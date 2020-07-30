MACOM Technology : Initiates 100G PAM4 Digital Signal Processor (DSP) Production

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced design completion and production release of its low power CMOS DSP-based PAM4 PHYs.

MACOM’s PAM4 PHYs with integrated DSP, forward error correction (FEC) and multiplexing functionality are designed to enable single-wavelength 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps optical transceivers. These highly integrated devices offer low latency, low power and a small footprint package optimized for next generation optical transceiver modules.

The integrated driver is suitable for direct connection to an optical modulator, avoiding the need for a discrete driver, and, thereby, enabling reduced cost and complexity. The on-board management processor simplifies module implementation, while the flexible DSP-based equalizer supports optical links up to and beyond 10 km over single mode fiber. Optional low latency FEC enables IEEE compliant link performance with both legacy and current generation switch silicon. A full suite of test and diagnostic features enable efficient bring up and fast time to market.

MACOM design and applications engineering teams are available to support immediate design-in activities. To learn more about MACOM’s PAM4 PHYs please visit: https://www.macom.com/ncs.

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

