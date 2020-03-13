Log in
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/13
116.48 AUD   +4.20%
Macquarie : Australia's Macquarie global head of crude trading departs

03/13/2020 | 12:18am EDT
A pedestrian walks past the logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd which adorns a wall on the outside of their Sydney office headquarters in central Sydney, Australia

The global head of crude trading at Australia's top investment bank, Macquarie Group, has left the firm, it confirmed on Friday, but did not say why.

As executive director, Eiman Alian headed the global crude oil and fuel desks, numbering seven people, in Houston, Texas.

He joined Macquarie in June 2018 and was previously a trader at commodities merchant Vitol and Goldman Sachs.

Macquarie spokesman Paul Marriott declined to comment on the reason for the departure, as the bank nears the end of the 2020 financial year on March 31, before a blackout period prior to its May results announcement.

Commodities, including oil, gas, power, metals and agriculture, account for about 15% of the revenue of Macquarie Group, which has about 900 staff, Marriott said. Gas makes up most of the business.

In February, the bank said its commodities and global markets division had a strong contribution from client hedging and trading opportunities, particularly from the global oil, North American and European gas and power and the metals and agriculture businesses.

Morgan Stanley expects Macquarie's commodity revenue to fall 30% in the second half of the 2020 financial year from a year earlier, to A$830 million (415.74 million pounds), it said in a note this week.

After strong profits in 2019, oil traders have been hit hard early in 2020, losing tens of millions of dollars on bets on gasoil price spreads due to an unexpected demand collapse in January, sources have told Reuters.

On Monday, crude prices suffered their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War, as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia began a price war that could swamp markets with supply at a time of falling demand due to the rapid spread of a coronavirus.

By Devika Krishna Kumar

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 12 830 M
EBIT 2020 3 927 M
Net income 2020 3 011 M
Debt 2020 55 374 M
Yield 2020 5,30%
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 7,27x
EV / Sales2021 7,90x
Capitalization 37 854 M
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 144,38  AUD
Last Close Price 111,78  AUD
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-8.20%26 686
CITIC LIMITED-2.94%32 161
NATIXIS-39.87%8 455
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-36.16%7 343
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-1.90%5 179
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-1.52%3 999
