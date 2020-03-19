Macquarie : Global Infrastructure Debt Fund closes with $US645 million of investor commitments

All commitments to the Fund were raised from investors new to the MIDIS platform, with institutional investors increasingly recognising the diversification characteristics and superior risk adjusted returns offered by infrastructure debt compared to corporate bonds. The Fund attracted commitments from pension funds and insurance companies from the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Portugal, with investors seeking high quality assets that generate stable, long-term cash flows to match their long-dated liabilities.



Tim Humphrey, Co-Head of MIDIS, said; 'As familiarity with the defensive characteristics of the asset class grows, we are seeing more institutional investors recognise the important role that infrastructure debt can play as part of their broader investment portfolio. Over the past year we have raised more than $US2.3 billion from investors and we would like to thank our clients for the confidence they have shown in our ability to effectively navigate the investment market.'

The Fund has already made investments in the United Kingdom, Europe, United States and Australia. Today, the fund's geographically diverse pool of investments includes transport, utilities and energy infrastructure. In response to growing investor allocations to renewable energy assets, more than 25 per cent of the assets currently held in the Fund are in the solar, onshore and offshore wind sectors.