Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. : Announces Regular Monthly Distribution

07/02/2020 | 04:30pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) (the “Fund”) declared on July 2, 2020, a regular distribution for the month ending June 30, 2020 of $0.075 per share.

Based on the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share of $21.25 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $17.61 on June 30, 2020, the $0.075 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 4.24% at NAV and 5.11% at market price.

A portion of the distributions may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including, but not limited to, short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2020, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made by the Fund after Dec. 31, 2020.

This distribution will be payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 24, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of July 23, 2020.

About the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end fund, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund’s investment adviser is Delaware Management Company (“Investment Adviser”), a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, which is a subsidiary of Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. (“MMHI”). MMHI is a subsidiary, and subject to the ultimate control, of Macquarie Group Limited. Macquarie Investment Management (“MIM”), a member of Macquarie Group, is the marketing name for certain companies comprising the asset management division of Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original costs. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the Investment Adviser nor any other person affiliated with the Investment Adviser has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities noted are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL. MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities, unless noted otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24,2 M - -
Net income 2019 58,3 M - -
Net Debt 2019 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,20x
Yield 2019 6,90%
Capitalization 223 M 223 M -
EV / Sales 2018 16,6x
EV / Sales 2019 17,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 17,89 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel V. Geatens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David F. Connor Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.-27.92%223
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-21.39%6 196
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.16%3 311
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.09%2 411
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-43.19%1 724
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-35.52%1 592
