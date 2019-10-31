Macquarie : Half-Year Profit Lifted by Annuity Style Businesses

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Macquarie Group Ltd. (MQG.AU) logged an 11% rise in its first-half profit, driven by growth in its annuity style operations.

The Australian investment bank and asset manager said Friday its net profit climbed to 1.46 billion Australian dollars (US$1.01 billion) in the six months through September from A$1.31 billion a year earlier, as net operating income lifted 8.4% to A$6.32 billion from A$5.83 billion.

In late August, Macquarie said its first-half profit was likely to be up about 10% year-over-year but slightly lower than in the previous half and affirmed guidance for full-year profit slightly down in the 2019 financial year.

Macquarie plans to pay an interim dividend of A$2.50 a share, an increase on the A$2.15 paid a year earlier.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com