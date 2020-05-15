Macquarie : BT Group in Talks to Sell Stake in Openreach -FT

--U.K. telecommunications company BT Group PLC is in talks to sell a stake in its infrastructure arm Openreach to potential buyers that include Australian bank Macquarie and a sovereign wealth fund, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The deal could value Openreach at about 20 billion pounds ($24.42 billion), which is nearly double the current market capitalization of BT as a whole, and help the company fund plans to upgrade its broadband network, the FT reports.

