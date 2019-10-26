Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Macquarie : Maquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets acquires additional stake in Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/26/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

London, 27 Oct 2019

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets ('MIRA') has reached an agreement with Siemens AG to acquire an additional 10 per cent stake in Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm ('Gwynt y Môr') in the United Kingdom ('UK').

Gwynt y Môr is a 576 MW offshore wind farm positioned 13 kilometres off the coast of North Wales. Operational since 2015, Gwynt y Môr is comprised of 160 3.6 MW wind turbines spread across 80 square kilometres. Each year, the wind farm provides enough clean electricity to power approximately 430,000 UK homes.

Leigh Harrison, Head of MIRA EMEA, said: 'We are delighted to announce an additional investment in Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm. Offshore wind is a great success story for the UK and an important component of the country's clean growth strategy. We are pleased to be supporting its continued development - bringing additional long-term institutional capital into the sector to support the UK's transition to a future powered by renewables.'

MIRA has managed a 10 per cent stake in Gwynt y Môr since 2017 following Macquarie Group's acquisition of the Green Investment Bank.

MIRA is a major investor in renewable energy around the world and has supported the UK's low-carbon transition since 2005. Via its managed funds, MIRA currently oversees investments in 10 offshore wind farms around the UK. With a total combined capacity of 2,966 MW, the portfolio represents approximately 38 per cent of the UK's total offshore wind generation capacity.

Macquarie has had a presence in the UK for 30 years, opening its London headquarters in 1989. Today, Macquarie is one of the largest investors in the UK, having invested and arranged more than £40 billion in infrastructure projects since 2005.

Media enquiries

+44 20 3037 4014
mediauk@macquarie.com

About Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) is one of the world's leading alternative asset managers. For more than twenty-five years, MIRA has partnered with investors, governments and communities to manage, develop and enhance assets relied on by more than 100 million people each day. As at 31 March 2019, MIRA managed approximately £99 billion in assets that are essential to the sustainable development of economies and communities, including; 155 portfolio businesses, ~600 properties and 4.7 million hectares of farmland.

MIRA is a part of Macquarie Asset Management, the asset management arm of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs over 15,700 people and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:MQG).

For further information, please visit MIRAFunds.com

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalisation in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.siemens.com

Disclaimer

Macquarie Group Limited published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 00:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
08:42pMACQUARIE : Maquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets acquires additional stake in..
PU
10/24Big funds gear up to invest in Italy's broadband champion - sources
RE
10/14MACQUARIE : Capital Makes Four Senior Appointments to Enhance Leveraged Finance ..
BU
10/14China's U.S. Exports Tumble as Tariffs Bite -- Update
DJ
10/11Weak demand offsets fall in iron ore prices for steelmakers
RE
10/11TALGA RESOURCES LTD : - Macquarie Capital appointed as project financing adviser
AQ
10/11Publicis shares pummeled after advertiser cuts outlook
RE
10/09U.S. adds eight Chinese firms to trade blacklist
RE
10/08Spain's Cellnex to buy Arqiva's telecoms division in $2.5 billion deal
RE
10/08TIMELINE : LSE - A story of failed mega-mergers
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 12 897 M
EBIT 2020 3 925 M
Net income 2020 3 007 M
Debt 2020 43 148 M
Yield 2020 4,37%
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,88x
EV / Sales2021 6,93x
Capitalization 45 629 M
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 132,74  AUD
Last Close Price 134,98  AUD
Spread / Highest target 3,72%
Spread / Average Target -1,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Diane Jennifer Grady Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED23.21%31 118
CITIC LIMITED-15.65%38 007
NATIXIS0.05%14 229
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.33.49%10 948
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-17.48%5 882
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.13.91%4 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group