MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC

(MTSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

MACOM Technology : Initiates 100G PAM4 Digital Signal Processor (DSP) Production

07/30/2020 | 04:53pm EDT

  • Highly integrated device features flexible operation, low power and small footprint
  • Integrated laser driver for reduced cost and complexity
  • Support for optical links of up to 10km+ over single fiber mode
  • Ideal for inside and outside Data Center applications

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced design completion and production release of its low power CMOS DSP-based PAM4 PHYs.

MACOM’s PAM4 PHYs with integrated DSP, forward error correction (FEC) and multiplexing functionality are designed to enable single-wavelength 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps optical transceivers. These highly integrated devices offer low latency, low power and a small footprint package optimized for next generation optical transceiver modules.

The integrated driver is suitable for direct connection to an optical modulator, avoiding the need for a discrete driver, and, thereby, enabling reduced cost and complexity. The on-board management processor simplifies module implementation, while the flexible DSP-based equalizer supports optical links up to and beyond 10 km over single mode fiber. Optional low latency FEC enables IEEE compliant link performance with both legacy and current generation switch silicon. A full suite of test and diagnostic features enable efficient bring up and fast time to market.

MACOM design and applications engineering teams are available to support immediate design-in activities. To learn more about MACOM’s PAM4 PHYs please visit: https://www.macom.com/ncs.

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 521 M - -
Net income 2020 -49,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -45,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 420 M 2 420 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,55x
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 40,50 $
Last Close Price 36,28 $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen G. Daly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John L. Ocampo Chairman
Robert Dennehy Senior Vice President-Operations
John F. Kober Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas J. Carlson Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.36.39%2 420
ASML HOLDING N.V.17.10%151 977
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION23.40%52 379
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED20.10%42 796
QORVO, INC.-0.82%13 191
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-9.25%10 562
