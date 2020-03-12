Log in
Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/12
111.78 AUD   -7.54%
Macquarie : Bank Withdraws Capital Notes 2 Offer

03/12/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Macquarie Bank said Friday it would withdraw its 500 million Australian dollars (US$313.9 million) Capital Notes 2 offer, citing significantly changed market conditions in recent weeks.

Macquarie Group Ltd.'s banking unit said the decision won't affect its ability to repay A$429 million of Macquarie Bank Capital Notes on March 24 and A$400 million of Macquarie Income Securities on April 15.

The bank said refunds of application money will be repaid as soon as practicable.

Macquarie Group's shares fell 8% in the first hour of trading Friday to A$102.77.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

