Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Macquarie : BT Group in Talks to Sell Stake in Openreach -FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 01:24am EDT

--U.K. telecommunications company BT Group PLC is in talks to sell a stake in its infrastructure arm Openreach to potential buyers that include Australian bank Macquarie and a sovereign wealth fund, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The deal could value Openreach at about 20 billion pounds ($24.42 billion), which is nearly double the current market capitalization of BT as a whole, and help the company fund plans to upgrade its broadband network, the FT reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/3bzpRro

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC 0.89% 102.3 Delayed Quote.-46.92%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -3.04% 103.16 End-of-day quote.-0.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
01:24aMACQUARIE : BT Group in Talks to Sell Stake in Openreach -FT
DJ
05/14BT in talks to sell multi-billion pound stake in Openreach - FT
RE
05/12Investment banks cut jobs despite coronavirus trading surge - Coalition
RE
05/11KORE MINING : Announces $3 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Macqu..
AQ
05/11MACQUARIE : Green Investment Bank to compete for Scottish offshore wind lease
RE
05/07MACQUARIE : Annual Profit Drops, No Guidance Given -- Update
DJ
05/07MACQUARIE : Annual Profit Drops, No Guidance Given
DJ
05/05MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
04/30Scottish power ltd. - turbine installation complete on east anglia one offsho..
AQ
04/27Sembcorp says unit begins proceedings against Hin Leong affiliate over gasoil
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2021 11 583 M
EBIT 2021 3 248 M
Net income 2021 2 510 M
Debt 2021 72 078 M
Yield 2021 4,16%
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales2021 9,25x
EV / Sales2022 9,17x
Capitalization 35 083 M
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 121,15  AUD
Last Close Price 103,16  AUD
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-0.04%22 535
CITIC LIMITED-1.89%28 150
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-34.02%6 970
NATIXIS-49.61%6 889
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-3.43%4 863
HYPOPORT AG4.92%2 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group