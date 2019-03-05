Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. : Announces Regular Quarterly Distribution

The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) (the “Fund”) declared on March 5, 2019, a regular distribution for the quarter ending Feb. 28, 2019 of $0.42 per share.

Based on the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) of $25.71 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $22.18 on Feb. 28, 2019, the $0.42 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 6.53% at NAV and 7.57% at market price, respectively.

A portion of the distributions may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including, but not limited to, short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2019, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made by the Fund after Dec. 31, 2019.

This distribution will be payable on March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 22, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of March 21, 2019.

About the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end fund, is listed on the NYSE. The Fund’s investment adviser is Macquarie Capital Investment Management LLC, which is a part of Macquarie Asset Management and a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original costs. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the Investment Adviser nor any other person affiliated with the Investment Adviser has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

Investments in the Fund are not deposits with or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“MBL”) nor any Macquarie Group company and are subject to investment risk, including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested. Neither MBL nor any other member company of the Macquarie Group guarantees the performance of the Fund or the repayment of capital from the Fund or any particular rate of return.

