Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Macquarie : Capital to acquire fibre broadband network in move to create Spain's first independent wholesale bitstream operator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:20am EST

London, 06 Nov 2019

  • Macquarie Capital acted as sponsor, lead equity investor, sole debt arranger and sole financial advisor in the acquisition of a Fibre-to-the-Home network covering c. 940,000 units from MasMovil, Spain's fourth largest telecoms operator
  • Aberdeen Standard Investments will be a co-investor in the project alongside Macquarie Capital
  • The network will become the first independent wholesale bitstream operator in Spain - selling broadband access to internet service providers and other wholesale customers
  • The CEO of the new entity will be Jose Antonio Vazquez Blanco, with more than 18 years' experience working in the Spanish telecom market

Macquarie Capital, the arm of Macquarie Group (Macquarie) specialised in project development and construction across the infrastructure and energy sectors, and Aberdeen Standard Investments (Aberdeen) have today announced that they have signed an agreement with MasMovil Broadband, S.A.U. and MasMovil Ibercom, S.A. (jointly MasMovil) to acquire a c. 940,000 building units Fibre-to-the-Home network in Spain. MasMovil is Spain's fourth largest telecoms operator.

The network currently provides bitstream1 services across five of Spain's largest cities and their metropolitan areas, in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville and Malaga. MasMovil, with its strong client base in the network, will be the first major customer of the network.

The new business will operate as an independent wholesaler providing capacity to internet service providers (ISPs) looking to supply broadband to homes and businesses initially in these five cities and their metropolitan areas. MasMovil have signed a long term agreement outlining a minimum volume commitment with the new network as part of the sale of the network.

Currently, the fibre optic network deployed in Spain is the widest in Europe, covering more than 75 per cent of the population2. However, around 89 per cent of fixed broadband lines are currently provided by just three main operators3.

This new wholesale network will create an alternative source of fibre capacity for large operators with no infrastructure in the areas covered by the network and smaller broadband businesses. This should enable these challenger ISPs to reach more customers, increasing competition and price transparency in the Spanish market.

Mark Bradshaw, Head of Infrastructure Projects, Europe & Americas at Macquarie Capital said:'This deal will further open up the Spanish broadband market, creating more competition amongst retailers and encouraging more people to upgrade their broadband access. By applying Macquarie's expertise as global infrastructure developers and flexible balance sheet capital, our role will be to enable the company's growth through the next stages of its development.'

Commenting on this development Gershon Cohen, Global Head of Infrastructure at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: 'We are delighted to support this significant investment opportunity in the Spanish fibre network. By investing in critical fibre projects we aim to improve business and people connectivity which should have a positive impact on the economy. It also allows us to expand our commitment to seek long term stable returns for our investors. We see significant opportunities working with our industrial and financial partners for deploying institutional capital in essential social infrastructure having made over 120 infrastructure investments globally.'

The CEO of the new entity will be Jose Antonio Vazquez Blanco, with more than 18 years' experience working in the Spanish telecom market for Orange, Nokia and Euskaltel. He will play a key role in bringing on other internet service providers (ISPs), telecom carriers or corporate partners as well as overseeing the ongoing build out of the network.

Jose Antonio Vazquez Blanco said:'We are bringing the Spanish market a disruptive telecom proposal, an independent fibre operator that will create growth opportunities for traditional telecoms players and new partners coming from other ecosystems, interested in having access to a secure, flexible and first quality broadband proposal.'

Macquarie Capital specialises in infrastructure development with £18 billion currently under construction or development globally. Macquarie Capital's expertise in advancing and developing early stage infrastructure projects is increasingly being applied into the digital space. Over the past 18 months, the business has invested to increase its expertise in the digital infrastructure sector and has now made a number of digital acquisitions and investments in the UK, such as Voneus, and elsewhere.

Macquarie has operated in the Europe for 30 years, first opening its London headquarters in 1989. Macquarie Capital has been building its presence in Spain since 2010, investing and advising on transactions in the infrastructure sector and working in partnership with our Spanish clients around the world. In 2016, the business acted as investor, capital arranger and exclusive financial adviser on the acquisition of a circa 50 per cent stake in the Malaga Metro PPP.

Media enquiries

Wil Barber
Macquarie Group Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 739 376 0820
wil.barber@macquarie.com

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie) is a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs over 15,700 people globally. Macquarie's assets under management (AUM) at 30 September 2019 were $A563.4 billion. For further information, visit www.macquarie.com.

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. Macquarie Capital provides strategic M&A and capital raising advice as well as partnering with clients by investing capital into their projects and companies. Globally Macquarie Capital focuses on six core sectors: infrastructure, utilities and renewables; real estate; telecommunications, media, entertainment and technology; resources; industrials; and financial institutions. Macquarie Capital is a global leader in developing and investing in early stage infrastructure around the world.

About Aberdeen Standard

Investments Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) manages $15 billion of investor capital in infrastructure related strategies with $4 billion currently deployed in concessions across Europe, Australia, Americas and Middle East, North Africa. ASI has a strong track-record of investing in 120 social infrastructure projects over the past 20 years.

1 Access service provided over fibre optic enabling high capacity connection
2 European Commission: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/country-information-spain
3 Spain's National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC): https://www.cnmc.es/node/374135

Disclaimer

Macquarie Group Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:19:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
04:20aMACQUARIE : Capital to acquire fibre broadband network in move to create Spain's..
PU
11/05OTTO ENERGY : Secures US$55 Million Facility to Fund Developments
AQ
11/04Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
RE
11/03MACQUARIE : Infrastructure Growth Underpins Macquarie
AQ
11/01Australia's Macquarie posts record first-half on trading, asset management ga..
RE
10/31MACQUARIE : announces $A1,457 million half year profit
PU
10/31MACQUARIE : Result presentation
PU
10/31MACQUARIE : Interim Financial Report
PU
10/31MACQUARIE : Discussion & analysis
PU
10/31MACQUARIE : Webcast
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 12 683 M
EBIT 2020 3 867 M
Net income 2020 3 011 M
Debt 2020 48 308 M
Yield 2020 4,34%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 7,42x
EV / Sales2021 7,44x
Capitalization 45 788 M
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 139,43  AUD
Last Close Price 136,27  AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED25.42%31 760
CITIC LIMITED-13.84%38 847
NATIXIS3.20%14 826
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.35.42%11 056
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-13.29%6 185
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.16.97%5 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group