978-656-2896

ozzie.billimoria@macom.com