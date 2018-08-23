MACOM Technology : to Showcase Industry Leading Optical and Semiconductor Components for Cloud Data Center, FTTx and 5G Applications at CIOE 2018

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) (“MACOM”) will showcase its industry-leading product portfolio enabling 10 and 25 Gbps PON, 5G, Metro/Long-Haul and 100/200/400 Gbps Cloud Data Centers at the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) 2018, in Shenzhen, China, September 5th-8th.

Meet with MACOM and learn how our broad portfolio is enabling high bandwidth and low latency, addressing the high-performance analog interfaces between electrical and optical domains and providing solutions aimed at meeting the demanding size, power and signal integrity requirements of today's high-speed next-generation PON, 5G and Cloud Data Center networks. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Leveraging deep domain experience in optical networking and a combination of cutting-edge semiconductor technologies, MACOM creates innovative and smart solutions enabling Cloud Data Centers, client access and metro and long-haul applications. Our complete and robust portfolio includes high-performance modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs), clock/data recovery circuits (CDR), crosspoints, APD, pin photodiodes, FP and DFB lasers, silicon photonics, Mixed Signal PHYs and PAM-4 for enterprise and telecom optical systems operating up to 100/200/400 Gbps and beyond.

Visit Booth #1A32 at CIOE to see how MACOM’s state-of-the-art technology and components meet the high bandwidth and low latency requirements of Cloud Data Center, 5G optical networks, next-generation PON and Metro/Long-Haul.

Highlights at the show include:

10/25 Gbps-PON ONU/OLT : Total integrated circuit and optical solutions

: Total integrated circuit and optical solutions 5G Wireless Connectivity Solutions: Featuring our 50 Gbps PAM-4 chipset

Featuring our 50 Gbps PAM-4 chipset Data Center Solutions : Featuring our 100 Gb/s CWDM4, 1 DR1/FR1/LR1, and 100/200/400 Gb/s PAM-4

: Featuring our 100 Gb/s CWDM4, 1 DR1/FR1/LR1, and 100/200/400 Gb/s PAM-4 Long-Haul and Metro Solutions: Featuring our 64 GBaud Driver and TIA

Members of MACOM’s product management, engineering and applications teams will be available to answer inquiries and questions at the show.

Show Information:

Exhibition Hall: Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center

Wednesday, September 5 th : 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Thursday, September 6 th : 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Friday, September 7 th : 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Saturday, September 8th: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

For more information about CIOE 2018, visit www.cioe.cn/en.

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM is a new breed of analog semiconductor company — one that delivers a unique combination of high growth, diversification and high profitability. We are enabling a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society’s insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and Data Centers.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world’s leading communications infrastructure and aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency, and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of RF, microwave, millimeterwave and lightwave semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

MACOM, M/A-COM, M/A-COM Technology Solutions, M/A-COM Tech, Partners in RF & Microwave, The First Name in Microwave and related logos are trademarks of MACOM. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about MACOM, please visit www.macom.com follow @MACOMtweets on Twitter, join MACOM on LinkedIn, or visit the MACOM YouTube Channel.

