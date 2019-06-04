Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. : Announces Regular Quarterly Distribution

The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return
Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) (the “Fund”) declared on June 4, 2019, a regular
distribution for the quarter ending May 31, 2019 of $0.42 per share.
Based on the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) of $25.76 and New York Stock
Exchange closing market price of $22.06 on May 31, 2019, the $0.42 per
share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 6.52%
at NAV and 7.62% at market price, respectively.
A portion of the distributions may be treated as paid from sources other
than net income, including, but not limited to, short-term capital gain,
long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of
the source of all distributions in 2019, including the percentage of
qualified dividend income, will be made by the Fund after Dec. 31, 2019.
This distribution will be payable on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of
record on June 24, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of June 21, 2019.
About the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc., a diversified
closed-end fund, is listed on the NYSE. The Fund’s investment adviser is
Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust (“Investment Adviser”),
which is a subsidiary of Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. (MMHI).
MMHI is a subsidiary, and subject to the ultimate control, of Macquarie
Group Limited. “Macquarie Investment Management” is the marketing name
for MMHI and its subsidiaries.
Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return
and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares,
when sold, may be worth more or less than their original costs. An
investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and
expenses carefully before investing. Forward-looking statements are
based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither
the Investment Adviser nor any other person affiliated with the
Investment Adviser has any duty to update any forward-looking
statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ
from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative
changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.
Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities noted
are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the purposes of the
Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these
entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL. MBL does
not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the
obligations of these entities, unless noted otherwise.
