Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/22
134.88 AUD   +0.34%
07:13pMACQUARIE : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for ELD
PU
11/22Netease ADRs Rise 5%
DJ
11/22EXCLUSIVE : Blacklisted Megvii's $500 million HK IPO hit by regulatory setback - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Macquarie : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for ELD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 07:13pm EST

Access to this site

Your access to the site constitutes your agreement to be bound by the General Conditions which are available at http://www.asx.com.au/legal/general_conditions.htm.

Real time company announcements are freely available on our site for investors' private and personal use. A distinction is drawn however where use is for a 'commercial' as opposed to 'private or personal' purpose. Should you wish to access and use this information for a commercial purpose, the express written authority of ASX is required.

Professional or commercial use would include use by any person that falls into the following categories:

  • You are seeking to access and use the information other than for private or personal investment purposes.
  • You are seeking to access and use the information in connection with any trade or business.
  • You are engaged in the business of accessing or aggregating information and redistributing or otherwise furnishing that information to third parties.
  • You are a member or participating organisation of an exchange or an approved representative or other employee of such an organisation accessing and using the information in connection with your employment, or any associated person of the foregoing.
  • You are employed by a bank, insurance company, fund or asset manager or other organisation to perform functions related to trading or investment in financial products and you are accessing and using the information in connection with your employment.

If you are unsure as to whether you come within one of the above categories, please email your query to info@asx.com.au.

ASX provides ASX ComNews and ASX ComNews Direct with additional features to support professional investors and other commercial activities. Further information on these products can be obtained by emailing info@asx.com.au.

Company announcements and related materials made available through this site may contain embedded hyperlinks to external websites operated by third parties or their licensees or contractors ('Third Party Websites'). Third Party Websites are not under the control of ASX, and ASX is not responsible for the content of any Third Party Website. ASX does not endorse, sponsor or approve of any of the products or services provided through the Third Party Websites, or the owners or operators of such Third Party Websites. ASX does not represent or warrant the quality, reliability, accuracy or completeness of any content of the Third Party Websites, nor does ASX represent or warrant that any Third Party Website will be free of computer viruses or other conditions which could damage or interfere with your computer system, data or software. Neither ASX nor its directors, officers, agents, employees or contractors will be liable for any loss or damage arising in any way (including negligence) from or in connection with your access to and use of a Third Party Website and any such access or use is done solely at your own risk.

I confirm that any content I access will not be used for any commercial purpose in the context as explained above, without the express written authority of ASX.

Disclaimer

Macquarie Group Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 00:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
07:13pMACQUARIE : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for ELD
PU
11/22Netease ADRs Rise 5%
DJ
11/22EXCLUSIVE : Blacklisted Megvii's $500 million HK IPO hit by regulatory setback -..
RE
11/22EXCLUSIVE : Blacklisted Megvii's $500 million HK IPO hit by regulatory setback -..
RE
11/20Ardian seen in the lead to buy stake in German utility EWE - sources
RE
11/19China's Megvii seeks approval for Hong Kong IPO despite U.S. blacklist - sour..
RE
11/18EXCLUSIVE : KKR taps CK Infrastructure, buyout groups for Goodpack sale-sources
RE
11/18MACQUARIE : Capital Principal Finance completes first biogas investment
PU
11/14Japan's JERA in talks on Taiwan's Formosa three offshore wind project
RE
11/13SWANCOR : Orsted A/S - Orsted inaugurates its first offshore wind farm in Taiwan
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 12 692 M
EBIT 2020 3 867 M
Net income 2020 3 004 M
Debt 2020 48 308 M
Yield 2020 4,38%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 7,40x
EV / Sales2021 7,44x
Capitalization 45 595 M
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 139,43  AUD
Last Close Price 134,88  AUD
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED23.72%30 931
CITIC LIMITED-17.79%37 104
NATIXIS-2.79%13 914
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.46.06%11 886
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-20.28%5 692
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.7.85%4 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group