Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Macquarie : Global Infrastructure Debt Fund closes with $US645 million of investor commitments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 04:44am EDT

All commitments to the Fund were raised from investors new to the MIDIS platform, with institutional investors increasingly recognising the diversification characteristics and superior risk adjusted returns offered by infrastructure debt compared to corporate bonds. The Fund attracted commitments from pension funds and insurance companies from the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Portugal, with investors seeking high quality assets that generate stable, long-term cash flows to match their long-dated liabilities.

Tim Humphrey, Co-Head of MIDIS, said; 'As familiarity with the defensive characteristics of the asset class grows, we are seeing more institutional investors recognise the important role that infrastructure debt can play as part of their broader investment portfolio. Over the past year we have raised more than $US2.3 billion from investors and we would like to thank our clients for the confidence they have shown in our ability to effectively navigate the investment market.'

The Fund has already made investments in the United Kingdom, Europe, United States and Australia. Today, the fund's geographically diverse pool of investments includes transport, utilities and energy infrastructure. In response to growing investor allocations to renewable energy assets, more than 25 per cent of the assets currently held in the Fund are in the solar, onshore and offshore wind sectors.

Disclaimer

Macquarie Group Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 08:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
04:44aMACQUARIE : Global Infrastructure Debt Fund closes with $US645 million of invest..
PU
03/17Macquarie asks 15,000 staff to stay home; NAB evacuates Australian headquarte..
RE
03/16MACQUARIE : Specialised and Asset Finance signs Smart Meter deal with award-winn..
PU
03/13MACQUARIE : Australia's Macquarie global head of crude trading departs
RE
03/12MACQUARIE : Bank Withdraws Capital Notes 2 Offer
DJ
03/11MACQUARIE : Asks Some Employees to Work From Home
DJ
03/10MACQUARIE : Who's Banking On Oil?
AQ
03/09Green Investment Group, EnBW partner with JERA on Taiwanese wind project
RE
03/06Communications Services Down As Investors Flee Cyclical Sectors -- Communicat..
DJ
03/06Chinese property developer Macrolink defaults on bonds due to coronavirus hit
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 12 830 M
EBIT 2020 3 927 M
Net income 2020 3 011 M
Debt 2020 55 374 M
Yield 2020 6,50%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,72x
EV / Sales2021 7,37x
Capitalization 30 834 M
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 144,38  AUD
Last Close Price 91,05  AUD
Spread / Highest target 83,4%
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-33.95%17 994
CITIC LIMITED-1.88%30 839
NATIXIS-55.19%6 101
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-47.66%6 020
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.4.35%4 580
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-10.24%3 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group