Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Macquarie : Half-Year Profit Lifted by Annuity Style Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Macquarie Group Ltd. (MQG.AU) logged an 11% rise in its first-half profit, driven by growth in its annuity style operations.

The Australian investment bank and asset manager said Friday its net profit climbed to 1.46 billion Australian dollars (US$1.01 billion) in the six months through September from A$1.31 billion a year earlier, as net operating income lifted 8.4% to A$6.32 billion from A$5.83 billion.

In late August, Macquarie said its first-half profit was likely to be up about 10% year-over-year but slightly lower than in the previous half and affirmed guidance for full-year profit slightly down in the 2019 financial year.

Macquarie plans to pay an interim dividend of A$2.50 a share, an increase on the A$2.15 paid a year earlier.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
05:43pMACQUARIE : Half-Year Profit Lifted by Annuity Style Businesses
DJ
10/30Arcelormittal Announces The Publication Of Third Quarter 2019 Ebitda Sell-sid..
DJ
10/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PSA, Fiat Chrysler, Macquarie, WhatsApp
10/30SWANCOR : Landmark achievement for Jan De Nul in Asia
AQ
10/29MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
10/29MACQUARIE : repositions global Cash Equities business
PU
10/28Brisa owners to sell majority stake in Portugal's highway operator
RE
10/26MACQUARIE : Maquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets acquires additional stake in..
PU
10/24Big funds gear up to invest in Italy's broadband champion - sources
RE
10/14MACQUARIE : Capital Makes Four Senior Appointments to Enhance Leveraged Finance ..
BU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 12 876 M
EBIT 2020 3 917 M
Net income 2020 3 008 M
Debt 2020 42 991 M
Yield 2020 4,40%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,85x
EV / Sales2021 6,88x
Capitalization 45 271 M
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 133,68  AUD
Last Close Price 133,92  AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,78%
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED25.15%31 134
CITIC LIMITED-15.82%37 921
NATIXIS0.12%14 452
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.32.23%10 800
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-18.18%5 831
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.17.89%5 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group