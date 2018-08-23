Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MACOM Technology : to Showcase Industry Leading Optical and Semiconductor Components for Cloud Data Center, FTTx and 5G Applications at CIOE 2018

08/23/2018 | 03:04pm CEST

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) (“MACOM”) will showcase its industry-leading product portfolio enabling 10 and 25 Gbps PON, 5G, Metro/Long-Haul and 100/200/400 Gbps Cloud Data Centers at the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) 2018, in Shenzhen, China, September 5th-8th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005203/en/

Meet with MACOM and learn how our broad portfolio is enabling high bandwidth and low latency, addres ...

Meet with MACOM and learn how our broad portfolio is enabling high bandwidth and low latency, addressing the high-performance analog interfaces between electrical and optical domains and providing solutions aimed at meeting the demanding size, power and signal integrity requirements of today's high-speed next-generation PON, 5G and Cloud Data Center networks. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Meet with MACOM and learn how our broad portfolio is enabling high bandwidth and low latency, addressing the high-performance analog interfaces between electrical and optical domains and providing solutions aimed at meeting the demanding size, power and signal integrity requirements of today’s high-speed next-generation PON, 5G and Cloud Data Center networks.

Leveraging deep domain experience in optical networking and a combination of cutting-edge semiconductor technologies, MACOM creates innovative and smart solutions enabling Cloud Data Centers, client access and metro and long-haul applications. Our complete and robust portfolio includes high-performance modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs), clock/data recovery circuits (CDR), crosspoints, APD, pin photodiodes, FP and DFB lasers, silicon photonics, Mixed Signal PHYs and PAM-4 for enterprise and telecom optical systems operating up to 100/200/400 Gbps and beyond.

Visit Booth #1A32 at CIOE to see how MACOM’s state-of-the-art technology and components meet the high bandwidth and low latency requirements of Cloud Data Center, 5G optical networks, next-generation PON and Metro/Long-Haul.

Highlights at the show include:

  • 10/25 Gbps-PON ONU/OLT: Total integrated circuit and optical solutions
  • 5G Wireless Connectivity Solutions: Featuring our 50 Gbps PAM-4 chipset
  • Data Center Solutions: Featuring our 100 Gb/s CWDM4, 1 DR1/FR1/LR1, and 100/200/400 Gb/s PAM-4
  • Long-Haul and Metro Solutions: Featuring our 64 GBaud Driver and TIA

Members of MACOM’s product management, engineering and applications teams will be available to answer inquiries and questions at the show.

Show Information:

Exhibition Hall: Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center

  • Wednesday, September 5th: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Thursday, September 6th: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Friday, September 7th: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Saturday, September 8th: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

For more information about CIOE 2018, visit www.cioe.cn/en.

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM is a new breed of analog semiconductor company — one that delivers a unique combination of high growth, diversification and high profitability. We are enabling a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society’s insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and Data Centers.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world’s leading communications infrastructure and aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency, and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of RF, microwave, millimeterwave and lightwave semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

MACOM, M/A-COM, M/A-COM Technology Solutions, M/A-COM Tech, Partners in RF & Microwave, The First Name in Microwave and related logos are trademarks of MACOM. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about MACOM, please visit www.macom.com follow @MACOMtweets on Twitter, join MACOM on LinkedIn, or visit the MACOM YouTube Channel.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to MACOM. These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM's current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although MACOM believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot and does not guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DISCLAIMER FOR NEW PRODUCTS:

Any express or implied statements in MACOM product announcements are not meant as warranties or warrantable specifications of any kind. The only warranty MACOM may offer with respect to any product sale is one contained in a written purchase agreement between MACOM and the purchaser concerning such sale and signed by a duly authorized MACOM employee, or, to the extent MACOM's purchase order acknowledgment so indicates, the limited warranty contained in MACOM's standard Terms and Conditions of Sale, a copy of which may be found at: https://www.macom.com/partner-login.


© Business Wire 2018
