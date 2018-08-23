MACOM Technology : to Showcase Industry Leading Optical and Semiconductor Components for Cloud Data Center, FTTx and 5G Applications at CIOE 2018

MACOM
Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) (“MACOM”) will showcase its
industry-leading product portfolio enabling 10 and 25 Gbps PON, 5G,
Metro/Long-Haul and 100/200/400 Gbps Cloud Data Centers at the China
International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) 2018, in Shenzhen, China,
September 5th-8th.
Meet with MACOM and learn how our broad portfolio is enabling high
bandwidth and low latency, addressing the high-performance analog
interfaces between electrical and optical domains and providing
solutions aimed at meeting the demanding size, power and signal
integrity requirements of today’s high-speed next-generation PON, 5G and
Cloud Data Center networks.
Leveraging deep domain experience in optical networking and a
combination of cutting-edge semiconductor technologies, MACOM creates
innovative and smart solutions enabling Cloud Data Centers, client
access and metro and long-haul applications. Our complete and robust
portfolio includes high-performance modulator drivers, transimpedance
amplifiers (TIAs), clock/data recovery circuits (CDR), crosspoints, APD,
pin photodiodes, FP and DFB lasers, silicon photonics, Mixed Signal PHYs
and PAM-4 for enterprise and telecom optical systems operating up to
100/200/400 Gbps and beyond.
Visit Booth #1A32 at CIOE to see how MACOM’s state-of-the-art
technology and components meet the high bandwidth and low latency
requirements of Cloud Data Center, 5G optical networks, next-generation
PON and Metro/Long-Haul.
Highlights at the show include:
-
10/25 Gbps-PON ONU/OLT: Total integrated circuit and optical
solutions
-
5G Wireless Connectivity Solutions: Featuring our 50
Gbps PAM-4 chipset
-
Data Center Solutions: Featuring our 100 Gb/s CWDM4, 1
DR1/FR1/LR1, and 100/200/400 Gb/s PAM-4
-
Long-Haul and Metro Solutions: Featuring our 64 GBaud Driver
and TIA
Members of MACOM’s product management, engineering and applications
teams will be available to answer inquiries and questions at the show.
Show Information:
Exhibition Hall: Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center
-
Wednesday, September 5th: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
-
Thursday, September 6th: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
-
Friday, September 7th: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
-
Saturday, September 8th: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
For more information about CIOE 2018, visit www.cioe.cn/en.
ABOUT MACOM:
MACOM is a new breed of analog semiconductor company — one that delivers
a unique combination of high growth, diversification and high
profitability. We are enabling a better-connected and safer world by
delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless
and satellite networks that satisfy society’s insatiable demand for
information.
Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and
livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business,
travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the
speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic
networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to
businesses, homes and Data Centers.
Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for
air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success
on the modern networked battlefield.
MACOM is the partner of choice to the world’s leading communications
infrastructure and aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their
most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal
coverage, energy efficiency, and field reliability, through its
best-in-class team and broad portfolio of RF, microwave, millimeterwave
and lightwave semiconductor products.
MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than
60 years of daring to change the world for the better through bold
technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to
customers and superior value to investors.
Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the
ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental
management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices
throughout North America, Europe and Asia.
MACOM, M/A-COM, M/A-COM Technology Solutions, M/A-COM Tech, Partners in
RF & Microwave, The First Name in Microwave and related logos are
trademarks of MACOM. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners.
For more information about MACOM, please visit www.macom.com
follow @MACOMtweets on Twitter, join MACOM on LinkedIn, or visit the
MACOM YouTube Channel.
