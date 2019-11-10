MACOM Technology : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on November 12, 2019

Log in
LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 30, 2019-- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. ('MACOM') (NASDAQ: MTSI) plans to announce financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 27, 2019 after the close of market on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. In conjunction with the release, MACOM will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, hosted by Mr. Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jack Kober, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Information:

Call Date & Time: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Conference Call Number: 1-877-837-3908
 International Call Number: +1-973-872-3000
 Pass Code: 8579324

The conference call replay will be available for at least five business days, beginning two hours after the call. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the pass code is 8579324. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same pass code at the prompt. Additionally, the conference call will broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties for approximately 90 days in the Investor Relations section of MACOM's website at http://ir.macom.com.

About MACOM
 MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005142/en/

Source: MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
Stephen Ferranti, Vice President of Investor Relations
P: 978-656-2977
E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com

Disclaimer

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 00:09:04 UTC
