Macquarie : Bank Withdraws Capital Notes 2 Offer

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Macquarie Bank said Friday it would withdraw its 500 million Australian dollars (US$313.9 million) Capital Notes 2 offer, citing significantly changed market conditions in recent weeks.

Macquarie Group Ltd.'s banking unit said the decision won't affect its ability to repay A$429 million of Macquarie Bank Capital Notes on March 24 and A$400 million of Macquarie Income Securities on April 15.

The bank said refunds of application money will be repaid as soon as practicable.

Macquarie Group's shares fell 8% in the first hour of trading Friday to A$102.77.

